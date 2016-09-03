Run grunt tasks from gulp

What if your favorite grunt plugin isn't available for gulp yet? Don't fret, there is nothing to worry about! Why don't you just hook in your grunt configuration?

This plugin is a bit different from most other gulp plugins. You cannot use it inline, because it does not create a stream. Rather, use it at the top of your gulpfile, calling it with your gulp as an argument. This classifies gulp-grunt as gulpfriendly, not a gulpplugin.

Example usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); require ( 'gulp-grunt' )(gulp); gulp.task( 'do-this' , function ( ) { ... }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'grunt-minify' , 'grunt-test' , 'grunt-sass:dist' , 'grunt-browserify:dev' ]);

Note that all the grunt tasks that were added begin with the prefix 'grunt-'. This is for usability, so that your grunt tasks do not clash with your gulp tasks. Also note that require('gulp-grunt')(gulp) does not have to be at the top of your file. It could very well be at the bottom, except that then it could possibly overwrite some of your gulp tasks.

To run specific targets, use the regular grunt syntax [task]:[target] , as in the example above. (To learn more about Grunt targets, check out the Grunt documentation.)

Functions

Takes (gulp, options)

Configuration is done with the function call:

require ( 'gulp-grunt' )(gulp, { base : ..., prefix : ... });

This function appends all the grunt tasks it has found to your gulp object as normal gulp tasks.

gulp

Your gulp object that you imported with the code:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' );

Pass it in and gulp-grunt will add all the tasks.

options

options is the configuration object you pass in.

This tells grunt where to look for your gruntfile. Set it to some absolute path. This may require you to use path.join for relative paths:

require ( 'gulp-grunt' )(gulp, { base : require ( 'path' ).join(__dirname, 'yourrelativepathhere' ) });

This tells gulp-grunt how to prefix your tasks. For instance, if in the gruntfile you define the tasks 'minify' and 'compile', and if you pass gulp-grunt this configuration:

require ( 'gulp-grunt' )(gulp, { prefix : 'theknightswhosay-' })

The grunt tasks can be called from gulp, except they would have the prefix, so 'theknightswhosay-minify' and 'theknightswhosay-compile'.

You can simply pass in an empty string( '' ) if you wish to have no prefix.

If this option is enabled(true), then gulp-grunt will tell you when it starts running a Grunt task or stops it. This option is mainly for debugging.

If this option set to true , grunt task will never fail, but just give you a warning instead.

default options

{ base : null , prefix : 'grunt-' , verbose : false , force : true }

Takes (options)

This just returns all the grunt tasks found, along with their associated functions. Calling is essentially the same as with the main function:

var gulp_grunt = require ( 'gulp-grunt' ) var tasks = gulp_grunt.tasks({ base : ..., prefix : ... });

Output is something like:

{ 'grunt-test' : [ Function ], 'grunt-minify' : [ Function ] }

options

This object is the exact same as for gulp-grunt() above. This tells gulp-grunt what prefix to use and what base to search for, among other things.

Have fun grunting and gulping! :D