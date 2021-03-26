React GPT

A React component for Google Publisher Tags.

Requirements

React 0.14+

Browser Requirements

IE10+

Features

Supports all rendering modes (single request mode, async rendering node and *sync rendering mode)

Supports responsive ads.

Supports interstitial ads.

Supports lazy render.

* Synchronous rendering requires that the GPT JavaScript be loaded synchronously.

Installation

yarn react-gpt

React GPT depends on Promise to be available in browser. If your application support the browser which doesn't support Promise, please include the polyfill.

Getting Started

Import React GPT and pass props to the component.

import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt" ; class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( < GPT adUnitPath = "/4595/nfl.test.open" slotSize = {[728, 90 ]} /> ); } }

You at least need to pass adUnitPath and one of slotSize and sizeMapping .

Enabling Single Request Mode

To enable Single Request Mode, call Bling.enableSingleRequest() before rendering any ad. It defaults to Asynchronous Rendering Mode if not set.

import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt" ; GPT.enableSingleRequest(); class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( <div id="ad-1"> <GPT adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open" slotSize={[728, 90]} /> </div> <div id="ad-2"> <GPT adUnitPath="/4595/nfl.test.open" slotSize={[300, 250]} /> </div> ); } }

The above example will make one request to the server to render both ads which makes it easier to ensure category exclusion.

Responsive ad

If you pass sizeMapping props instead of slotSize , React GPT listens for the viewport width change and refreshes an ad when the break point is hit.

import {Bling as GPT} from "react-gpt" ; class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( < GPT adUnitPath = "/4595/nfl.test.open" sizeMapping = {[ { viewport: [ 0 , 0 ], slot: [ 320 , 50 ]}, { viewport: [ 750 , 0 ], slot: [ 728 , 90 ]}, { viewport: [ 1050 , 0 ], slot: [ 1024 , 120 ]} ]} /> ); } }

API and Documentation

API Review the React GPT API

API Getting Started A more detailed Getting Started Guide

Docs Guides and API.

To run examples:

Clone this repo Run yarn Run npm run examples for client side rendering, npm start for server side rendering. Point your browser to http://localhost:8080

Contributing to this project

License

MIT