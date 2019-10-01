@carimus/metro-symlinked-deps
Utilities to customize the
metro bundler configuration in order to workaround
its lack of support for symlinks.
The primary use case for this package is to support development on react native dependencies using
yarn link or
npm link.
Facebook's
metro bundler used by React Native
doesn't support symlinks which is a huge hindrance in the ability to
share code locally.
It's related and dependent on this issue with
jest since
metro
uses
jest-haste-map internally to track and watch file changes.
The general process for developing on a dependency that is sharing components with the main app would be
to use
yarn link /
npm link to symlink the dependency into the app's
node_modules. Since Metro ignores symlinks
though, it simply doesn't work out of the box with metro. There's mountains of workarounds to this that work to varying
degrees. This is the one that worked for us that we're going to re-use until it's unnecessary.
Install as a dev dependency using
npm or
yarn:
yarn add --dev @carimus/metro-symlinked-deps
If you don't need greater control of the
resolver.blacklistRE outside of adding additional paths or expressions to
the list, you can safely use the single
applyConfigForLinkedDependencies function which will use
metro-config's
mergeConfig to merge in the configuration updates required for the
resolver.blacklistRE and
watchFolders.
Modify your
metro.config.js (creating it if it doesn't exist, or converting your
metro.config.json to
metro.config.js if its present) to require and call
applyConfigForLinkedDependencies on your existing
configuration:
const {
applyConfigForLinkedDependencies,
} = require('@carimus/metro-symlinked-deps');
module.exports = applyConfigForLinkedDependencies(
{
/* Your existing configuration, optional */
},
{
/* Options to pass to applyConfigForLinkedDependencies, optional */
},
);
applyConfigForLinkedDependencies takes the following options:
projectRoot (
string, optional but recommended): The root of the metro bundled project. If not provided, it
will be detected assuming the current
process.cwd() is the project root. It's recommended to explicitly provide
this to avoid detection issues.
blacklistLinkedModules (
string[], defaults to
[]): a list of modules to blacklist/ignore if they show up in
any linked dependencies'
node_modules. If you get naming collisions for certain modules, add those modules
by name here and restart the bundler using
--reset-cache. A common one is
react-native which will typically
show up as a dev dependency in react native packages since it's used in tests.
blacklistDirectories (
string[], defaults to
[]): a list of absolute or relative (to
projectRoot) directories
that should be blacklisted in addition to the directories determined via
blacklistLinkedModules.
resolveBlacklistDirectoriesSymlinks (
boolean, defaults to
true): whether or not to resolve symlinks when
processing
blacklistDirectories.
additionalWatchFolders (
string[], defaults to
[]): a list of additional absolute paths to watch, merged
directly into the
watchFolders option.
resolveAdditionalWatchFoldersSymlinks (
boolean, defaults to
true): whether or not to resolve symlinks when
processing
additionalWatchFolders.
resolveNodeModulesAtRoot (
boolean, defaults to
false): Set this to
true to set up a Proxy for
resolver.extraNodeModules in order to ensure that all modules (even the ones required by linked dependencies or
any other out-of-root watch folders) will resolve to the project root's
node_modules directory. This is primarily
useful if the linked dependencies rely on the presence of peerDependencies installed in the project root.
silent (
boolean, defaults to
false): Set this to
true to suppress warning output in the bundler that shows
up when linked dependencies are detected.
debug (
boolean, defaults to
false): Set this to
true to log out valuable debug information like the final
merged metro configuration.
This setup should work for an out of the box react-native 0.60+ project:
const {
applyConfigForLinkedDependencies,
} = require('@carimus/metro-symlinked-deps');
module.exports = applyConfigForLinkedDependencies(
{
transformer: {
getTransformOptions: async () => ({
transform: {
experimentalImportSupport: false,
inlineRequires: false,
},
}),
},
},
{
projectRoot: __dirname,
blacklistLinkedModules: ['react-native'],
},
);
TODO
This is a workaround and as such it was built by incrementally addressing errors that show up.
Out of the box, if you try to use a symlinked dependency, you get the following error from the bundler when it first builds the bundle (not on during the transform step):
error: bundling failed: Error: Unable to resolve module `your-symlinked-module` from `/path/in/project/that/requires/the/module.js`: Module `your-symlinked-module` does not exist in the Haste module map
This might be related to https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/4968
To resolve try the following:
1. Clear watchman watches: `watchman watch-del-all`.
2. Delete the `node_modules` folder: `rm -rf node_modules && npm install`.
3. Reset Metro Bundler cache: `rm -rf /tmp/metro-bundler-cache-*` or `npm start -- --reset-cache`.
4. Remove haste cache: `rm -rf /tmp/haste-map-react-native-packager-*`.
Not extremely helpful but what's happening here is
metro is just outright ignoring the symlink and as such, your
module is invisible to it.
The workaround here provided by
aleclarson in
this comment on the
metro issue is to
use his home-grown
get-dev-paths package which searches
node_modules for any symlinked dependencies that
are referenced as
dependencies in your
package.json, resolve those links to their real dependencies, and then
tell metro to also watch those real directories.
That works great with one important caveat: if your linked dependency has any installed dependencies in its
node_modules that are identical to any installed dependencies in the root project, you get the following error
(this error names
react-native as the common dependency).
jest-haste-map: Haste module naming collision: react-native
The following files share their name; please adjust your hasteImpl:
* <rootDir>/node_modules/react-native/package.json
* <rootDir>/../../your-symlinked-module/node_modules/react-native/package.json
When your dependency is installed legitimately (and not linked) any common dependencies are automatically deduped
during the install (during
yarn install or
npm install) and
metro (or rather
jest-haste-map) seems to rely
on this behaviour and can't identify the fact that the two packages are not conflicting with eachother and are
legitimately identical. There's unfortunately no way to tell
metro this is the case and that it should, as an
example, prefer the version of the code in the root project's
node_modules so instead we have to manually construct
a blacklist of the in-common packages in the linked dependency, construct a regular expression from that, and
hand that regular expression to the
blacklistRE option of the metro bundler's
resolver config.
resolveNodeModulesAtRoot and replace with
nodeModulesResolutionStrategy with three options:
null: default, don't apply any
extraNodeModules config
'peers': apply
extraNodeModules that will automatically detect peer dependencies in linked deps and ensure
those are resolved in the project root while allowing all other dependencies to resolve naturally.
'root': apply
extraNodeModules that will force all node modules to resolve in the project root, equivelant
to
resolveNodeModulesAtRoot being set to
true currently.