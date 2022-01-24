openbase logo
@careerkarma/react-native-webrtc

by react-native-webrtc
1.75.8 (see all)

The WebRTC module for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

102

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-webrtc

npm version npm downloads

A WebRTC module for React Native.

  • Support iOS / macOS / Android.
  • Support Video / Audio / Data Channels.

🚨 Expo: This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use this package in Custom Dev Clients via the out-of-tree Expo Config Plugin.

Community

Everyone is welcome to our Discourse community to discuss any React Native and WebRTC related topics.

WebRTC Revision

  • Currently used revision: M94
  • Supported architectures
    • Android: armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a, x86, x86_64
    • iOS: arm64, x86_64 (for bitcode support, run this script)
    • macOS: x86_64

Installation

Usage

Now, you can use WebRTC like in browser. In your index.ios.js/index.android.js, you can require WebRTC to import RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription, etc.

import {
  RTCPeerConnection,
  RTCIceCandidate,
  RTCSessionDescription,
  RTCView,
  MediaStream,
  MediaStreamTrack,
  mediaDevices,
  registerGlobals
} from 'react-native-webrtc';

Anything about using RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription and RTCIceCandidate is like browser. Support most WebRTC APIs, please see the Document.

const configuration = {"iceServers": [{"url": "stun:stun.l.google.com:19302"}]};
const pc = new RTCPeerConnection(configuration);

let isFront = true;
mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(sourceInfos => {
  console.log(sourceInfos);
  let videoSourceId;
  for (let i = 0; i < sourceInfos.length; i++) {
    const sourceInfo = sourceInfos[i];
    if(sourceInfo.kind == "videoinput" && sourceInfo.facing == (isFront ? "front" : "environment")) {
      videoSourceId = sourceInfo.deviceId;
    }
  }
  mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
    audio: true,
    video: {
      width: 640,
      height: 480,
      frameRate: 30,
      facingMode: (isFront ? "user" : "environment"),
      deviceId: videoSourceId
    }
  })
  .then(stream => {
    // Got stream!
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // Log error
  });
});

pc.createOffer().then(desc => {
  pc.setLocalDescription(desc).then(() => {
    // Send pc.localDescription to peer
  });
});

pc.onicecandidate = function (event) {
  // send event.candidate to peer
};

// also support setRemoteDescription, createAnswer, addIceCandidate, onnegotiationneeded, oniceconnectionstatechange, onsignalingstatechange, onaddstream

RTCView

However, render video stream should be used by React way.

Rendering RTCView.

<RTCView streamURL={this.state.stream.toURL()}/>
NameTypeDefaultDescription
mirrorbooleanfalseIndicates whether the video specified by "streamURL" should be mirrored during rendering. Commonly, applications choose to mirror theuser-facing camera.
objectFitstring'contain'Can be contain or cover
streamURLstring''This is mandatory
zOrdernumber0Similarly to zIndex

Custom APIs

registerGlobals()

By calling this method the JavaScript global namespace gets "polluted" with the following additions:

  • navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia()
  • navigator.mediaDevices.getDisplayMedia()
  • navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices()
  • window.RTCPeerConnection
  • window.RTCIceCandidate
  • window.RTCSessionDescription
  • window.MediaStream
  • window.MediaStreamTrack

This is useful to make existing WebRTC JavaScript libraries (that expect those globals to exist) work with react-native-webrtc.

MediaStreamTrack.prototype._switchCamera()

This function allows to switch the front / back cameras in a video track on the fly, without the need for adding / removing tracks or renegotiating.

VideoTrack.enabled

Starting with version 1.67, when setting a local video track's enabled state to false, the camera will be closed, but the track will remain alive. Setting it back to true will re-enable the camera.

The react-native-webrtc organization provides a number of packages which are useful when developing Real Time Communications applications.

The react-native-webrtc-web-shim project provides a shim for react-native-web support, allowing you to use (almost) the same code in react-native-web as in react-native.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to all contributors for helping with the project!

Special thanks to Wan Huang Yang for creating the first version of this package.

