A WebRTC module for React Native.
🚨 Expo: This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use this package in Custom Dev Clients via the out-of-tree Expo Config Plugin.
Everyone is welcome to our Discourse community to discuss any React Native and WebRTC related topics.
Now, you can use WebRTC like in browser.
In your
index.ios.js/
index.android.js, you can require WebRTC to import RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription, etc.
import {
RTCPeerConnection,
RTCIceCandidate,
RTCSessionDescription,
RTCView,
MediaStream,
MediaStreamTrack,
mediaDevices,
registerGlobals
} from 'react-native-webrtc';
Anything about using RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription and RTCIceCandidate is like browser. Support most WebRTC APIs, please see the Document.
const configuration = {"iceServers": [{"url": "stun:stun.l.google.com:19302"}]};
const pc = new RTCPeerConnection(configuration);
let isFront = true;
mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(sourceInfos => {
console.log(sourceInfos);
let videoSourceId;
for (let i = 0; i < sourceInfos.length; i++) {
const sourceInfo = sourceInfos[i];
if(sourceInfo.kind == "videoinput" && sourceInfo.facing == (isFront ? "front" : "environment")) {
videoSourceId = sourceInfo.deviceId;
}
}
mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
audio: true,
video: {
width: 640,
height: 480,
frameRate: 30,
facingMode: (isFront ? "user" : "environment"),
deviceId: videoSourceId
}
})
.then(stream => {
// Got stream!
})
.catch(error => {
// Log error
});
});
pc.createOffer().then(desc => {
pc.setLocalDescription(desc).then(() => {
// Send pc.localDescription to peer
});
});
pc.onicecandidate = function (event) {
// send event.candidate to peer
};
// also support setRemoteDescription, createAnswer, addIceCandidate, onnegotiationneeded, oniceconnectionstatechange, onsignalingstatechange, onaddstream
However, render video stream should be used by React way.
Rendering RTCView.
<RTCView streamURL={this.state.stream.toURL()}/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|mirror
|boolean
|false
|Indicates whether the video specified by "streamURL" should be mirrored during rendering. Commonly, applications choose to mirror theuser-facing camera.
|objectFit
|string
|'contain'
|Can be contain or cover
|streamURL
|string
|''
|This is mandatory
|zOrder
|number
|0
|Similarly to zIndex
By calling this method the JavaScript global namespace gets "polluted" with the following additions:
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia()
navigator.mediaDevices.getDisplayMedia()
navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices()
window.RTCPeerConnection
window.RTCIceCandidate
window.RTCSessionDescription
window.MediaStream
window.MediaStreamTrack
This is useful to make existing WebRTC JavaScript libraries (that expect those globals to exist) work with react-native-webrtc.
This function allows to switch the front / back cameras in a video track on the fly, without the need for adding / removing tracks or renegotiating.
Starting with version 1.67, when setting a local video track's enabled state to
false, the camera will be closed, but the track will remain alive. Setting
it back to
true will re-enable the camera.
The react-native-webrtc organization provides a number of packages which are useful when developing Real Time Communications applications.
The react-native-webrtc-web-shim project provides a shim for react-native-web support, allowing you to use (almost) the same code in react-native-web as in react-native.
Thanks to all contributors for helping with the project!
Special thanks to Wan Huang Yang for creating the first version of this package.