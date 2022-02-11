This is the main repo for Cardstack, an open source application architecture for building cohesive experiences, including payments, on open, decentralized infrastructure.
Join the discussion around developing on the Cardstack framework on Discord, and read our documentation on docs.cardstack.com. (Note: documentation refers to Cardstack v2. The main branch of this respository has in-progress work on v3 of Cardstack.)
This is a monorepo. Each directory under
packages and
cards is distributed as a standalone NPM package under the
@cardstack NPM namespace.
More information is available in the
README.md within each
package.
Set up
app.cardstack.test and
app-assets.cardstack.test to resolve to localhost (127.0.0.1). There are a variety of ways to accomplish this, with the most direct being to edit your /etc/hosts file.
See the README in the hub package for environment variables that you'll need to setup.
We use
volta to manage our global javascript dependencies. In this case, specifically, we use it to manage node and yarn. To use it simply install it following the instructions here: https://docs.volta.sh/guide/getting-started
In development, we use
lerna to manage the inter-dependencies of all the packages. To get started:
yarn global add lerna (use >= 2.0.0 for yarn workspaces integration)
lerna bootstrap
yarn compile --watch
yarn start and/or run tests with
yarn test
The following summary offers an overview of where development is currently ongoing at Cardstack. (Note: any projects linked below that are not currently public will become public soon.)
cardstack/tokenbridge-contracts
https://github.com/cardstack/card-protocol-relay-service
cardstack/safe-transaction-service
cardstack/animations-experiment
Cardstack follows semantic versioning. As a young, pre-1.0 project, this means you can continue to expect breaking changes in minor releases. Each package should endeavor to include a CHANGELOG.md once it begins to have a non-trivial number of external users.
We intend to adopt a community RFC governance process for public API changes, based on the Rust and Ember projects. At this pre-1.0 stage, RFCs are optional and changes may still be fast and furious.
Cardstack follows the Ember Community Guidelines, both because we are a proper subset of the existing Ember community and because we wholeheartedly endorse the same values.