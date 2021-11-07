Vue implementation of the Carbon Design System A collection of Carbon Components implemented using Vue.js.
The library provides front-end developers & engineers a collection of reusable Vue components to build websites and user interfaces. Adopting the library enables developers to use consistent markup, styles, and behavior in prototype and production work.
As a community project contributions are not only welcome, but essential for the maintenance and growth of this project.
Usage and getting started instructions for @carbon/vue.
A library of the Carbon core components
View available Vue Components here. Usage information is available in the notes provided with each story.
This is a monorepo using
lerna.
The following steps will build and publish the packages:
yarn to install dependencies and bootstrap the packages;
yarn build to build all the packages including the storybook;
If you just want to build an individual package you can limit the scope:
yarn build --scope @carbon/vue
yarn build --scope storybook
To start the storybook in a local server use
yarn start.