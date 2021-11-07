Vue implementation of the Carbon Design System A collection of Carbon Components implemented using Vue.js.

Carbon Vue library - A Carbon Community Project

The library provides front-end developers & engineers a collection of reusable Vue components to build websites and user interfaces. Adopting the library enables developers to use consistent markup, styles, and behavior in prototype and production work.

Community Contributions Needed

As a community project contributions are not only welcome, but essential for the maintenance and growth of this project.

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

Gettting started

Usage and getting started instructions for @carbon/vue.

Packages

A library of the Carbon core components

List of available components

View available Vue Components here. Usage information is available in the notes provided with each story.

Building and publishing

This is a monorepo using lerna . The following steps will build and publish the packages:

clone or download the repo;

run yarn to install dependencies and bootstrap the packages;

to install dependencies and bootstrap the packages; run yarn build to build all the packages including the storybook;

If you just want to build an individual package you can limit the scope: yarn build --scope @carbon/vue yarn build --scope storybook