Angular components for icons in digital and software products using the Carbon Design System

Getting started

To install @carbon/icons-angular in your project, you will need to run the following command using npm:

npm install -S @carbon/icons-angular

If you prefer Yarn, use the following command instead:

yarn add @carbon/icons-angular

Usage

Icons in this package support the following sizes: 16 , 20 , 24 , and 32 pixels. These sizes refer to the width and height of the icon. To reduce bundle sizes each icon is exported as it's own module, you can use an icon component in your project by doing the following:

In your module:

import { AddModule } from '@carbon/icons-angular' ; ({ imports: [ AddModule, ], }) export class MyModule {}

In your component template:

< svg ibmIconAdd size = "32" > </ svg > < ibm-icon-add size = "32" > </ ibm-icon-add >

Migration notes

Previously (all v10 versions) a pattern like the following was required

import { Add32Module } from '@carbon/icons-angular/lib/add/32.js' ; ({ imports: [ Add32Module, ], }) export class MyModule {}

This is no longer supported. All icon module imports must switch to the format outlined above.

API

Options available to the icon directive or component:

# @Input() size: string;

Choses the size of the component.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() innerClass: string;

Applies a classList to the inner SVG. Use the normal class attribute to apply classes to the host element.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" innerClass = "inner-class" class = "host-class" > </ ibm-icon-add >

would result in

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" class = "host-class" > < svg class = "inner-class" > </ svg > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() ariaLabel: string;

If supplied, should provide an accessible description of the icon.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" ariaLabel = "Add a new item" > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() ariaLabelledby: string;

If supplied, should link to an element providing an accessible description of the icon.

Example:

< label id = "itemAddLabel" > Add a new item </ label > < ibm-icon-add size = "16" ariaLabelledby = "itemAddLabel" > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() ariaHidden: boolean;

Controls the visibility of the underlying SVG to screen readers.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" ariaHidden = "true" > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() title: string;

Adds a <title> element to the inner SVG. Most browsers will display this text as a tooltip when the icon is hovered.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" title = "Add a new item" > </ ibm-icon-add >

# @Input() focusable: boolean;

Enables or disables the focusable attribute. Set this to explicitly control whether the underlying element should receive focus. Defaults to false in most cases.

Example:

< ibm-icon-add size = "16" focusable = "false" > </ ibm-icon-add >

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide! 👀

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.