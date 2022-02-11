openbase logo
Carbon Design System

Carbon for IBM.com

This library is an extension of the Carbon IBM Design System. It contains unique components shared between the IBM.com user journeys to unify its look and feel.

Carbon is released under the Apache-2.0 license PRs welcome This project is using Percy.io for visual regression testing.

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out react. or web components!

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package nameDescription
@carbon/ibmdotcom-reactIBM.com React components and patterns
@carbon/ibmdotcom-web-componentsIBM.com web components
@carbon/ibmdotcom-servicesIBM.com ES6 Service classes
@carbon/ibmdotcom-stylesFramework agnostic styles package for IBM.com components
@carbon/ibmdotcom-utilitiesIBM.com ES6 Utility classes

If you are building pages for IBM.com, see what is needed on the page.

Documentation

  • See our documentation site here for full how-to docs and guidelines
  • Contributing: Guidelines for making contributions to this repo.

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our guides:

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

