Carbon for IBM.com

This library is an extension of the Carbon IBM Design System. It contains unique components shared between the IBM.com user journeys to unify its look and feel.

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out react . or web components !

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package name Description @carbon/ibmdotcom-react IBM.com React components and patterns @carbon/ibmdotcom-web-components IBM.com web components @carbon/ibmdotcom-services IBM.com ES6 Service classes @carbon/ibmdotcom-styles Framework agnostic styles package for IBM.com components @carbon/ibmdotcom-utilities IBM.com ES6 Utility classes

If you are building pages for IBM.com, see what is needed on the page.

Documentation

See our documentation site here for full how-to docs and guidelines

Contributing: Guidelines for making contributions to this repo.

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our guides:

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.