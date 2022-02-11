This library is an extension of the Carbon IBM Design System. It contains unique components shared between the IBM.com user journeys to unify its look and feel.
If you're just getting started, check out
react.
or
web components!
If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!
|Package name
|Description
@carbon/ibmdotcom-react
|IBM.com React components and patterns
@carbon/ibmdotcom-web-components
|IBM.com web components
@carbon/ibmdotcom-services
|IBM.com ES6 Service classes
@carbon/ibmdotcom-styles
|Framework agnostic styles package for IBM.com components
@carbon/ibmdotcom-utilities
|IBM.com ES6 Utility classes
If you are building pages for IBM.com, see what is needed on the page.
We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our guides:
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.