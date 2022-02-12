@carbon/ibm-cloud-cognitive-experimental

Carbon for IBM Products

Carbon for IBM Products is an open-source implementation of the closed source Carbon for Cloud & Cognitive pattern asset library (PAL). These PAL designs build on the foundation of IBM's open source Carbon Design System and React implementation to offer components and patterns beyond the typical component library. Carbon for IBM Products was previously known as Carbon for IBM Cloud and Cognitive, and this name can still be encountered in various places and historical logs.

Getting started

If you're just getting started and looking to browse our React components, take a look at our Storybook.

All of our source code and documentation, including this readme, can be found on our GitHub repo, which is also the place to open issues if you have a problem or find a defect or would like to request a new feature or change something.

If you have access to the IBM Slack workspaces, you can join the discussion on our slack channel where you can ask questions, report problems, and get help from the team and from other users.

This project consists of a number of component library packages published on npm:

Package name Description @carbon/ibm-products A curated set of components and patterns, built on top of Carbon and designed by the Carbon for IBM Products team @carbon/ibm-cloud-cognitive-cdai Legacy and non-curated design implementations used in application integration @carbon/ibm-security Legacy and non-curated design implementations used in security

Also the following additional utility packages are published on npm:

Package name Description @carbon/storybook-addon-theme A storybook addon enabling Carbon theme switching

The remaining packages are part of our project infrastructure and are not published on npm.

🙌 Contributing

This project was made possible by several community members who have invested their precious time to give back to the Carbon community. It will continue to be possible by having those that benefit from the package contribute back to it.

So, do not be shy. We both depend on and appreciate contributors, new and old, who help us fix bugs, build new features, improve our documentation, etc.

If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and Carbon's Developer Handbook! 👀

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.