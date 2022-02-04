openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@carbon/charts-svelte

by carbon-design-system
0.53.3 (see all)

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

919

GitHub Stars

457

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Svelte Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Carbon Charts

Carbon Charts

A reusable framework-agnostic D3 charting library.

semantic-versioning semantic-versioning

Packages

Design specifications

Carbon data visualization design specifications can be found here.

CHANGELOG

Read the release change logs here

Component status

✅ Stable ⏳ In progress

ComponentVanillaAngularReactVueSvelte
Simple Bar
Grouped Bar
Stacked Bar
Floating Bar
Donut
Line
Curved Line
Pie
Step
Scatter
Radar
Area
Gauge
Meter
Sparkline
Treemap
Combo
Wordcloud
Bullet
Circle Pack
Network diagrams
Proportional meter
Histogram
Tree
Alluvial
Heatmap
Parallel coordinates

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? First read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue.

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines. Included are instructions for opening issues, coding guidelines, and submitting pull requests.

Versioning

We use the semantic-release library to automatically version our releases within the guidelines of Semantic Versioning Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See our release change logs for the changelog of each version of Charts.

Core team

Eliad Moosavi
Eliad Moosavi
💻 📖 💡 🚇 🔬
Jean A Servaas
🎨 📖 💡
Mike Abbink
🎨 📖 📆 🔬		 Akshat55
Akshat Patel
💻 📖 💡

Dean Williams
📆
Nina Li
📆
DianaStanciulescu
🎨 📖 💡 🔬
DanaPaslaru
🎨 📖 💡 🔬

Previous core members


natashadecoste
💻 📖 💡
Zvonimir Fras
💻 📖 👀
Callum Smith
💻 📖 👀
Diana Tran
🎨 📖 💡
nicoleroppel
🎨 📖 💡

Shixie
🎨 📖 💡
cameroncalder
🎨 📖 💡
Fei Z
💻 📖 💡 👀
Tyler
🎨 📖 💡
Donisius Wigie
💻 📖 💡

Contributors ✨


Eric Yang
💻 📖 💡 👀
Jennifer Chao
💻 📖 💡 👀
Eric Liu
💻 📖 💡 👀
j1mie
💻 📖 💡 👀
shaziajk
💻 📖 💡

MichC
🎨 📖
Pablo Lopez Domowicz
🎨 📖
Jaime Stockton
🎨 📖
Thomas Mullen
💻
Scott Dickerson
💻 📖 💡

Simon Moore
💻 📖 💡 👀
Mariia
💻 📖 💡 👀
rmathur16
🔬
TJ Egan
💻
John Peng
💻

Code of Conduct

Read our code of conduct here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@datawrapper/chart-coreSvelte component to render charts. Used by frontend app and Node API.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
247

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial