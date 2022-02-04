A reusable framework-agnostic D3 charting library.
Carbon data visualization design specifications can be found here.
Read the release change logs here
✅ Stable ⏳ In progress
|Component
|Vanilla
|Angular
|React
|Vue
|Svelte
|Simple Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Grouped Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Stacked Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Floating Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Donut
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Line
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Curved Line
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Pie
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Step
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Scatter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Radar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Area
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Gauge
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Meter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Sparkline
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Treemap
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Combo
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Wordcloud
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Bullet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Circle Pack
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Network diagrams
|—
|✅
|✅
|—
|—
|Proportional meter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Histogram
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Tree
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Alluvial
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Heatmap
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Parallel coordinates
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
Have a bug or a feature request? First read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue.
See our contributing guidelines. Included are instructions for opening issues, coding guidelines, and submitting pull requests.
We use the semantic-release library to automatically version our releases within the guidelines of Semantic Versioning Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See our release change logs for the changelog of each version of Charts.
|
Eliad Moosavi
💻 📖 💡 🚇 🔬
|
Jean A Servaas
🎨 📖 💡
|
Mike Abbink
🎨 📖 📆 🔬
|
Akshat Patel
💻 📖 💡
|
Dean Williams
📆
|
Nina Li
📆
|
DianaStanciulescu
🎨 📖 💡 🔬
|
DanaPaslaru
🎨 📖 💡 🔬
|
natashadecoste
💻 📖 💡
|
Zvonimir Fras
💻 📖 👀
|
Callum Smith
💻 📖 👀
|
Diana Tran
🎨 📖 💡
|
nicoleroppel
🎨 📖 💡
|
Shixie
🎨 📖 💡
|
cameroncalder
🎨 📖 💡
|
Fei Z
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
Tyler
🎨 📖 💡
|
Donisius Wigie
💻 📖 💡
|
Eric Yang
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
Jennifer Chao
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
Eric Liu
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
j1mie
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
shaziajk
💻 📖 💡
|
MichC
🎨 📖
|
Pablo Lopez Domowicz
🎨 📖
|
Jaime Stockton
🎨 📖
|
Thomas Mullen
💻
|
Scott Dickerson
💻 📖 💡
|
Simon Moore
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
Mariia
💻 📖 💡 👀
|
rmathur16
🔬
|
TJ Egan
💻
|
John Peng
💻
Read our code of conduct here