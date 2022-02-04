Carbon Charts

Packages

Design specifications

Carbon data visualization design specifications can be found here.

CHANGELOG

Read the release change logs here

Component status

✅ Stable ⏳ In progress

Component Vanilla Angular React Vue Svelte Simple Bar ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Grouped Bar ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stacked Bar ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Floating Bar ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Donut ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Line ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Curved Line ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pie ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Step ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Scatter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Radar ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Area ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Gauge ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Meter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sparkline ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Treemap ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Combo ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wordcloud ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bullet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Circle Pack ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Network diagrams — ✅ ✅ — — Proportional meter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Histogram ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tree ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Alluvial ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Heatmap ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parallel coordinates ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ ⏳

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? First read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue.

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines. Included are instructions for opening issues, coding guidelines, and submitting pull requests.

Versioning

We use the semantic-release library to automatically version our releases within the guidelines of Semantic Versioning Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See our release change logs for the changelog of each version of Charts.

Core team

Previous core members

Code of Conduct

Read our code of conduct here