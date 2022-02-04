openbase logo
@carbon/charts

by carbon-design-system
0.53.3

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Overview

Readme

Carbon Charts

Carbon Charts

A reusable framework-agnostic D3 charting library.

semantic-versioning semantic-versioning

Packages

Design specifications

Carbon data visualization design specifications can be found here.

CHANGELOG

Read the release change logs here

Component status

✅ Stable ⏳ In progress

ComponentVanillaAngularReactVueSvelte
Simple Bar
Grouped Bar
Stacked Bar
Floating Bar
Donut
Line
Curved Line
Pie
Step
Scatter
Radar
Area
Gauge
Meter
Sparkline
Treemap
Combo
Wordcloud
Bullet
Circle Pack
Network diagrams
Proportional meter
Histogram
Tree
Alluvial
Heatmap
Parallel coordinates

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? First read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue.

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines. Included are instructions for opening issues, coding guidelines, and submitting pull requests.

Versioning

We use the semantic-release library to automatically version our releases within the guidelines of Semantic Versioning Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See our release change logs for the changelog of each version of Charts.

Core team

Eliad Moosavi
Eliad Moosavi
💻 📖 💡 🚇 🔬
Jean A Servaas
🎨 📖 💡
Mike Abbink
🎨 📖 📆 🔬		 Akshat55
Akshat Patel
💻 📖 💡

Dean Williams
📆
Nina Li
📆
DianaStanciulescu
🎨 📖 💡 🔬
DanaPaslaru
🎨 📖 💡 🔬

Previous core members


natashadecoste
💻 📖 💡
Zvonimir Fras
💻 📖 👀
Callum Smith
💻 📖 👀
Diana Tran
🎨 📖 💡
nicoleroppel
🎨 📖 💡

Shixie
🎨 📖 💡
cameroncalder
🎨 📖 💡
Fei Z
💻 📖 💡 👀
Tyler
🎨 📖 💡
Donisius Wigie
💻 📖 💡

Contributors ✨


Eric Yang
💻 📖 💡 👀
Jennifer Chao
💻 📖 💡 👀
Eric Liu
💻 📖 💡 👀
j1mie
💻 📖 💡 👀
shaziajk
💻 📖 💡

MichC
🎨 📖
Pablo Lopez Domowicz
🎨 📖
Jaime Stockton
🎨 📖
Thomas Mullen
💻
Scott Dickerson
💻 📖 💡

Simon Moore
💻 📖 💡 👀
Mariia
💻 📖 💡 👀
rmathur16
🔬
TJ Egan
💻
John Peng
💻

Code of Conduct

Read our code of conduct here

100
63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Working on my last project Contable.do, I'm starting research for the best UI's on Charts out there. IBM crafts a set of amazing resources that you can use to improve your project to look really professional. Currently, this package is Full of great charts and competes with Chart.js and ApexChart. I'm planning to replace my current charts solution (ApexCharts) with this one in the future.

0

