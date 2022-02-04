A reusable framework-agnostic D3 charting library.
Carbon data visualization design specifications can be found here.
Read the release change logs here
✅ Stable ⏳ In progress
|Component
|Vanilla
|Angular
|React
|Vue
|Svelte
|Simple Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Grouped Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Stacked Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Floating Bar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Donut
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Line
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Curved Line
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Pie
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Step
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Scatter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Radar
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Area
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Gauge
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Meter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Sparkline
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Treemap
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Combo
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Wordcloud
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Bullet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Circle Pack
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Network diagrams
|—
|✅
|✅
|—
|—
|Proportional meter
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Histogram
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Tree
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Alluvial
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Heatmap
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Parallel coordinates
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
|⏳
Have a bug or a feature request? First read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, open a new issue.
See our contributing guidelines. Included are instructions for opening issues, coding guidelines, and submitting pull requests.
We use the semantic-release library to automatically version our releases within the guidelines of Semantic Versioning Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See our release change logs for the changelog of each version of Charts.
Working on my last project Contable.do, I'm starting research for the best UI's on Charts out there. IBM crafts a set of amazing resources that you can use to improve your project to look really professional. Currently, this package is Full of great charts and competes with Chart.js and ApexChart. I'm planning to replace my current charts solution (ApexCharts) with this one in the future.