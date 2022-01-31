openbase logo
Readme

react-tooltip

Version code style: prettier npm download Build Status semantic-release

Demo

Edit ReactTooltip

Or see it on Github Page.

Maintainers

aronhelser Passive maintainer - accepting PRs and doing minor testing, but not fixing issues or doing active development.

roggervalf Active maintainer - accepting PRs and doing minor testing, fixing issues or doing active development.

huumanoid (inactive)

We would gladly accept a new maintainer to help out!

Installation

npm install react-tooltip

or

yarn add react-tooltip

Usage

Using NPM

1 . Require react-tooltip after installation

import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip';

2 . Add data-tip = "your placeholder" to your element

<p data-tip="hello world">Tooltip</p>

3 . Include react-tooltip component

<ReactTooltip />

Standalone

You can import node_modules/react-tooltip/dist/index.js into your page. Please make sure that you have already imported react and react-dom into your page.

Options

Notes:

  • The tooltip sets type: dark place: top effect: float as default attributes. You don't have to add these options if you don't want to change the defaults
  • The option you set on <ReactTooltip /> component will be implemented on every tooltip in a same page: <ReactTooltip effect="solid" />
  • The option you set on a specific element, for example: <a data-type="warning"></a> will only affect this specific tooltip
GlobalSpecificTypeValuesDescription
placedata-placeStringtop, right, bottom, leftplacement
typedata-typeStringdark, success, warning, error, info, lighttheme
effectdata-effectStringfloat, solidbehaviour of tooltip
eventdata-eventStringe.g. clickcustom event to trigger tooltip
eventOffdata-event-offStringe.g. clickcustom event to hide tooltip (only makes effect after setting event attribute)
globalEventOffStringe.g. clickglobal event to hide tooltip (global only)
isCapturedata-iscaptureBooltrue, falsewhen set to true, custom event's propagation mode will be capture
offsetdata-offsetObjecttop, right, bottom, leftdata-offset="{'top': 10, 'left': 10}" for specific and offset={{top: 10, left: 10}} for global
paddingdata-paddingStringe.g. 8px 21pxPopup padding style
multilinedata-multilineBooltrue, falsesupport <br>, <br /> to make multiline
classNamedata-classStringextra custom class, can use !important to overwrite react-tooltip's default class
htmldata-htmlBooltrue, false<p data-tip="<p>HTML tooltip</p>" data-html={true}></p> or <ReactTooltip html={true} />, but see Security Note below.
When using JSX, see this note below.
delayHidedata-delay-hideNumber<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-hide='1000'></p> or <ReactTooltip delayHide={1000} />
delayShowdata-delay-showNumber<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-show='1000'></p> or <ReactTooltip delayShow={1000} />
delayUpdatedata-delay-updateNumber<p data-tip="tooltip" data-delay-update='1000'></p> or <ReactTooltip delayUpdate={1000} /> Sets a delay in calling getContent if the tooltip is already shown and you mouse over another target
insecurenullBooltrue, falseWhether to inject the style header into the page dynamically (violates CSP style-src but is a convenient default)
borderdata-borderBooltrue, falseAdd one pixel white border
textColordata-text-colorStringe.g. redPopup text color
backgroundColordata-background-colorStringe.g. yellowPopup background color
borderColordata-border-colorStringe.g. greenPopup border color - enabled by the border value
arrowColordata-arrow-colorStringe.g. #fffPopup arrow color - if not specified, will use the backgroundColor value
getContentnullFunc or Array(dataTip) => {}, [(dataTip) => {}, Interval]Generate the tip content dynamically
afterShownullFunc(evt) => {}Function that will be called after tooltip show, with event that triggered show
afterHidenullFunc(evt) => {}Function that will be called after tooltip hide, with event that triggered hide
overridePositionnullFunc({left:number, top: number}, currentEvent, currentTarget, node, place, desiredPlace, effect, offset) => ({left: number, top: number})Function that will replace tooltip position with custom one
disabledata-tip-disableBooltrue, falseDisable the tooltip behaviour, default is false
scrollHidedata-scroll-hideBooltrue, falseHide the tooltip when scrolling, default is true
resizeHidenullBooltrue, falseHide the tooltip when resizing the window, default is true
wrappernullStringdiv, spanSelecting the wrapper element of the react tooltip, default is div
clickablenullBooltrue, falseEnables tooltip to respond to mouse (or touch) events, default is false

Security Note

The html option allows a tooltip to directly display raw HTML. This is a security risk if any of that content is supplied by the user. Any user-supplied content must be sanitized, using a package like sanitize-html. We chose not to include sanitization after discovering it increased our package size too much - we don't want to penalize people who don't use the html option.

JSX Note

You can use React's renderToStaticMarkup-function to use JSX instead of HTML. You still need to set data-html={true}. Example:

import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server';
[...]
<p data-html={true} data-tip={ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<div>I am <b>JSX</b> content</div>)}>
  Hover me
</p>

Note

  1. data-tip is necessary, because <ReactTooltip /> finds the tooltip via this attribute
  2. data-for corresponds to the id of <ReactTooltip />
  3. When using react component as tooltip, you can have many <ReactTooltip /> in a page but they should have different ids

Static Methods

ReactTooltip.hide(target)

Hide the tooltip manually, the target is optional, if no target passed in, all existing tooltips will be hidden

import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip'

<p ref={ref => this.fooRef = ref} data-tip='tooltip'></p>
<button onClick={() => { ReactTooltip.hide(this.fooRef) }}></button>
<ReactTooltip />

ReactTooltip.rebuild()

Rebinding all tooltips

ReactTooltip.show(target)

Show specific tooltip manually, for example:

import ReactTooltip from 'react-tooltip'

<p ref={ref => this.fooRef = ref} data-tip='tooltip'></p>
<button onClick={() => { ReactTooltip.show(this.fooRef) }}></button>
<ReactTooltip />

Troubleshooting

1. Using tooltip within the modal (e.g. react-modal)

The component was designed to set <ReactTooltip /> once and then use tooltip everywhere, but a lot of people get stuck when using this component in a modal. You can read the discussion here. To solve this problem:

  1. Place <ReactTooltip /> outside of the <Modal>
  2. Use ReactTooltip.rebuild() when opening the modal
  3. If your modal's z-index happens to be higher than the tooltip's, use the attribute className to custom your tooltip's z-index

I suggest always putting <ReactTooltip /> in the Highest level or smart component of Redux, so you might need these static method to control tooltip's behaviour in some situations

2. Hide tooltip when getContent returns undefined

When you set getContent={() => { return }} you will find the tooltip will display true. That's because React will set the value of data-* to be 'true' automatically if there is no value to be set. So you have to set data-tip='' in this situation.

<p data-tip='' data-for='test'></p>
<ReactTooltip id='test' getContent={() => { return null }}/>

Same for empty children, if you don't want show the tooltip when the children is empty

<p data-tip='' data-for='test'></p>
<ReactTooltip id='test'>{}</ReactTooltip>

3. Tooltip not binding to dynamic content

When you render <ReactTooltip> ahead of dynamic content, and are using data-for={id} attributes on new dynamic content, the tooltip will not register its event listener.

For example, you render a generic tooltip in the root of your app, then load a list of content async. Elements in the list use the data-for={id} attribute to bind the tooltip on hover. Since the tooltip has already scanned for data-tip these new elements will not trigger.

One workaround for this is to trigger ReactTooltip.rebuild() after the data load to scan for the attribute again, to allow event wireup.

Example

<app>
  <ReactTooltip id="foo" />
  <list/>
</app>


const dynamicList = (props) => {

 useEffect(() => {
        ReactTooltip.rebuild();
    });

return(
  <list>
    {data.map((item)=> {
      <span data-for="foo">My late bound tooltip triggered data</span>
    });}
  </list>
);
};

Article

How I insert sass into react component

Contributing

We welcome your contribution! Fork the repo, make some changes, submit a pull-request! Our contributing doc has some details.

License

MIT

