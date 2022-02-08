openbase logo
@caporal/core

by Matthias Etienne
2.0.2

A full-featured framework for building command line applications (cli) with node.js

Readme

Caporal

A full-featured framework for building command line applications (cli) with node.js, including help generation, colored output, verbosity control, custom logger, coercion and casting, typos suggestions, and auto-complete for bash/zsh/fish.

Install

Simply add Caporal as a dependency:

$ npm install @caporal/core

# Or if you are using yarn (https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/)
$ yarn add caporal @caporal/core

Documentation

Checkout our website https://caporal.io for docs.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-present Matthias ETIENNE

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

