Caple Design System is an open-source design system built by Cobalt, Inc.
If you're looking for React components, take a look at @caplt-ui/react. If you want to only iconography assets, checkout @capl-ui/icons-react.
There are no packages for Vue.js and Angular yet. We plan to release them later.
|Package name
|Description
@caple-ui/colors
|Caple Design System colors
@caple-ui/icons-react
|Iconography assets for React
@caple-ui/react
|Caple Design System UI for React components
All contributions are welcome! Please check out our Contribution Guidelines for detailed information on how you can lend a hand.
Caple Design System is made available under the MIT License.