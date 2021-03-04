Caple Design System

Caple Design System is an open-source design system built by Cobalt, Inc.

🚀 Getting started

If you're looking for React components, take a look at @caplt-ui/react. If you want to only iconography assets, checkout @capl-ui/icons-react.

There are no packages for Vue.js and Angular yet. We plan to release them later.

Package name Description @caple-ui/colors Caple Design System colors @caple-ui/icons-react Iconography assets for React @caple-ui/react Caple Design System UI for React components

📚 Documatation

See our documentation site here for full how-to docs and guidelines

🙌 Contributing

All contributions are welcome! Please check out our Contribution Guidelines for detailed information on how you can lend a hand.

📄 License

Caple Design System is made available under the MIT License.