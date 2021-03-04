openbase logo
178

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Caple Design System

Caple Design System is an open-source design system built by Cobalt, Inc.

Caple Design System is released under the MIT license PRs welcome

🚀 Getting started

If you're looking for React components, take a look at @caplt-ui/react. If you want to only iconography assets, checkout @capl-ui/icons-react.

There are no packages for Vue.js and Angular yet. We plan to release them later.

Package nameDescription
@caple-ui/colorsCaple Design System colors
@caple-ui/icons-reactIconography assets for React
@caple-ui/reactCaple Design System UI for React components

📚 Documatation

  • See our documentation site here for full how-to docs and guidelines

🙌 Contributing

All contributions are welcome! Please check out our Contribution Guidelines for detailed information on how you can lend a hand.

📄 License

Caple Design System is made available under the MIT License.

