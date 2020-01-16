YouTube Playback Technology

for Video.js

Install

You can use bower ( bower install videojs-youtube ), npm ( npm install videojs-youtube ) or the source and build it using npm run build . Then, the only file you need is dist/Youtube.min.js.

Version Note

Use branch vjs4 if you still using old VideoJS v4.x .

Example

< html > < head > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules/video.js/dist/video-js.min.css" /> </ head > < body > < video id = "vid1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls autoplay width = "640" height = "264" data-setup = '{ "techOrder": ["youtube"], "sources": [{ "type": "video/youtube", "src": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ"}] }' > </ video > < script src = "../node_modules/video.js/dist/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/Youtube.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

See the examples folder for more

How does it work?

Including the script Youtube.min.js will add the YouTube as a tech. You just have to add it to your techOrder option. Then, you add the option src with your YouTube URL.

It supports:

youtube.com as well as youtu.be

Regular URLs: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ

Embeded URLs: http://www.youtube.com/embed/xjS6SftYQaQ

Playlist URLs: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA60DCEB33156E51F OR http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ&list=SPA60DCEB33156E51F

Options

It supports every regular Video.js options. Additionally, you can change any YouTube parameter. Here is an example of setting the iv_load_policy parameter to 1 .

< video id = "vid1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls autoplay width = "640" height = "264" data-setup = '{ "techOrder": ["youtube"], "sources": [{ "type": "video/youtube", "src": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ"}], "youtube": { "iv_load_policy": 1 } }' > </ video >

YouTube controls

Because controls is already a Video.js option, to use the YouTube controls, you must set the ytControls parameter.

< video id = "vid1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls autoplay width = "640" height = "264" data-setup = '{ "techOrder": ["youtube"], "sources": [{ "type": "video/youtube", "src": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ"}], "youtube": { "ytControls": 2 } }' > </ video >

Custom Player Options

If you need to set any additional options on the YouTube player, you may do so with the customVars parameter:

< video id = "vid1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls autoplay width = "640" height = "264" data-setup = '{ "techOrder": ["youtube"], "sources": [{ "type": "video/youtube", "src": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjS6SftYQaQ"}], "youtube": { "customVars": { "wmode": "transparent" } } }' > </ video >

Special Thank You

Thanks to Steve Heffernan for the amazing Video.js and to John Hurliman for the original version of the YouTube tech

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) Benoit Tremblay trembl.ben@gmail.com and videojs-youtube contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.