typegql?
typegql is set of decorators allowing creating GraphQL APIs quickly and in type-safe way.
Example below is able to resolve such query
query {
hello(name: "Bob") # will resolve to 'Hello, Bob!'
}
import { compileSchema, SchemaRoot, Query } from 'typegql';
@SchemaRoot()
class SuperSchema {
@Query()
hello(name: string): string {
return `Hello, ${name}!`;
}
}
const compiledSchema = compileSchema({ roots: [SuperSchema] });
compiledSchema is regular executable schema compatible with
graphql-js library.
To use it with
express, you'd have to simply:
import * as express from 'express';
import * as graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql';
const app = express();
app.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: compiledSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
);
app.listen(3000, () => console.log('Graphql API ready on http://localhost:3000/graphql'));
For now, our query field returned scalar (string). Let's return something more complex. Schema will look like:
mutation {
createProduct(name: "Chair", price: 99.99) {
name
price
isExpensive
}
}
Such query will have a bit more code and here it is:
import { Schema, Query, ObjectType, Field, Mutation, compileSchema } from 'typegql';
@ObjectType({ description: 'Simple product object type' })
class Product {
@Field() name: string;
@Field() price: number;
@Field()
isExpensive() {
return this.price > 50;
}
}
@Schema()
class SuperSchema {
@Mutation()
createProduct(name: string, price: number): Product {
const product = new Product();
product.name = name;
product.price = price;
return product;
}
}
const compiledSchema = compileSchema(SuperSchema);
Until now,
typegql was able to guess type of every field from typescript type definitions.
There are, however, some cases where we'd have to define them explicitly.
number type is
Float or
Int (
GraphQLFloat or
GraphQLInt) etc
Promise<SomeType> while field itself is typed as
SomeType
Reflect api is not able to guess type of single array item. This might change in the future)
Let's modify our
Product so it has additional
categories field that will return array of strings. For sake of readibility, I'll ommit all fields we've defined previously.
@ObjectType()
class Product {
@Field({ type: [String] }) // note we can use any native type like GraphQLString!
categories(): string[] {
return ['Tables', 'Furniture'];
}
}
We've added
{ type: [String] } as
@Field options. Type can be anything that is resolvable to
GraphQL type
String,
Number,
Boolean.
graphql eg.
GraphQLFloat or any type from external graphql library etc
@ObjectType
[String] or
[GraphQLFloat]
Every field function we write can be
async and return
Promise. Let's say, instead of hard-coding our categories, we want to fetch it from some external API:
@ObjectType()
class Product {
@Field({ type: [String] }) // note we can use any native type like GraphQLString!
async categories(): Promise<string[]> {
const categories = await api.fetchCategories();
return categories.map(cat => cat.name);
}
}
1.0.0
Before version
1.0.0 consider APIs of
typegql to be subject to change. We encourage you to try this library out and provide us feedback so we can polish it to be as usable and efficent as possible.