A library of custom GraphQL scalar types for creating precise type-safe GraphQL schemas.

Thanks

This library was originally published as @okgrow/graphql-scalars . It was created and maintained by the company ok-grow . We, The Guild, took over the maintenance of that library later on.

We also like to say thank you to @adriano-di-giovanni for being extremely generous and giving us the graphql-scalars name on npm which was previously owned by his own library.