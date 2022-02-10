openbase logo
@capacitor/browser

by ionic-team
1.0.6 (see all)

Official plugins for Capacitor ⚡️

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

31K

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Capacitor Plugins

This repository contains the official Capacitor plugins maintained by the Capacitor team. You can find more plugins in the Capacitor Community.

🚨 These plugins are for Capacitor 3 🚨

Capacitor 2 core plugins are bundled with Capacitor itself.

Plugins

PackageSourceVersion
@capacitor/action-sheet./action-sheetnpm badge
@capacitor/app-launcher./app-launchernpm badge
@capacitor/app./appnpm badge
@capacitor/browser./browsernpm badge
@capacitor/camera./cameranpm badge
@capacitor/clipboard./clipboardnpm badge
@capacitor/device./devicenpm badge
@capacitor/dialog./dialognpm badge
@capacitor/filesystem./filesystemnpm badge
@capacitor/geolocation./geolocationnpm badge
@capacitor/haptics./hapticsnpm badge
@capacitor/keyboard./keyboardnpm badge
@capacitor/local-notifications./local-notificationsnpm badge
@capacitor/motion./motionnpm badge
@capacitor/network./networknpm badge
@capacitor/push-notifications./push-notificationsnpm badge
@capacitor/screen-reader./screen-readernpm badge
@capacitor/share./sharenpm badge
@capacitor/splash-screen./splash-screennpm badge
@capacitor/status-bar./status-barnpm badge
@capacitor/storage./storagenpm badge
@capacitor/text-zoom./text-zoomnpm badge
@capacitor/toast./toastnpm badge

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

