This repository contains the official Capacitor plugins maintained by the Capacitor team. You can find more plugins in the Capacitor Community.
🚨 These plugins are for Capacitor 3 🚨
Capacitor 2 core plugins are bundled with Capacitor itself.
|Package
|Source
|Version
@capacitor/action-sheet
./action-sheet
@capacitor/app-launcher
./app-launcher
@capacitor/app
./app
@capacitor/browser
./browser
@capacitor/camera
./camera
@capacitor/clipboard
./clipboard
@capacitor/device
./device
@capacitor/dialog
./dialog
@capacitor/filesystem
./filesystem
@capacitor/geolocation
./geolocation
@capacitor/haptics
./haptics
@capacitor/keyboard
./keyboard
@capacitor/local-notifications
./local-notifications
@capacitor/motion
./motion
@capacitor/network
./network
@capacitor/push-notifications
./push-notifications
@capacitor/screen-reader
./screen-reader
@capacitor/share
./share
@capacitor/splash-screen
./splash-screen
@capacitor/status-bar
./status-bar
@capacitor/storage
./storage
@capacitor/text-zoom
./text-zoom
@capacitor/toast
./toast
See
CONTRIBUTING.md.