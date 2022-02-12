



Stripe

@capacitor-community/stripe

Capacitor community plugin for native Stripe.





Maintainer GitHub Social Sponsoring Company Hidetaka Okamoto hideokamoto @hide__dev Ibby Hadeed ihadeed Masahiko Sakakibara rdlabo @rdlabo RELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION

Made with contributors-img.

How to use

Learn at the official @capacitor-community/stripe documentation.

日本語版をご利用の際は ja.stripe.capacitorjs.jp をご確認ください。

Demo

Demo code is here. Please check these code before ask at issues.

Demo of Web is hosting here.

Screenshots

Android iOS Web PaymentSheet PaymentFlow Coming soon ApplePay Not support Coming soon GooglePay Not support Coming soon

API

This is for @capacitor/docgen only. Not use in product.

isApplePayAvailable() => Promise < void >

createApplePay(options: CreateApplePayOption) => Promise < void >

Param Type options CreateApplePayOption

presentApplePay() => Promise <{ paymentResult: ApplePayResultInterface; }>

Returns: Promise<{ paymentResult: ApplePayResultInterface; }>

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.Loaded listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

isGooglePayAvailable() => Promise < void >

createGooglePay(options: CreateGooglePayOption) => Promise < void >

Param Type options CreateGooglePayOption

presentGooglePay() => Promise <{ paymentResult: GooglePayResultInterface; }>

Returns: Promise<{ paymentResult: GooglePayResultInterface; }>

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.Loaded listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

createPaymentFlow(options: CreatePaymentFlowOption) => Promise < void >

Param Type options CreatePaymentFlowOption

presentPaymentFlow() => Promise <{ cardNumber: string ; }>

Returns: Promise<{ cardNumber: string; }>

confirmPaymentFlow() => Promise <{ paymentResult: PaymentFlowResultInterface; }>

Returns: Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentFlowResultInterface; }>

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Loaded listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Opened, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Opened listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Created, listenerFunc: ( info: { cardNumber: string ; } ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Created listenerFunc (info: { cardNumber: string; }) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

createPaymentSheet(options: CreatePaymentSheetOption) => Promise < void >

Param Type options CreatePaymentSheetOption

presentPaymentSheet() => Promise <{ paymentResult: PaymentSheetResultInterface; }>

Returns: Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentSheetResultInterface; }>

addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Loaded listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentSheetEventsEnum.FailedToLoad listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

initialize(opts: StripeInitializationOptions) => Promise < void >

Param Type opts StripeInitializationOptions

Interfaces

CreateApplePayOption

Prop Type paymentIntentClientSecret string paymentSummaryItems { label: string; amount: number; }[] merchantIdentifier string countryCode string currency string

PluginListenerHandle

Prop Type remove () => Promise<void>

CreateGooglePayOption

Prop Type paymentIntentClientSecret string

CreatePaymentFlowOption

Prop Type Description Default paymentIntentClientSecret string Any documentation call 'paymentIntent' Set paymentIntentClientSecret or setupIntentClientSecret setupIntentClientSecret string Any documentation call 'paymentIntent' Set paymentIntentClientSecret or setupIntentClientSecret customerEphemeralKeySecret string Any documentation call 'ephemeralKey' customerId string Any documentation call 'customer' enableApplePay boolean If you set payment method ApplePay, this set true false applePayMerchantId string If set enableApplePay false, Plugin ignore here. enableGooglePay boolean If you set payment method GooglePay, this set true false GooglePayIsTesting boolean false, countryCode string use ApplePay and GooglePay. If set enableApplePay and enableGooglePay false, Plugin ignore here. "US" merchantDisplayName string "App Name" style 'alwaysLight' | 'alwaysDark' iOS Only undefined

CreatePaymentSheetOption

Prop Type Description Default paymentIntentClientSecret string Any documentation call 'paymentIntent' customerEphemeralKeySecret string Any documentation call 'ephemeralKey' customerId string Any documentation call 'customer' enableApplePay boolean If you set payment method ApplePay, this set true false applePayMerchantId string If set enableApplePay false, Plugin ignore here. enableGooglePay boolean If you set payment method GooglePay, this set true false GooglePayIsTesting boolean false, countryCode string use ApplePay and GooglePay. If set enableApplePay and enableGooglePay false, Plugin ignore here. "US" merchantDisplayName string "App Name" style 'alwaysLight' | 'alwaysDark' iOS Only undefined

StripeInitializationOptions

Prop Type publishableKey string

StripePlugin

Method Signature initialize (opts: StripeInitializationOptions) => Promise<void>

CapacitorStripeContext

Prop Type stripe StripePlugin isApplePayAvailable boolean isGooglePayAvailable boolean

Type Aliases

ApplePayResultInterface

ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed | ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled | ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed

GooglePayResultInterface

GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed | GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled | GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed

PaymentFlowResultInterface

PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed | PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled | PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed

PaymentSheetResultInterface

PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed | PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled | PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed

Enums

ApplePayEventsEnum

Members Value Loaded "applePayLoaded" FailedToLoad "applePayFailedToLoad" Completed "applePayCompleted" Canceled "applePayCanceled" Failed "applePayFailed"

GooglePayEventsEnum

Members Value Loaded "googlePayLoaded" FailedToLoad "googlePayFailedToLoad" Completed "googlePayCompleted" Canceled "googlePayCanceled" Failed "googlePayFailed"

PaymentFlowEventsEnum

Members Value Loaded "paymentFlowLoaded" FailedToLoad "paymentFlowFailedToLoad" Opened "paymentFlowOpened" Created "paymentFlowCreated" Completed "paymentFlowCompleted" Canceled "paymentFlowCanceled" Failed "paymentFlowFailed"

PaymentSheetEventsEnum

Members Value Loaded "paymentSheetLoaded" FailedToLoad "paymentSheetFailedToLoad" Completed "paymentSheetCompleted" Canceled "paymentSheetCanceled" Failed "paymentSheetFailed"

License

@capacitor-community/stripe is MIT licensed.