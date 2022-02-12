Stripe
@capacitor-community/stripe
Capacitor community plugin for native Stripe.
Maintainers
Contributors ✨
Made with contributors-img.
How to use
Learn at the official @capacitor-community/stripe documentation.
日本語版をご利用の際は ja.stripe.capacitorjs.jp をご確認ください。
Demo
Screenshots
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|PaymentSheet
|PaymentFlow
|Coming soon
|ApplePay
|Not support
|Coming soon
|GooglePay
|Not support
|Coming soon
API
-
isApplePayAvailable()
-
createApplePay(...)
-
presentApplePay()
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
-
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
-
isGooglePayAvailable()
-
createGooglePay(...)
-
presentGooglePay()
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
-
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
-
createPaymentFlow(...)
-
presentPaymentFlow()
-
confirmPaymentFlow()
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Opened, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Created, ...)
-
createPaymentSheet(...)
-
presentPaymentSheet()
-
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
-
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
-
initialize(...)
- Interfaces
- Type Aliases
- Enums
This is for @capacitor/docgen only.
Not use in product.
isApplePayAvailable()
isApplePayAvailable() => Promise<void>
createApplePay(...)
createApplePay(options: CreateApplePayOption) => Promise<void>
presentApplePay()
presentApplePay() => Promise<{ paymentResult: ApplePayResultInterface; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ paymentResult: ApplePayResultInterface; }>
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
addListener(eventName: ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
isGooglePayAvailable()
isGooglePayAvailable() => Promise<void>
createGooglePay(...)
createGooglePay(options: CreateGooglePayOption) => Promise<void>
presentGooglePay()
presentGooglePay() => Promise<{ paymentResult: GooglePayResultInterface; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ paymentResult: GooglePayResultInterface; }>
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
addListener(eventName: GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
createPaymentFlow(...)
createPaymentFlow(options: CreatePaymentFlowOption) => Promise<void>
presentPaymentFlow()
presentPaymentFlow() => Promise<{ cardNumber: string; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ cardNumber: string; }>
confirmPaymentFlow()
confirmPaymentFlow() => Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentFlowResultInterface; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentFlowResultInterface; }>
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Opened, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Opened, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Created, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Created, listenerFunc: (info: { cardNumber: string; }) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
createPaymentSheet(...)
createPaymentSheet(options: CreatePaymentSheetOption) => Promise<void>
presentPaymentSheet()
presentPaymentSheet() => Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentSheetResultInterface; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ paymentResult: PaymentSheetResultInterface; }>
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Loaded, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed, ...)
addListener(eventName: PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
initialize(...)
initialize(opts: StripeInitializationOptions) => Promise<void>
Interfaces
CreateApplePayOption
|Prop
|Type
paymentIntentClientSecret
string
paymentSummaryItems
{ label: string; amount: number; }[]
merchantIdentifier
string
countryCode
string
currency
string
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
CreateGooglePayOption
|Prop
|Type
paymentIntentClientSecret
string
CreatePaymentFlowOption
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
paymentIntentClientSecret
string
|Any documentation call 'paymentIntent' Set paymentIntentClientSecret or setupIntentClientSecret
setupIntentClientSecret
string
|Any documentation call 'paymentIntent' Set paymentIntentClientSecret or setupIntentClientSecret
customerEphemeralKeySecret
string
|Any documentation call 'ephemeralKey'
customerId
string
|Any documentation call 'customer'
enableApplePay
boolean
|If you set payment method ApplePay, this set true
false
applePayMerchantId
string
|If set enableApplePay false, Plugin ignore here.
enableGooglePay
boolean
|If you set payment method GooglePay, this set true
false
GooglePayIsTesting
boolean
false,
countryCode
string
|use ApplePay and GooglePay. If set enableApplePay and enableGooglePay false, Plugin ignore here.
"US"
merchantDisplayName
string
"App Name"
style
'alwaysLight' | 'alwaysDark'
|iOS Only
undefined
CreatePaymentSheetOption
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
paymentIntentClientSecret
string
|Any documentation call 'paymentIntent'
customerEphemeralKeySecret
string
|Any documentation call 'ephemeralKey'
customerId
string
|Any documentation call 'customer'
enableApplePay
boolean
|If you set payment method ApplePay, this set true
false
applePayMerchantId
string
|If set enableApplePay false, Plugin ignore here.
enableGooglePay
boolean
|If you set payment method GooglePay, this set true
false
GooglePayIsTesting
boolean
false,
countryCode
string
|use ApplePay and GooglePay. If set enableApplePay and enableGooglePay false, Plugin ignore here.
"US"
merchantDisplayName
string
"App Name"
style
'alwaysLight' | 'alwaysDark'
|iOS Only
undefined
StripeInitializationOptions
|Prop
|Type
publishableKey
string
StripePlugin
CapacitorStripeContext
|Prop
|Type
stripe
StripePlugin
isApplePayAvailable
boolean
isGooglePayAvailable
boolean
Type Aliases
ApplePayResultInterface
ApplePayEventsEnum.Completed | ApplePayEventsEnum.Canceled | ApplePayEventsEnum.Failed
GooglePayResultInterface
GooglePayEventsEnum.Completed | GooglePayEventsEnum.Canceled | GooglePayEventsEnum.Failed
PaymentFlowResultInterface
PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Completed | PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Canceled | PaymentFlowEventsEnum.Failed
PaymentSheetResultInterface
PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Completed | PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Canceled | PaymentSheetEventsEnum.Failed
Enums
ApplePayEventsEnum
|Members
|Value
Loaded
"applePayLoaded"
FailedToLoad
"applePayFailedToLoad"
Completed
"applePayCompleted"
Canceled
"applePayCanceled"
Failed
"applePayFailed"
GooglePayEventsEnum
|Members
|Value
Loaded
"googlePayLoaded"
FailedToLoad
"googlePayFailedToLoad"
Completed
"googlePayCompleted"
Canceled
"googlePayCanceled"
Failed
"googlePayFailed"
PaymentFlowEventsEnum
|Members
|Value
Loaded
"paymentFlowLoaded"
FailedToLoad
"paymentFlowFailedToLoad"
Opened
"paymentFlowOpened"
Created
"paymentFlowCreated"
Completed
"paymentFlowCompleted"
Canceled
"paymentFlowCanceled"
Failed
"paymentFlowFailed"
PaymentSheetEventsEnum
|Members
|Value
Loaded
"paymentSheetLoaded"
FailedToLoad
"paymentSheetFailedToLoad"
Completed
"paymentSheetCompleted"
Canceled
"paymentSheetCanceled"
Failed
"paymentSheetFailed"
License
@capacitor-community/stripe is MIT licensed.