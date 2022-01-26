@capacitor-community/keep-awake
⚡️ Capacitor plugin to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Kevin Boosten
|kevinboosten
|@kevinboosten
|Robin Genz
|robingenz
|@robin_genz
npm install @capacitor-community/keep-awake
npx cap sync
No configuration required for this plugin.
A working example can be found here: robingenz/capacitor-plugin-demo
import { KeepAwake } from '@capacitor-community/keep-awake';
const keepAwake = async () => {
await KeepAwake.keepAwake();
};
const allowSleep = async () => {
await KeepAwake.allowSleep();
};
keepAwake() => Promise<void>
Prevent the device from dimming the screen.
allowSleep() => Promise<void>
Allow the device to dim the screen.
See CHANGELOG.md.
See LICENSE.