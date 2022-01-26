



Keep Awake

@capacitor-community/keep-awake

⚡️ Capacitor plugin to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen.





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Kevin Boosten kevinboosten @kevinboosten Robin Genz robingenz @robin_genz

Installation

npm install @capacitor-community/keep-awake npx cap sync

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin.

Demo

A working example can be found here: robingenz/capacitor-plugin-demo

Usage

import { KeepAwake } from '@capacitor-community/keep-awake' ; const keepAwake = async () => { await KeepAwake.keepAwake(); }; const allowSleep = async () => { await KeepAwake.allowSleep(); };

API

keepAwake() => Promise < void >

Prevent the device from dimming the screen.

allowSleep() => Promise < void >

Allow the device to dim the screen.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

License

See LICENSE.