openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ka

@capacitor-community/keep-awake

by Kevin Boosten
2.1.0 (see all)

⚡️ Capacitor plugin to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Keep Awake

@capacitor-community/keep-awake

⚡️ Capacitor plugin to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen.


Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocial
Kevin Boostenkevinboosten@kevinboosten
Robin Genzrobingenz@robin_genz

Installation

npm install @capacitor-community/keep-awake
npx cap sync

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin.

Demo

A working example can be found here: robingenz/capacitor-plugin-demo

Usage

import { KeepAwake } from '@capacitor-community/keep-awake';

const keepAwake = async () => {
  await KeepAwake.keepAwake();
};

const allowSleep = async () => {
  await KeepAwake.allowSleep();
};

API

keepAwake()

keepAwake() => Promise<void>

Prevent the device from dimming the screen.

allowSleep()

allowSleep() => Promise<void>

Allow the device to dim the screen.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial