



Capacitor Intercom

@capacitor-community/intercom

Capacitor community plugin for enabling Intercom capabilities





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Stewan Silva stewones @stewones

Notice 🚀

We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package capacitor-intercom , please update your package.json to @capacitor-community/intercom . Check out changelog for more info.

Breaking changes from Capacitor v2 to v3

UserUpdateOptions option type becomes IntercomUserUpdateOptions

option type becomes IntercomPlugin configuration key becomes Intercom

configuration key becomes android-apiKey config key becomes androidApiKey

config key becomes android-appId config key becomes androidAppId

config key becomes ios-apiKey config key becomes iosApiKey

config key becomes ios-appId config key becomes iosAppId

config key becomes Switch from CAPBridge to ApplicationDelegateProxy in application events

remove the whole onCreate initialization from your app's MainActivity.java

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { - @Override - public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) { - super.onCreate(savedInstanceState); - - // Initializes the Bridge - this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ - // Additional plugins you've installed go here - add(IntercomPlugin.class); - }}); - } }

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @capacitor-community/intercom

Using yarn:

yarn add @capacitor-community/intercom

Sync native files:

npx cap sync

API

registerIdentifiedUser

registerUnidentifiedUser

updateUser

logout

logEvent

displayMessenger

displayMessageComposer

displayHelpCenter

hideMessenger

displayLauncher

hideLauncher

displayInAppMessages

hideInAppMessages

displayCarousel

setUserHash

setBottomPadding

Usage

import { Intercom } from '@capacitor-community/intercom' ; import { PushNotifications } from '@capacitor/push-notifications' ; PushNotifications.register(); Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId : 123456 }); Intercom.logEvent({ name : 'my-event' , data : { pi : 3.14 } }); Intercom.displayMessageComposer({ message : 'Hello there!' }); Intercom.setUserHash({ hmac : 'xyz' });

iOS setup

ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

npx cap add ios

add intercom keys to capacitor's configuration file

{ … "plugins" : { "Intercom" : { "iosApiKey" : "ios_sdk-xxx" , "iosAppId" : "yyy" } } … }

npx cap open ios

sign your app at xcode (general tab)

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.

Android setup

ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

npx cap add android

add intercom keys to capacitor's configuration file

{ … "plugins" : { "Intercom" : { "androidApiKey" : "android_sdk-xxx" , "androidAppId" : "yyy" } } … }

npx cap open android

Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using ionic cap run android --livereload .

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.

License

MIT

Example

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!