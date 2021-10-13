openbase logo
int

@capacitor-community/intercom

by Stewan Silva
3.0.1 (see all)

Enable Intercom for Capacitor apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme


Capacitor Intercom

@capacitor-community/intercom

Capacitor community plugin for enabling Intercom capabilities


Stewan Silvastewones@stewones

Notice 🚀

We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package capacitor-intercom, please update your package.json to @capacitor-community/intercom. Check out changelog for more info.

Breaking changes from Capacitor v2 to v3

  • UserUpdateOptions option type becomes IntercomUserUpdateOptions
  • IntercomPlugin configuration key becomes Intercom
  • android-apiKey config key becomes androidApiKey
  • android-appId config key becomes androidAppId
  • ios-apiKey config key becomes iosApiKey
  • ios-appId config key becomes iosAppId
  • Switch from CAPBridge to ApplicationDelegateProxy in application events
  • remove the whole onCreate initialization from your app's MainActivity.java
 public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
-    @Override
-    public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
-        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
-
-        // Initializes the Bridge
-        this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
-            // Additional plugins you've installed go here
-            add(IntercomPlugin.class);
-        }});
-    }
 }

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @capacitor-community/intercom

Using yarn:

yarn add @capacitor-community/intercom

Sync native files:

npx cap sync

API

  • registerIdentifiedUser
  • registerUnidentifiedUser
  • updateUser
  • logout
  • logEvent
  • displayMessenger
  • displayMessageComposer
  • displayHelpCenter
  • hideMessenger
  • displayLauncher
  • hideLauncher
  • displayInAppMessages
  • hideInAppMessages
  • displayCarousel
  • setUserHash
  • setBottomPadding

Usage

import { Intercom } from '@capacitor-community/intercom';
import { PushNotifications } from '@capacitor/push-notifications';

// Register for push notifications from Intercom
PushNotifications.register();

// Register an indetified user
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 123456 }); // or email or both

// Register a log event
Intercom.logEvent({ name: 'my-event', data: { pi: 3.14 } });

// Display the message composer
Intercom.displayMessageComposer({ message: 'Hello there!' });

// Identity Verification
// https://developers.intercom.com/installing-intercom/docs/ios-identity-verification
Intercom.setUserHash({ hmac: 'xyz' });

iOS setup

  • ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
  • cd my-cap-app
  • npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom
  • mkdir www && touch www/index.html
  • npx cap add ios
  • add intercom keys to capacitor's configuration file
{
 …
  "plugins": {
   "Intercom": {
      "iosApiKey": "ios_sdk-xxx",
      "iosAppId": "yyy"
    }
  }
…
}
  • npx cap open ios
  • sign your app at xcode (general tab)

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.

Android setup

  • ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
  • cd my-cap-app
  • npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom
  • mkdir www && touch www/index.html
  • npx cap add android
  • add intercom keys to capacitor's configuration file
{
 …
  "plugins": {
   "Intercom": {
      "androidApiKey": "android_sdk-xxx",
      "androidAppId": "yyy"
    }
  }
…
}
  • npx cap open android

Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using ionic cap run android --livereload.

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.

License

MIT

Example

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Stew
💻 📖
David Seek
💻
Roman Nikitin
💻
Anne Tomassoni
💻 👀
Maciej Modzelewski
💻
Oleg Yuzvik
🚧
Gustavo Corrêa Alves
📖

Jealvia
🚧
Adam Duren
💻 🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

