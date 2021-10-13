@capacitor-community/intercom
Capacitor community plugin for enabling Intercom capabilities
We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package
capacitor-intercom, please update your package.json to
@capacitor-community/intercom. Check out changelog for more info.
UserUpdateOptions option type becomes
IntercomUserUpdateOptions
IntercomPlugin configuration key becomes
Intercom
android-apiKey config key becomes
androidApiKey
android-appId config key becomes
androidAppId
ios-apiKey config key becomes
iosApiKey
ios-appId config key becomes
iosAppId
MainActivity.java
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
- @Override
- public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
- super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
-
- // Initializes the Bridge
- this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
- // Additional plugins you've installed go here
- add(IntercomPlugin.class);
- }});
- }
}
Using npm:
npm install @capacitor-community/intercom
Using yarn:
yarn add @capacitor-community/intercom
Sync native files:
npx cap sync
import { Intercom } from '@capacitor-community/intercom';
import { PushNotifications } from '@capacitor/push-notifications';
// Register for push notifications from Intercom
PushNotifications.register();
// Register an indetified user
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 123456 }); // or email or both
// Register a log event
Intercom.logEvent({ name: 'my-event', data: { pi: 3.14 } });
// Display the message composer
Intercom.displayMessageComposer({ message: 'Hello there!' });
// Identity Verification
// https://developers.intercom.com/installing-intercom/docs/ios-identity-verification
Intercom.setUserHash({ hmac: 'xyz' });
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
npx cap add ios
{
…
"plugins": {
"Intercom": {
"iosApiKey": "ios_sdk-xxx",
"iosAppId": "yyy"
}
}
…
}
npx cap open ios
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
npm install —-save @capacitor-community/intercom
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
npx cap add android
{
…
"plugins": {
"Intercom": {
"androidApiKey": "android_sdk-xxx",
"androidAppId": "yyy"
}
}
…
}
npx cap open android
Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using
ionic cap run android --livereload.
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.
MIT
