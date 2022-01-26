@capacitor-community/firebase-crashlytics
Capacitor plugin for Firebase Crashlytics.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Robin Genz
|robingenz
|@robin_genz
npm install @capacitor-community/firebase-crashlytics
npx cap sync
Add Firebase to your project if you haven't already (Android / iOS).
See Add the Firebase Crashlytics plugin to your app and follow the instructions to set up your app correctly.
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app’s
variables.gradle file):
$firebaseCrashlyticsVersion version of
com.google.firebase:firebase-crashlytics (default:
18.1.0)
See Set up Xcode to automatically upload dSYM files and follow the instructions to set up Xcode correctly.
Attention: The path used in section
4.c of the guide should be:
"${PODS_ROOT}/FirebaseCrashlytics/run"
No configuration required for this plugin.
A working example can be found here: robingenz/capacitor-firebase-plugin-demo
import { FirebaseCrashlytics } from '@capacitor-community/firebase-crashlytics';
const crash = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.crash({ message: 'Test' });
};
const setContext = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.setContext({
key: 'page',
value: 'home',
type: 'string'
});
};
const setUserId = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.setUserId({
userId: '123'
});
};
const addLogMessage = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.addLogMessage({
message: 'Test'
});
};
const setEnabled = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.setEnabled({
enabled: true,
});
};
const isEnabled = async () => {
const result = await FirebaseCrashlytics.isEnabled();
return result.enabled;
};
const didCrashDuringPreviousExecution = async () => {
const result = await FirebaseCrashlytics.didCrashDuringPreviousExecution();
return result.crashed;
};
const sendUnsentReports = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.sendUnsentReports();
};
const deleteUnsentReports = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.deleteUnsentReports();
};
const recordException = async () => {
await FirebaseCrashlytics.recordException({
message: 'This is a non-fatal message.'
});
};
import * as StackTrace from 'stacktrace-js';
const recordExceptionWithStacktrace = async (error: Error) => {
const stacktrace = await StackTrace.fromError(error);
await FirebaseCrashlytics.recordException({
message: 'This is a non-fatal message.',
stacktrace
});
};
crash(options: { message: string; }) => Promise<void>
Forces a crash to test the implementation.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
{ message: string; }
setContext(options: ContextOptions) => Promise<void>
Sets a custom key and value that is associated with subsequent fatal and non-fatal reports.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
ContextOptions
setUserId(options: { userId: string; }) => Promise<void>
Sets a user ID (identifier) that is associated with subsequent fatal and non-fatal reports.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
{ userId: string; }
addLogMessage(options: { message: string; }) => Promise<void>
Adds a log message that is sent with your crash data. Only visible in the Crashlytics dashboard.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
{ message: string; }
setEnabled(options: { enabled: boolean; }) => Promise<void>
Enables/disables automatic data collection. The value does not apply until the next run of the app.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
{ enabled: boolean; }
isEnabled() => Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
Returns whether or not automatic data collection is enabled.
Only available for iOS.
Returns:
Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
didCrashDuringPreviousExecution() => Promise<{ crashed: boolean; }>
Returns whether the app crashed during the previous execution.
Only available for Android and iOS.
Returns:
Promise<{ crashed: boolean; }>
sendUnsentReports() => Promise<void>
Uploads any unsent reports to Crashlytics. When automatic data collection is enabled, Crashlytics automatically uploads reports at startup.
Only available for Android and iOS.
deleteUnsentReports() => Promise<void>
Deletes any unsent reports on the device.
Only available for Android and iOS.
recordException(options: RecordExceptionOptions) => Promise<void>
Records a non-fatal report to send to Crashlytics.
Only available for Android and iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
RecordExceptionOptions
|Prop
|Type
key
string
value
string | number | boolean
type
'string' | 'boolean' | 'long' | 'double' | 'int' | 'float'
|Prop
|Type
|Description
message
string
code
number
|Error code within a specific error domain. This option is ignored when
stacktrace is provided. Only available for iOS.
domain
string
|A string containing the error domain. This option is ignored when
stacktrace is provided. Only available for iOS.
stacktrace
StackFrame[]
|A stacktrace generated by
stacktrace.js. Cannot be combined with
code and
domain.
Subset of the Stacktrace generated by
stacktrace.js.
|Prop
|Type
lineNumber
number
fileName
string
functionName
string
Here you can find more information on how to test the Firebase Crashlytics implementation. Among other things, you will find information on how to correctly adjust the project's debug settings under iOS and how to test it out.
If you get obfuscated crash reports for iOS, make sure you have initialized Crashlytics correctly and take a look at this guide, which provides some ways to troubleshoot if Crashlytics can't find your app's dSYM.
See CHANGELOG.md.
See LICENSE.