Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Robin Genz robingenz @robin_genz

Installation

npm install @ capacitor - community / firebase - crashlytics npx cap sync

Add Firebase to your project if you haven't already (Android / iOS).

Android

See Add the Firebase Crashlytics plugin to your app and follow the instructions to set up your app correctly.

Variables

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app’s variables.gradle file):

$firebaseCrashlyticsVersion version of com.google.firebase:firebase-crashlytics (default: 18.1.0 )

iOS

See Set up Xcode to automatically upload dSYM files and follow the instructions to set up Xcode correctly.

Attention: The path used in section 4.c of the guide should be:

"${PODS_ROOT}/FirebaseCrashlytics/run"

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin.

Demo

A working example can be found here: robingenz/capacitor-firebase-plugin-demo

Usage

import { FirebaseCrashlytics } from '@capacitor-community/firebase-crashlytics' ; const crash = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.crash({ message: 'Test' }); }; const setContext = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.setContext({ key: 'page' , value: 'home' , type : 'string' }); }; const setUserId = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.setUserId({ userId: '123' }); }; const addLogMessage = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.addLogMessage({ message: 'Test' }); }; const setEnabled = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.setEnabled({ enabled: true , }); }; const isEnabled = async () => { const result = await FirebaseCrashlytics.isEnabled(); return result.enabled; }; const didCrashDuringPreviousExecution = async () => { const result = await FirebaseCrashlytics.didCrashDuringPreviousExecution(); return result.crashed; }; const sendUnsentReports = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.sendUnsentReports(); }; const deleteUnsentReports = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.deleteUnsentReports(); }; const recordException = async () => { await FirebaseCrashlytics.recordException({ message: 'This is a non-fatal message.' }); }; import * as StackTrace from 'stacktrace-js' ; const recordExceptionWithStacktrace = async (error: Error ) => { const stacktrace = await StackTrace.fromError(error); await FirebaseCrashlytics.recordException({ message: 'This is a non-fatal message.' , stacktrace }); };

API

crash(options: { message: string ; }) => Promise < void >

Forces a crash to test the implementation.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options { message: string; }

setContext(options: ContextOptions) => Promise < void >

Sets a custom key and value that is associated with subsequent fatal and non-fatal reports.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options ContextOptions

setUserId(options: { userId: string ; }) => Promise < void >

Sets a user ID (identifier) that is associated with subsequent fatal and non-fatal reports.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options { userId: string; }

addLogMessage(options: { message: string ; }) => Promise < void >

Adds a log message that is sent with your crash data. Only visible in the Crashlytics dashboard.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options { message: string; }

setEnabled(options: { enabled: boolean ; }) => Promise < void >

Enables/disables automatic data collection. The value does not apply until the next run of the app.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options { enabled: boolean; }

isEnabled() => Promise <{ enabled: boolean ; }>

Returns whether or not automatic data collection is enabled.

Only available for iOS.

Returns: Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>

didCrashDuringPreviousExecution() => Promise <{ crashed: boolean ; }>

Returns whether the app crashed during the previous execution.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Returns: Promise<{ crashed: boolean; }>

sendUnsentReports() => Promise < void >

Uploads any unsent reports to Crashlytics. When automatic data collection is enabled, Crashlytics automatically uploads reports at startup.

Only available for Android and iOS.

deleteUnsentReports() => Promise < void >

Deletes any unsent reports on the device.

Only available for Android and iOS.

recordException(options: RecordExceptionOptions) => Promise < void >

Records a non-fatal report to send to Crashlytics.

Only available for Android and iOS.

Param Type options RecordExceptionOptions

Interfaces

ContextOptions

Prop Type key string value string | number | boolean type 'string' | 'boolean' | 'long' | 'double' | 'int' | 'float'

RecordExceptionOptions

Prop Type Description message string code number Error code within a specific error domain. This option is ignored when stacktrace is provided. Only available for iOS. domain string A string containing the error domain. This option is ignored when stacktrace is provided. Only available for iOS. stacktrace StackFrame[] A stacktrace generated by stacktrace.js . Cannot be combined with code and domain .

StackFrame

Subset of the Stacktrace generated by stacktrace.js .

Prop Type lineNumber number fileName string functionName string

Test your implementation

Here you can find more information on how to test the Firebase Crashlytics implementation. Among other things, you will find information on how to correctly adjust the project's debug settings under iOS and how to test it out.

If you get obfuscated crash reports for iOS, make sure you have initialized Crashlytics correctly and take a look at this guide, which provides some ways to troubleshoot if Crashlytics can't find your app's dSYM.

