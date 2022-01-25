



Firebase Analytics

@capacitor-community/firebase-analytics

Capacitor community plugin for native Firebase Analytics.





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social mesur.io mesur-io @mesur_io

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest

Using yarn:

yarn add @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest

Sync native files:

npx cap sync

Note: You may also need to run File > Sync Project with Gradle Files in order for Android Studio to recognize the import.

Configuration

No configuration is required for this plugin.

Examples

Click here for an example on how to implement this plugin.

You can also clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/priyankpat/capacitor-plugins-example git checkout -b firebase-analytics

Supported methods

Name Android iOS Web setUserId ✅ ✅ ✅ setUserProperty ✅ ✅ ✅ getAppInstanceId ✅ ✅ ❌ setScreenName ✅ ✅ ❌ reset ✅ ✅ ❌ logEvent ✅ ✅ ✅ setCollectionEnabled ✅ ✅ ✅ setSessionTimeoutDuration ✅ ✅ ✅ enable ✅ ✅ ✅ disable ✅ ✅ ✅

Usage

import { FirebaseAnalytics } from "@capacitor-community/firebase-analytics" ; FirebaseAnalytics.initializeFirebase({ apiKey: "..." , authDomain: "..." , databaseURL: "..." , projectId: "..." , storageBucket: "..." , messagingSenderId: "..." , appId: "..." , measurementId: "..." , }); FirebaseAnalytics.setUserId({ userId: "john_doe_123" , }); FirebaseAnalytics.setUserProperty({ name: "favorite_food" , value: "pizza" , }); FirebaseAnalytics.getAppInstanceId(); FirebaseAnalytics.setScreenName({ screenName: "login" , nameOverride: "LoginScreen" , }); FirebaseAnalytics.reset(); FirebaseAnalytics.logEvent({ name: "select_content" , params: { content_type: "image" , content_id: "P12453" , items: [{ name: "Kittens" }], }, }); FirebaseAnalytics.setCollectionEnabled({ enabled: false , }); FirebaseAnalytics.enable(); FirebaseAnalytics.disable(); FirebaseAnalytics.setSessionTimeoutDuration({ duration: 10000 , });

Setup

Navigate to the project settings page for your app on Firebase.

iOS

Download the GoogleService-Info.plist file. In Xcode right-click on the yellow folder named "App" and select the Add files to "App" .

Tip: if you drag and drop your file to this location, Xcode may not be able to find it.

Android

Download the google-services.json file and copy it to android/app/ directory of your capacitor project.

iOS setup

ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

npm install --save @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

sudo gem install cocoapods (only once)

(only once) npx cap add ios

npx cap sync ios (every time you run npm install )

(every time you run ) npx cap open ios

sign your app at xcode (general tab)

add GoogleService-Info.plist to the app folder in xcode

Enable debug view

In Xcode, select Product > Scheme > Edit scheme Select Run from the left menu Select the Arguments tab In the Arguments Passed On Launch section, add -FIRAnalyticsDebugEnabled

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.

Android setup

ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

npm install --save @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

npx cap add android

npx cap sync android (every time you run npm install )

(every time you run ) npx cap open android

add google-services.json to your android/app folder

Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using ionic cap run android --livereload --address=0.0.0.0 .

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.

Updating

For existing projects you can upgrade all capacitor related packages (including this plugin) with this single command

npx npm-upgrade '*capacitor*' && npm install

Migration

If you were previously using the capacitor-analytics package from npm

Update NPM package: npm uninstall --save capacitor-analytics npm install --save-prod @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest Update the plugin initialization in Android's MainActivity.java Remove the old plugin import: -import io.stewan.capacitor.analytics.AnalyticsPlugin; Update the init() call to remove the old plugin import. You may be able to remove the entire init() call if there is nothing else in there. // Initializes the Bridge this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ // Additional plugins you've installed go here // Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class); - add(AnalyticsPlugin.class); }}); Public API changes: instance() has been renamed to getAppInstanceId()

has been renamed to setScreen() has been renamed to setScreenName()

has been renamed to setUserID() has been renamed to setUserId()

has been renamed to setUserProp() has been renamed to setUserProperty()

has been renamed to enable() has been deprecated in favor of setCollectionEnabled()

has been deprecated in favor of disable() has been deprecated in favor of setCollectionEnabled()

Further info

