@capacitor-community/fcm

by capacitor-community
2.0.2 (see all)

Enable Firebase Cloud Messaging for Capacitor apps

8.7K

178

4mos ago

16

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme


Capacitor FCM

Capacitor community plugin for enabling FCM capabilities


Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocial
Stewan Silvastewones@stewones
Daniel Pereiradanielprrazevedo@DandanPrr

Notice 🚀

We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package capacitor-fcm, please update your package.json to @capacitor-community/fcm. Check out changelog for more info.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @capacitor-community/fcm

Using yarn:

yarn add @capacitor-community/fcm

Sync native files:

npx cap sync

Notice

This plugin is intended to be used combined with Capacitor API for Push Notifications. Capacitor only provides APN token whereas this plugin offers the possibility to work with FCM tokens and more.

API

methodinfoplatform
subscribeTosubscribe to fcm topicios/android
unsubscribeFromunsubscribe from fcm topicios/android
getTokenget fcm token to eventually use from a serverios/android
deleteInstanceremove local fcm instance completelyios/android
setAutoInitenable the auto initialization of the libraryios/android
isAutoInitEnabledcheck whether auto initialization is enabledios/android

Usage

import { FCM } from "@capacitor-community/fcm";
import { PushNotifications } from "@capacitor/push-notifications";

// external required step
// register for push
await PushNotifications.requestPermissions();
await PushNotifications.register();

// now you can subscribe to a specific topic
FCM.subscribeTo({ topic: "test" })
  .then((r) => alert(`subscribed to topic`))
  .catch((err) => console.log(err));

// Unsubscribe from a specific topic
FCM.unsubscribeFrom({ topic: "test" })
  .then(() => alert(`unsubscribed from topic`))
  .catch((err) => console.log(err));

// Get FCM token instead the APN one returned by Capacitor
FCM.getToken()
  .then((r) => alert(`Token ${r.token}`))
  .catch((err) => console.log(err));

// Remove FCM instance
FCM.deleteInstance()
  .then(() => alert(`Token deleted`))
  .catch((err) => console.log(err));

// Enable the auto initialization of the library
FCM.setAutoInit({ enabled: true }).then(() => alert(`Auto init enabled`));

// Check the auto initialization status
FCM.isAutoInitEnabled().then((r) => {
  console.log("Auto init is " + (r.enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
});

Add Google config files

Navigate to the project settings page for your app on Firebase.

iOS

Download the GoogleService-Info.plist file. In Xcode right-click on the yellow folder named "App" and select the Add files to "App".

Tip: if you drag and drop your file to this location, Xcode may not be able to find it.

Android

Download the google-services.json file and copy it to android/app/ directory of your capacitor project.

Certificate

iOS setup

  • sudo gem install cocoapods (once a time)
  • ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
  • cd my-cap-app
  • mkdir www && touch www/index.html
  • npx cap add ios
  • npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm
  • npx cap sync ios (always do sync after a plugin install)
  • npx cap open ios
  • sign your app at xcode (general tab)
  • enable remote notification capabilities
  • add GoogleService-Info.plist to the app folder in xcode
// (optional) turn off `swizzling` in the `info.plist`
<key>FirebaseAppDelegateProxyEnabled</key>
<string>NO</string>

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.

Prevent auto initialization

If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.

Android setup

  • ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
  • cd my-cap-app
  • mkdir www && touch www/index.html
  • npx cap add android
  • npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm
  • npx cap sync android (always do sync after a plugin install)
  • npx cap open android
  • add google-services.json to your android/app folder
  • [extra step] in android case we need to tell Capacitor to initialise the plugin:

Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using ionic cap run android --livereload.

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.

Prevent auto initialization

If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.

Example

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Stew
💻 📖
Daniel Pereira
💻 📖
Priyank Patel
💻
Nikolas
🚧
Ben Schattinger
💻

James Manners
💻
Borja Rodríguez
🚧
Karrlllis
📖
jamesmah
💻
Josh Sharpe
🚧

Mantas Šimkūnas
💻 📖
Olivier Overstraete
🚧
Hemang Kumar
💻 🚧
Luca Ban
📖
Alex Griffith
💻 🚧

bdirito
🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

