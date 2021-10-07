@capacitor-community/fcm
Capacitor community plugin for enabling FCM capabilities
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Stewan Silva
|stewones
|@stewones
|Daniel Pereira
|danielprrazevedo
|@DandanPrr
We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package
capacitor-fcm, please update your package.json to
@capacitor-community/fcm. Check out changelog for more info.
Using npm:
npm install @capacitor-community/fcm
Using yarn:
yarn add @capacitor-community/fcm
Sync native files:
npx cap sync
Notice
This plugin is intended to be used combined with Capacitor API for Push Notifications. Capacitor only provides APN token whereas this plugin offers the possibility to work with FCM tokens and more.
|method
|info
|platform
subscribeTo
|subscribe to fcm topic
|ios/android
unsubscribeFrom
|unsubscribe from fcm topic
|ios/android
getToken
|get fcm token to eventually use from a server
|ios/android
deleteInstance
|remove local fcm instance completely
|ios/android
setAutoInit
|enable the auto initialization of the library
|ios/android
isAutoInitEnabled
|check whether auto initialization is enabled
|ios/android
import { FCM } from "@capacitor-community/fcm";
import { PushNotifications } from "@capacitor/push-notifications";
// external required step
// register for push
await PushNotifications.requestPermissions();
await PushNotifications.register();
// now you can subscribe to a specific topic
FCM.subscribeTo({ topic: "test" })
.then((r) => alert(`subscribed to topic`))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Unsubscribe from a specific topic
FCM.unsubscribeFrom({ topic: "test" })
.then(() => alert(`unsubscribed from topic`))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Get FCM token instead the APN one returned by Capacitor
FCM.getToken()
.then((r) => alert(`Token ${r.token}`))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Remove FCM instance
FCM.deleteInstance()
.then(() => alert(`Token deleted`))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Enable the auto initialization of the library
FCM.setAutoInit({ enabled: true }).then(() => alert(`Auto init enabled`));
// Check the auto initialization status
FCM.isAutoInitEnabled().then((r) => {
console.log("Auto init is " + (r.enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
});
Navigate to the project settings page for your app on Firebase.
Download the
GoogleService-Info.plist file. In Xcode right-click on the yellow folder named "App" and select the
Add files to "App".
Tip: if you drag and drop your file to this location, Xcode may not be able to find it.
Download the
google-services.json file and copy it to
android/app/ directory of your capacitor project.
sudo gem install cocoapods (once a time)
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
npx cap add ios
npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm
npx cap sync ios (always do sync after a plugin install)
npx cap open ios
GoogleService-Info.plist to the app folder in xcode
// (optional) turn off `swizzling` in the `info.plist`
<key>FirebaseAppDelegateProxyEnabled</key>
<string>NO</string>
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.
If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
npx cap add android
npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm
npx cap sync android (always do sync after a plugin install)
npx cap open android
google-services.json to your
android/app folder
[extra step] in android case we need to tell Capacitor to initialise the plugin:
Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using
ionic cap run android --livereload.
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.
If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Stew
💻 📖
|
Daniel Pereira
💻 📖
|
Priyank Patel
💻
|
Nikolas
🚧
|
Ben Schattinger
💻
|
James Manners
💻
|
Borja Rodríguez
🚧
|
Karrlllis
📖
|
jamesmah
💻
|
Josh Sharpe
🚧
|
Mantas Šimkūnas
💻 📖
|
Olivier Overstraete
🚧
|
Hemang Kumar
💻 🚧
|
Luca Ban
📖
|
Alex Griffith
💻 🚧
|
bdirito
🚧
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!