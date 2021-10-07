



Capacitor FCM

@capacitor-community/fcm

Capacitor community plugin for enabling FCM capabilities





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Stewan Silva stewones @stewones Daniel Pereira danielprrazevedo @DandanPrr

Notice 🚀

We're starting fresh under an official org. If you were using the previous npm package capacitor-fcm , please update your package.json to @capacitor-community/fcm . Check out changelog for more info.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @capacitor-community/fcm

Using yarn:

yarn add @capacitor-community/fcm

Sync native files:

npx cap sync

Notice This plugin is intended to be used combined with Capacitor API for Push Notifications. Capacitor only provides APN token whereas this plugin offers the possibility to work with FCM tokens and more.

API

method info platform subscribeTo subscribe to fcm topic ios/android unsubscribeFrom unsubscribe from fcm topic ios/android getToken get fcm token to eventually use from a server ios/android deleteInstance remove local fcm instance completely ios/android setAutoInit enable the auto initialization of the library ios/android isAutoInitEnabled check whether auto initialization is enabled ios/android

Usage

import { FCM } from "@capacitor-community/fcm" ; import { PushNotifications } from "@capacitor/push-notifications" ; await PushNotifications.requestPermissions(); await PushNotifications.register(); FCM.subscribeTo({ topic: "test" }) .then( ( r ) => alert( `subscribed to topic` )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); FCM.unsubscribeFrom({ topic: "test" }) .then( () => alert( `unsubscribed from topic` )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); FCM.getToken() .then( ( r ) => alert( `Token ${r.token} ` )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); FCM.deleteInstance() .then( () => alert( `Token deleted` )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); FCM.setAutoInit({ enabled: true }).then( () => alert( `Auto init enabled` )); FCM.isAutoInitEnabled().then( ( r ) => { console .log( "Auto init is " + (r.enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled" )); });

Add Google config files

Navigate to the project settings page for your app on Firebase.

iOS

Download the GoogleService-Info.plist file. In Xcode right-click on the yellow folder named "App" and select the Add files to "App" .

Tip: if you drag and drop your file to this location, Xcode may not be able to find it.

Android

Download the google-services.json file and copy it to android/app/ directory of your capacitor project.

Certificate

apple create an app identifier (apple site) add push notifications add signing request (https://help.apple.com/developer-account/#/devbfa00fef7) generate an APN key and then note down the ID displayed. also download the p8 file (https://fluffy.es/p8-push-notification/)

firebase add the downloaded p8 file to firebase settings with noted key ID and the account team ID



iOS setup

sudo gem install cocoapods (once a time)

(once a time) ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

npx cap add ios

npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm

npx cap sync ios (always do sync after a plugin install)

(always do sync after a plugin install) npx cap open ios

sign your app at xcode (general tab)

enable remote notification capabilities

add GoogleService-Info.plist to the app folder in xcode

// (optional) turn off `swizzling` in the `info.plist` < key > FirebaseAppDelegateProxyEnabled </ key > < string > NO </ string >

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.

Prevent auto initialization

If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.

Android setup

ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor

cd my-cap-app

mkdir www && touch www/index.html

npx cap add android

npm install --save @capacitor-community/fcm

npx cap sync android (always do sync after a plugin install)

(always do sync after a plugin install) npx cap open android

add google-services.json to your android/app folder

to your folder [extra step] in android case we need to tell Capacitor to initialise the plugin:

Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using ionic cap run android --livereload .

Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.

Prevent auto initialization

If you need to implement opt-in behavior, you can disable the auto initialization of the library by following the Firebase docs.

Example

License

MIT

