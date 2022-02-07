@capacitor-community/facebook-login
Capacitor community plugin for native Facebook Login.
Maintainer
GitHub
Social
Sponsoring Company
Masahiko Sakakibara
rdlabo
@rdlabo
RELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION
Mainteinance Status: Actively Maintained
% npm i --save @capacitor-community/facebook-login
% npx cap update
In file
android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java, add the plugin to the initialization list:
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
registerPlugin(com.getcapacitor.community.facebooklogin.FacebookLogin.class);
}
}
In file
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, add the following XML elements under
<manifest><application> :
<meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId" android:value="@string/facebook_app_id"/>
<meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ClientToken" android:value="@string/facebook_client_token"/>
In file
android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :
<string name="facebook_app_id">[APP_ID]</string>
<string name="facebook_client_token">[CLIENT_TOKEN]</string>
Don't forget to replace
[APP_ID] and
[CLIENT_TOKEN] by your Facebook application Id.
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/android/getting-started
Please restart Android Studio, and do clean build.
In file
ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift add or replace the following:
import UIKit
import Capacitor
import FBSDKCoreKit
@UIApplicationMain
class AppDelegate: UIResponder, UIApplicationDelegate {
var window: UIWindow?
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
// Override point for customization after application launch.
FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(
application,
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions
)
return true
}
...
func application(_ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey: Any] = [:]) -> Bool {
// Called when the app was launched with a url. Feel free to add additional processing here,
// but if you want the App API to support tracking app url opens, make sure to keep this call
if (FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(
app,
open: url,
sourceApplication: options[UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey.sourceApplication] as? String,
annotation: options[UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey.annotation]
)) {
return true;
} else {
return ApplicationDelegateProxy.shared.application(app, open: url, options: options)
}
}
}
Add the following in the
ios/App/App/info.plist file inside of the outermost
<dict>:
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>fb[APP_ID]</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
<key>FacebookAppID</key>
<string>[APP_ID]</string>
<key>FacebookClientToken</key>
<string>[CLIENT_TOKEN]</string>
<key>FacebookDisplayName</key>
<string>[APP_NAME]</string>
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>fbapi</string>
<string>fbapi20130214</string>
<string>fbapi20130410</string>
<string>fbapi20130702</string>
<string>fbapi20131010</string>
<string>fbapi20131219</string>
<string>fbapi20140410</string>
<string>fbapi20140116</string>
<string>fbapi20150313</string>
<string>fbapi20150629</string>
<string>fbapi20160328</string>
<string>fbauth</string>
<string>fb-messenger-share-api</string>
<string>fbauth2</string>
<string>fbshareextension</string>
</array>
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/ios
import {FacebookLogin} from "@capacitor-community/facebook-login";
// use hook after platform dom ready
await FacebookLogin.initialize({appId: '105890006170720'});
More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/web And you must confirm return type at https://github.com/rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login/blob/master/src/web.ts#L55-L57 not same type for default web facebook login!
import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';
const FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS = ['email', 'user_birthday', 'user_photos', 'user_gender'];
const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.login({ permissions: FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS });
if (result.accessToken) {
// Login successful.
console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
}
import { FacebookLogin } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';
await FacebookLogin.logout();
import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';
const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.getCurrentAccessToken();
if (result.accessToken) {
console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
}
import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';
const result = await FacebookLogin.getProfile<{
email: string;
}>({ fields: ['email'] });
console.log(`Facebook user's email is ${result.email}`);
initialize(options: Partial<FacebookConfiguration>) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
options
Partial<FacebookConfiguration>
login(options: { permissions: string[]; }) => Promise<FacebookLoginResponse>
|Param
|Type
options
{ permissions: string[]; }
Returns:
Promise<FacebookLoginResponse>
logout() => Promise<void>
getCurrentAccessToken() => Promise<FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>
Returns:
Promise<FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>
getProfile<T extends object>(options: { fields: readonly string[]; }) => Promise<T>
|Param
|Type
options
{ fields: readonly string[]; }
Returns:
Promise<T>
|Prop
|Type
appId
string
autoLogAppEvents
boolean
xfbml
boolean
version
string
locale
string
|Prop
|Type
accessToken
AccessToken | null
recentlyGrantedPermissions
string[]
recentlyDeniedPermissions
string[]
|Prop
|Type
applicationId
string
declinedPermissions
string[]
expires
string
isExpired
boolean
lastRefresh
string
permissions
string[]
token
string
userId
string
|Prop
|Type
accessToken
AccessToken | null
Make all properties in T optional
{
[P in keyof T]?: T[P];
}