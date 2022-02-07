



@capacitor-community/facebook-login

Capacitor community plugin for native Facebook Login.





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Sponsoring Company Masahiko Sakakibara rdlabo @rdlabo RELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION

Mainteinance Status: Actively Maintained

Demo

Demo code is here.

Installation

% npm i --save @capacitor-community/facebook-login % npx cap update

Android configuration

In file android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java , add the plugin to the initialization list:

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); registerPlugin(com.getcapacitor.community.facebooklogin.FacebookLogin . class ) ; } }

In file android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add the following XML elements under <manifest><application> :

< meta-data android:name = "com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId" android:value = "@string/facebook_app_id" /> < meta-data android:name = "com.facebook.sdk.ClientToken" android:value = "@string/facebook_client_token" />

In file android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :

< string name = "facebook_app_id" > [APP_ID] </ string > < string name = "facebook_client_token" > [CLIENT_TOKEN] </ string >

Don't forget to replace [APP_ID] and [CLIENT_TOKEN] by your Facebook application Id.

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/android/getting-started

If you have trouble.

Please restart Android Studio, and do clean build.

iOS configuration

In file ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift add or replace the following:

import UIKit import Capacitor import FBSDKCoreKit class AppDelegate : UIResponder , UIApplicationDelegate { var window: UIWindow? func application ( _ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any ]?) -> Bool { FBSDKCoreKit . ApplicationDelegate .shared.application( application, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions ) return true } ... func application ( _ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey: Any ] = [:]) -> Bool { if ( FBSDKCoreKit . ApplicationDelegate .shared.application( app, open : url, sourceApplication: options[ UIApplication . OpenURLOptionsKey .sourceApplication] as ? String , annotation: options[ UIApplication . OpenURLOptionsKey .annotation] )) { return true ; } else { return ApplicationDelegateProxy .shared.application(app, open : url, options: options) } } }

Add the following in the ios/App/App/info.plist file inside of the outermost <dict> :

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fb[APP_ID] </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array > < key > FacebookAppID </ key > < string > [APP_ID] </ string > < key > FacebookClientToken </ key > < string > [CLIENT_TOKEN] </ string > < key > FacebookDisplayName </ key > < string > [APP_NAME] </ string > < key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fbapi </ string > < string > fbapi20130214 </ string > < string > fbapi20130410 </ string > < string > fbapi20130702 </ string > < string > fbapi20131010 </ string > < string > fbapi20131219 </ string > < string > fbapi20140410 </ string > < string > fbapi20140116 </ string > < string > fbapi20150313 </ string > < string > fbapi20150629 </ string > < string > fbapi20160328 </ string > < string > fbauth </ string > < string > fb-messenger-share-api </ string > < string > fbauth2 </ string > < string > fbshareextension </ string > </ array >

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/ios

Web configuration

import {FacebookLogin} from "@capacitor-community/facebook-login" ; await FacebookLogin.initialize({appId: '105890006170720' });

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/web And you must confirm return type at https://github.com/rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login/blob/master/src/web.ts#L55-L57 not same type for default web facebook login!

Example

Login

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login' ; const FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS = [ 'email' , 'user_birthday' , 'user_photos' , 'user_gender' ]; const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.login({ permissions: FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS }); if (result.accessToken) { console .log( `Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token} ` ); }

Logout

import { FacebookLogin } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login' ; await FacebookLogin.logout();

CurrentAccessToken

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login' ; const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.getCurrentAccessToken(); if (result.accessToken) { console .log( `Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token} ` ); }

getProfile

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login' ; const result = await FacebookLogin.getProfile<{ email: string ; }>({ fields: [ 'email' ] }); console .log( `Facebook user's email is ${result.email} ` );

API

initialize(options: Partial<FacebookConfiguration>) => Promise < void >

Param Type options Partial<FacebookConfiguration>

login(options: { permissions: string []; }) => Promise <FacebookLoginResponse>

Param Type options { permissions: string[]; }

Returns: Promise<FacebookLoginResponse>

logout() => Promise < void >

getCurrentAccessToken() => Promise <FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>

Returns: Promise<FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>

getProfile<T extends object> ( options: { fields: readonly string []; } ) => Promise <T>

Param Type options { fields: readonly string[]; }

Returns: Promise<T>

Interfaces

FacebookConfiguration

Prop Type appId string autoLogAppEvents boolean xfbml boolean version string locale string

FacebookLoginResponse

Prop Type accessToken AccessToken | null recentlyGrantedPermissions string[] recentlyDeniedPermissions string[]

AccessToken

Prop Type applicationId string declinedPermissions string[] expires string isExpired boolean lastRefresh string permissions string[] token string userId string

FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse

Prop Type accessToken AccessToken | null

Type Aliases

