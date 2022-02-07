openbase logo
@capacitor-community/facebook-login

by capacitor-community
3.1.1 (see all)

Facebook Login support

Readme


Facebook Login

@capacitor-community/facebook-login

Capacitor community plugin for native Facebook Login.


Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocialSponsoring Company
Masahiko Sakakibarardlabo@rdlaboRELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION

Mainteinance Status: Actively Maintained

Contributors ✨

Made with contributors-img.

Demo

Demo code is here.

Installation

% npm i --save @capacitor-community/facebook-login
% npx cap update

Android configuration

In file android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java, add the plugin to the initialization list:

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
    @Override
    public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        registerPlugin(com.getcapacitor.community.facebooklogin.FacebookLogin.class);
    }
}

In file android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, add the following XML elements under <manifest><application> :

<meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId" android:value="@string/facebook_app_id"/>
<meta-data android:name="com.facebook.sdk.ClientToken" android:value="@string/facebook_client_token"/>

In file android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :

<string name="facebook_app_id">[APP_ID]</string>
<string name="facebook_client_token">[CLIENT_TOKEN]</string>

Don't forget to replace [APP_ID] and [CLIENT_TOKEN] by your Facebook application Id.

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/android/getting-started

If you have trouble.

Please restart Android Studio, and do clean build.

iOS configuration

In file ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift add or replace the following:

import UIKit
import Capacitor
import FBSDKCoreKit

@UIApplicationMain
class AppDelegate: UIResponder, UIApplicationDelegate {

    var window: UIWindow?

    func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
        // Override point for customization after application launch.
        FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(
            application,
            didFinishLaunchingWithOptions: launchOptions
        )

        return true
    }

    ...

    func application(_ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey: Any] = [:]) -> Bool {
        // Called when the app was launched with a url. Feel free to add additional processing here,
        // but if you want the App API to support tracking app url opens, make sure to keep this call
        if (FBSDKCoreKit.ApplicationDelegate.shared.application(
            app,
            open: url,
            sourceApplication: options[UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey.sourceApplication] as? String,
            annotation: options[UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey.annotation]
        )) {
            return true;
        } else {
            return ApplicationDelegateProxy.shared.application(app, open: url, options: options)
        }
    }
}

Add the following in the ios/App/App/info.plist file inside of the outermost <dict>:


<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
    <dict>
        <key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
        <array>
            <string>fb[APP_ID]</string>
        </array>
    </dict>
</array>
<key>FacebookAppID</key>
<string>[APP_ID]</string>
<key>FacebookClientToken</key>
<string>[CLIENT_TOKEN]</string>
<key>FacebookDisplayName</key>
<string>[APP_NAME]</string>
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
    <string>fbapi</string>
    <string>fbapi20130214</string>
    <string>fbapi20130410</string>
    <string>fbapi20130702</string>
    <string>fbapi20131010</string>
    <string>fbapi20131219</string>
    <string>fbapi20140410</string>
    <string>fbapi20140116</string>
    <string>fbapi20150313</string>
    <string>fbapi20150629</string>
    <string>fbapi20160328</string>
    <string>fbauth</string>
    <string>fb-messenger-share-api</string>
    <string>fbauth2</string>
    <string>fbshareextension</string>
</array>

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/ios

Web configuration

import {FacebookLogin} from "@capacitor-community/facebook-login";

// use hook after platform dom ready
await FacebookLogin.initialize({appId: '105890006170720'});

More information can be found here: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/web And you must confirm return type at https://github.com/rdlabo/capacitor-facebook-login/blob/master/src/web.ts#L55-L57 not same type for default web facebook login!

Example

Login

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';

const FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS = ['email', 'user_birthday', 'user_photos', 'user_gender'];
const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.login({ permissions: FACEBOOK_PERMISSIONS });

if (result.accessToken) {
  // Login successful.
  console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
}

Logout

import { FacebookLogin } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';

await FacebookLogin.logout();

CurrentAccessToken

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';

const result = await <FacebookLoginResponse>FacebookLogin.getCurrentAccessToken();

if (result.accessToken) {
  console.log(`Facebook access token is ${result.accessToken.token}`);
}

getProfile

import { FacebookLogin, FacebookLoginResponse } from '@capacitor-community/facebook-login';

const result = await FacebookLogin.getProfile<{
      email: string;
    }>({ fields: ['email'] });

console.log(`Facebook user's email is ${result.email}`);

API

initialize(...)

initialize(options: Partial<FacebookConfiguration>) => Promise<void>
ParamType
optionsPartial<FacebookConfiguration>

login(...)

login(options: { permissions: string[]; }) => Promise<FacebookLoginResponse>
ParamType
options{ permissions: string[]; }

Returns: Promise<FacebookLoginResponse>

logout()

logout() => Promise<void>

getCurrentAccessToken()

getCurrentAccessToken() => Promise<FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>

Returns: Promise<FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse>

getProfile(...)

getProfile<T extends object>(options: { fields: readonly string[]; }) => Promise<T>
ParamType
options{ fields: readonly string[]; }

Returns: Promise<T>

Interfaces

FacebookConfiguration

PropType
appIdstring
autoLogAppEventsboolean
xfbmlboolean
versionstring
localestring

FacebookLoginResponse

PropType
accessTokenAccessToken | null
recentlyGrantedPermissionsstring[]
recentlyDeniedPermissionsstring[]

AccessToken

PropType
applicationIdstring
declinedPermissionsstring[]
expiresstring
isExpiredboolean
lastRefreshstring
permissionsstring[]
tokenstring
userIdstring

FacebookCurrentAccessTokenResponse

PropType
accessTokenAccessToken | null

Type Aliases

Partial

Make all properties in T optional

{ [P in keyof T]?: T[P]; }

