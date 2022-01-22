



Bring your Capacitor ⚡ apps to the desktop with Electron! 🖥

⚠ Version 4 Info

You will need version 3.2.0 + of capacitor.

+ of capacitor. The template and inner workings have changed a lot, a migration guide will be done but for now creating a new project to tinker with before migrating main projects is a good idea.

Plugins from previous versions @capacitor-community/electron will not function in V4, however all web plugins will continue to function as normal.

will not function in V4, however all web plugins will continue to function as normal. V4 comes with no plugins out of the box. Instead V4 follows Capacitor in seperated plugins, see Plugin Examples Directory for examples.

You can find the docs site here.

🔐 Security

While this platform strives to be inline with current secure practices, there are things outside of this platforms control. Please take the time to read through the security checklist the electron team has created to keep your application as safe and secure as you possibly can.

