@capacitor-community/contacts

by capacitor-community
1.1.3 (see all)

Contacts Plugin for Capacitor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme


Contacts

@capacitor-community/contacts

Capacitor community plugin for fetching contacts.


Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocialSponsoring Company
Jonathan Gerber / Byrds & Bytes GmbHidrimi / Byrds & Bytes GmbHbyrds.chByrds & Bytes GmbH

Maintenance Status: Actively Maintained

Demo

You can find a working Ionic App using the Byrds' Capacitor Contacts plugin here: https://github.com/byrdsandbytes/capContactsDemo

Prerequisites

Setup your project with Capacitor. For details check here: https://capacitorjs.com

cd my-app
npm install --save @capacitor/core @capacitor/cli

Initialize Capacitor

npx cap init

Add the platforms you want to use.

npx cap add android
npx cap add ios
npx cap add electron

Installation

Install:

npm i --save @capacitor-community/contacts

# or yarn
yarn add @capacitor-community/contacts

# or pnpm
pnpm add @capacitor-community/contacts

Sync:

npx cap sync

iOS

For iOS you need to set a usage description in your info.plist file. (Privacy Setting) Open xCode search for your info.plist file and press the tiny "+". Add the following entry:

Privacy - Contacts Usage Description

Give it a value like:

"We need access to your contacts in order to do something."

Android Notes

For Android you have to add the permissions in your AndroidManifest.xml. Add the following permissions before the closing of the "manifest" tag.

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS"/>

Next import the capContacts class to your MainActivity

// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
  // Additional plugins you've installed go here
  // Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
  add(Contacts.class);
}});

Make sure to import it properly as well.

import ch.byrds.capacitor.contacts.Contacts;

NOTE: On Android you have to ask for permission first, before you can fetch the contacts. Use the getPermissions() method before you try to fetch contacts using getContacts().

Usage / Examples

You have the following Methods available:

export interface ContactsPlugin {
  getPermissions(): Promise<PermissionStatus>;
  getContacts(): Promise<{contacts: Contact[]}>;
  saveContact(contact: NewContact): Promise<void>;
}

If you're considering to use this plugin you most likely want to retrieve contacts a users contacts:

Import the Plugin in your TS file:

import { Contacts } from '@capacitor-community/contacts'

Next use it and console log the result:

Contacts.getContacts().then(result => {
    console.log(result);
    for (const contact of result.contacts) {
        console.log(contact);
    }
});

That's it. Do Whatever you want with the retrieved contacts.

If you're trying to build something like "contacts matching" based on phone numbers, recommends using google libphonenumber based library awesome-phonenumber.

In order to match them properly you need to format them before you can match or store them properly.

Interfaces

export interface PermissionStatus {
  granted: boolean;
}

export interface Contact {
  contactId: string;
  displayName?: string;
  phoneNumbers: PhoneNumber[];
  emails: EmailAddress[];
  photoThumbnail?: string;
  organizationName?: string;
  organizationRole?: string;
  birthday?: string;
}

export interface PhoneNumber {
  label?: string;
  number?: string;
}

export interface EmailAddress {
  label?: string;
  address?: string;
}

Built With

  • Swift 5
  • Java
  • Angular
  • Capacitor

Authors

License

MIT

Contributors


idrimi
💻
Tafel
💻
Max Lynch
📖 📋
David Javier Garzon Carrillo
💻
Vladimir Hinić
💻
reslear
📖
Marvin Heilemann
💻 📖

API

getPermissions()

getPermissions() => any

Returns: any

getContacts()

getContacts() => any

Returns: any

saveContact(...)

saveContact(contact: NewContact) => any
ParamType
contactNewContact

Returns: any

Interfaces

PermissionStatus

PropType
grantedboolean

Contact

PropType
contactIdstring
displayNamestring
phoneNumbers{}
emails{}
photoThumbnailstring
organizationNamestring
organizationRolestring
birthdaystring

PhoneNumber

PropType
labelstring
numberstring

EmailAddress

PropType
labelstring
addressstring

NewContact

New contact schema.

PropTypeDescription
contactTypeContactType
namePrefixstring
givenNamestring
middleNamestring
familyNamestring
nameSuffixstring
nicknamestring
jobTitlestring
departmentNamestring
organizationNamestring
postalAddresses{}
emailAddresses{}
urlAddresses{}
phoneNumbers{}
birthdaystring
notestring
socialProfiles{}
imagestringBase64 image

PostalAddress

PropType
labelstring
address{ street?: string; city?: string; state?: string; postalCode?: string; country?: string; }

UrlAddress

PropType
labelstring
urlstring

SocialProfile

PropType
labelstring
profile{ username?: string; service?: string; urlString?: string; }

Enums

ContactType

Members
Person
Organization

