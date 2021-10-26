@capacitor-community/contacts
Capacitor community plugin for fetching contacts.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Sponsoring Company
|Jonathan Gerber / Byrds & Bytes GmbH
|idrimi / Byrds & Bytes GmbH
|byrds.ch
|Byrds & Bytes GmbH
Maintenance Status: Actively Maintained
You can find a working Ionic App using the Byrds' Capacitor Contacts plugin here: https://github.com/byrdsandbytes/capContactsDemo
Setup your project with Capacitor. For details check here: https://capacitorjs.com
cd my-app
npm install --save @capacitor/core @capacitor/cli
Initialize Capacitor
npx cap init
Add the platforms you want to use.
npx cap add android
npx cap add ios
npx cap add electron
Install:
npm i --save @capacitor-community/contacts
# or yarn
yarn add @capacitor-community/contacts
# or pnpm
pnpm add @capacitor-community/contacts
Sync:
npx cap sync
For iOS you need to set a usage description in your info.plist file. (Privacy Setting) Open xCode search for your info.plist file and press the tiny "+". Add the following entry:
Privacy - Contacts Usage Description
Give it a value like:
"We need access to your contacts in order to do something."
For Android you have to add the permissions in your AndroidManifest.xml. Add the following permissions before the closing of the "manifest" tag.
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS"/>
Next import the capContacts class to your MainActivity
// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
// Additional plugins you've installed go here
// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
add(Contacts.class);
}});
Make sure to import it properly as well.
import ch.byrds.capacitor.contacts.Contacts;
NOTE: On Android you have to ask for permission first, before you can fetch the contacts. Use the
getPermissions() method before you try to fetch contacts using
getContacts().
You have the following Methods available:
export interface ContactsPlugin {
getPermissions(): Promise<PermissionStatus>;
getContacts(): Promise<{contacts: Contact[]}>;
saveContact(contact: NewContact): Promise<void>;
}
If you're considering to use this plugin you most likely want to retrieve contacts a users contacts:
Import the Plugin in your TS file:
import { Contacts } from '@capacitor-community/contacts'
Next use it and console log the result:
Contacts.getContacts().then(result => {
console.log(result);
for (const contact of result.contacts) {
console.log(contact);
}
});
That's it. Do Whatever you want with the retrieved contacts.
If you're trying to build something like "contacts matching" based on phone numbers, recommends using google libphonenumber based library awesome-phonenumber.
In order to match them properly you need to format them before you can match or store them properly.
export interface PermissionStatus {
granted: boolean;
}
export interface Contact {
contactId: string;
displayName?: string;
phoneNumbers: PhoneNumber[];
emails: EmailAddress[];
photoThumbnail?: string;
organizationName?: string;
organizationRole?: string;
birthday?: string;
}
export interface PhoneNumber {
label?: string;
number?: string;
}
export interface EmailAddress {
label?: string;
address?: string;
}
MIT
|
idrimi
💻
|
Tafel
💻
|
Max Lynch
📖 📋
|
David Javier Garzon Carrillo
💻
|
Vladimir Hinić
💻
|
reslear
📖
|
Marvin Heilemann
💻 📖
getPermissions() => any
Returns:
any
getContacts() => any
Returns:
any
saveContact(contact: NewContact) => any
|Param
|Type
contact
NewContact
Returns:
any
|Prop
|Type
granted
boolean
|Prop
|Type
contactId
string
displayName
string
phoneNumbers
{}
emails
{}
photoThumbnail
string
organizationName
string
organizationRole
string
birthday
string
|Prop
|Type
label
string
number
string
|Prop
|Type
label
string
address
string
New contact schema.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
contactType
ContactType
namePrefix
string
givenName
string
middleName
string
familyName
string
nameSuffix
string
nickname
string
jobTitle
string
departmentName
string
organizationName
string
postalAddresses
{}
emailAddresses
{}
urlAddresses
{}
phoneNumbers
{}
birthday
string
note
string
socialProfiles
{}
image
string
|Base64 image
|Prop
|Type
label
string
address
{ street?: string; city?: string; state?: string; postalCode?: string; country?: string; }
|Prop
|Type
label
string
url
string
|Prop
|Type
label
string
profile
{ username?: string; service?: string; urlString?: string; }
|Members
Person
Organization