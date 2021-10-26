



@capacitor-community/contacts

Capacitor community plugin for fetching contacts.





Demo

You can find a working Ionic App using the Byrds' Capacitor Contacts plugin here: https://github.com/byrdsandbytes/capContactsDemo

Prerequisites

Setup your project with Capacitor. For details check here: https://capacitorjs.com

cd my-app npm install --save @capacitor/core @capacitor/cli

Initialize Capacitor

npx cap init

Add the platforms you want to use.

npx cap add android npx cap add ios npx cap add electron

Installation

Install:

npm i --save @capacitor-community/contacts yarn add @capacitor-community/contacts pnpm add @capacitor-community/contacts

Sync:

npx cap sync

iOS

For iOS you need to set a usage description in your info.plist file. (Privacy Setting) Open xCode search for your info.plist file and press the tiny "+". Add the following entry:

Privacy - Contacts Usage Description

Give it a value like:

"We need access to your contacts in order to do something."

Android Notes

For Android you have to add the permissions in your AndroidManifest.xml. Add the following permissions before the closing of the "manifest" tag.

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />

Next import the capContacts class to your MainActivity

this .init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ add(Contacts . class ) ; }});

Make sure to import it properly as well.

import ch.byrds.capacitor.contacts.Contacts;

NOTE: On Android you have to ask for permission first, before you can fetch the contacts. Use the getPermissions() method before you try to fetch contacts using getContacts() .

Usage / Examples

You have the following Methods available:

export interface ContactsPlugin { getPermissions(): Promise <PermissionStatus>; getContacts(): Promise <{contacts: Contact[]}>; saveContact(contact: NewContact): Promise < void >; }

If you're considering to use this plugin you most likely want to retrieve contacts a users contacts:

Import the Plugin in your TS file:

import { Contacts } from '@capacitor-community/contacts'

Next use it and console log the result:

Contacts.getContacts().then( result => { console .log(result); for ( const contact of result.contacts) { console .log(contact); } });

That's it. Do Whatever you want with the retrieved contacts.

If you're trying to build something like "contacts matching" based on phone numbers, recommends using google libphonenumber based library awesome-phonenumber.

In order to match them properly you need to format them before you can match or store them properly.

Interfaces

export interface PermissionStatus { granted: boolean ; } export interface Contact { contactId: string ; displayName?: string ; phoneNumbers: PhoneNumber[]; emails: EmailAddress[]; photoThumbnail?: string ; organizationName?: string ; organizationRole?: string ; birthday?: string ; } export interface PhoneNumber { label?: string ; number ?: string ; } export interface EmailAddress { label?: string ; address?: string ; }

API

getPermissions() => any

Returns: any

getContacts() => any

Returns: any

saveContact(contact: NewContact) => any

Param Type contact NewContact

Returns: any

Interfaces

PermissionStatus

Prop Type granted boolean

Prop Type contactId string displayName string phoneNumbers {} emails {} photoThumbnail string organizationName string organizationRole string birthday string

PhoneNumber

Prop Type label string number string

EmailAddress

Prop Type label string address string

New contact schema.

Prop Type Description contactType ContactType namePrefix string givenName string middleName string familyName string nameSuffix string nickname string jobTitle string departmentName string organizationName string postalAddresses {} emailAddresses {} urlAddresses {} phoneNumbers {} birthday string note string socialProfiles {} image string Base64 image

PostalAddress

Prop Type label string address { street?: string; city?: string; state?: string; postalCode?: string; country?: string; }

UrlAddress

Prop Type label string url string

SocialProfile

Prop Type label string profile { username?: string; service?: string; urlString?: string; }

Enums