



Capacitor Camera Preview

@capacitor-community/camera-preview

CAPACITOR 3

Capacitor plugin that allows camera interaction from Javascript and HTML

(based on cordova-plugin-camera-preview).

Version 2 of this plugin is compatible with Ionic 5+ and Capacitor 3. If your project uses Capacitor 2, please make sure you install version 1 of this plugin.

PR's are greatly appreciated.

-- @arielhernandezmusa and @pbowyer, current maintainers

Installation

yarn add @ capacitor - community / camera - preview or npm install @capacitor-community/camera-preview

Then run

npx cap sync

Extra Android installation steps

Open android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml and above the closing </manifest> tag add this line to request the CAMERA permission:

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" />

For more help consult the Capacitor docs.

Extra iOS installation steps

You will need to add two permissions to Info.plist . Follow the Capacitor docs and add permissions with the raw keys NSCameraUsageDescription and NSMicrophoneUsageDescription .

Extra Web installation steps

Add import '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' to you entry script in ionic on app.module.ts , so capacitor can register the web platform from the plugin

Methods

Starts the camera preview instance.



Option values descriptions position front | rear Show front or rear camera when start the preview. Defaults to front width number (optional) The preview width in pixels, default window.screen.width (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) height number (optional) The preview height in pixels, default window.screen.height (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) x number (optional) The x origin, default 0 (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) y number (optional) The y origin, default 0 (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) toBack boolean (optional) Brings your html in front of your preview, default false (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) paddingBottom number (optional) The preview bottom padding in pixes. Useful to keep the appropriate preview sizes when orientation changes (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) rotateWhenOrientationChanged boolean (optional) Rotate preview when orientation changes (applicable to the ios platforms only; default value is true) storeToFile boolean (optional) Capture images to a file and return back the file path instead of returning base64 encoded data, default false. disableExifHeaderStripping boolean (optional) Disable automatic rotation of the image, and let the browser deal with it, default true (applicable to the android and ios platforms only) disableAudio boolean (optional) Disables audio stream to prevent permission requests, default false. (applicable to web only) lockAndroidOrientation boolean (optional) Locks device orientation when camera is showing, default false. (applicable to Android only) enableOpacity boolean (optional) Make the camera preview see-through. Ideal for augmented reality uses. Default false (applicable to Android and web only) enableZoom boolean (optional) Set if you can pinch to zoom. Default false (applicable to Android only)

import { Plugins } from "@capacitor/core" const { CameraPreview } = Plugins; import { CameraPreviewOptions } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' ; const cameraPreviewOptions: CameraPreviewOptions = { position : 'rear' , height : 1920 , width : 1080 }; CameraPreview.start(cameraPreviewOptions);

Remember to add the style below on your app's HTML or body element:

ion-content { --background : transparent; }

Take into account that this will make transparent all ion-content on application, if you want to show camera preview only in one page, just add a custom class to your ion-content and make it transparent:

.my-custom-camera-preview-content { --background : transparent; }

If the camera preview is not displaying after applying the above styles, apply transparent background color to the root div element of the parent component Ex: VueJS >> App.vue component

< template > < ion-app id = "app" > < ion-router-outlet /> </ ion-app > </ template > < style > #app { background-color : transparent ; } < style >

Stops the camera preview instance.



CameraPreview.stop();

Switch between rear and front camera only for android and ios, web is not supported

CameraPreview.flip()

Option values descriptions quality number (optional) The picture quality, 0 - 100, default 85 width number (optional) The picture width, default 0 (Device default) height number (optional) The picture height, default 0 (Device default)

import { CameraPreviewFlashMode } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' ; const cameraPreviewPictureOptions: CameraPreviewPictureOptions = { quality : 50 }; const result = await CameraPreview.capture(cameraPreviewPictureOptions); const base64PictureData = result.value;

Option values descriptions quality number (optional) The picture quality, 0 - 100, default 85

Captures a sample image from the video stream. Only for Android and iOS, web implementation falls back to capture method. This can be used to perform real-time analysis on the current frame in the video. The argument quality defaults to 85 and specifies the quality/compression value: 0=max compression , 100=max quality .



import { CameraSampleOptions } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' ; const cameraSampleOptions: CameraSampleOptions = { quality : 50 }; const result = await CameraPreview.captureSample(cameraSampleOptions); const base64PictureData = result.value;

Get the flash modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported flash modes. See FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned



import { CameraPreviewFlashMode } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' ; const flashModes = await CameraPreview.getSupportedFlashModes(); const supportedFlashModes: CameraPreviewFlashMode[] = flashModes.result;

Set the flash mode. See FLASH_MODE for details about the possible values for flashMode.



const CameraPreviewFlashMode: CameraPreviewFlashMode = 'torch' ; CameraPreview.setFlashMode(cameraPreviewFlashMode);

startRecordVideo(options) ---- ANDROID only

Start capturing video



const cameraPreviewOptions: CameraPreviewOptions = { position : 'front' , width : window .screen.width, height : window .screen.height, }; CameraPreview.startRecordVideo(cameraPreviewOptions);

stopRecordVideo() ---- ANDROID only

Finish capturing a video. The captured video will be returned as a file path and the video format is .mp4



const resultRecordVideo = await CameraPreview.stopRecordVideo(); this .stopCamera();

setOpacity(options: CameraOpacityOptions): Promise<{}>; ---- ANDROID only

Set the opacity for the camera preview



const myCamera = CameraPreview.start({ enableOpacity : true }); myCamera.setOpacity({ opacity : 0.4 });

Settings

Flash mode settings:



Name Type Default Note OFF string off ON string on AUTO string auto RED_EYE string red-eye Android Only TORCH string torch

Demo

A working example can be found at Demo