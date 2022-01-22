@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le
Capacitor plugin for Bluetooth Low Energy
This is a Capacitor plugin for Bluetooth Low Energy. It supports the web, Android and iOS.
The goal is to support the same features on all platforms. Therefore the Web Bluetooth API is taken as a guidline for what features to implement.
For support of Web Bluetooth in various browsers, see implementation status.
Below is an index of all the methods available.
initialize()
isEnabled()
enable()
disable()
startEnabledNotifications(...)
stopEnabledNotifications()
isLocationEnabled()
openLocationSettings()
openBluetoothSettings()
openAppSettings()
setDisplayStrings(...)
requestDevice(...)
requestLEScan(...)
stopLEScan()
getDevices(...)
getConnectedDevices(...)
connect(...)
createBond(...)
isBonded(...)
disconnect(...)
getServices(...)
readRssi(...)
read(...)
write(...)
writeWithoutResponse(...)
readDescriptor(...)
writeDescriptor(...)
startNotifications(...)
stopNotifications(...)
See Platform Support for an overview of supported methods on Android, iOS and web.
npm install @capacitor-community/bluetooth-le
npx cap sync
On iOS, add the
NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription to
Info.plist, otherwise the app will crash when trying to use Bluetooth (see here).
If the app needs to use Bluetooth while it is in the background, you also have to add
bluetooth-central to
UIBackgroundModes (for details see here).
./ios/App/App/Info.plist:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>CFBundleDevelopmentRegion</key>
<string>en</string>
...
+ <key>NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription</key>
+ <string>Uses Bluetooth to connect and interact with peripheral BLE devices.</string>
+ <key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
+ <array>
+ <string>bluetooth-central</string>
+ </array>
</dict>
</plist>
On Android, no further steps are required to use the plugin (if you are using Capacitor 2, see here).
You can configure the strings that are displayed in the device selection dialog on iOS and Android when using
requestDevice():
./capacitor.config.json:
{
"...": "other configuration",
"plugins": {
"BluetoothLe": {
"displayStrings": {
"scanning": "Am Scannen...",
"cancel": "Abbrechen",
"availableDevices": "Verfügbare Geräte",
"noDeviceFound": "Kein Gerät gefunden"
}
}
}
}
The default values are:
{
"plugins": {
"BluetoothLe": {
"displayStrings": {
"scanning": "Scanning...",
"cancel": "Cancel",
"availableDevices": "Available devices",
"noDeviceFound": "No device found"
}
}
}
}
The display strings can also be set at run-time using
setDisplayStrings(...).
It is recommended to not use the plugin class directly. There is a wrapper class
BleClient which makes events and method arguments easier to work with.
// Import the wrapper class directly
import { BleClient } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le';
// DO NOT use this
import { BluetoothLe } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le';
Here is an example of how to use the plugin. It shows how to read the heart rate from a BLE heart rate monitor such as the Polar H10.
import { BleClient, numbersToDataView, numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le';
const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = '0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb';
const HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC = '00002a37-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb';
const BODY_SENSOR_LOCATION_CHARACTERISTIC = '00002a38-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb';
const BATTERY_SERVICE = numberToUUID(0x180f);
const BATTERY_CHARACTERISTIC = numberToUUID(0x2a19);
const POLAR_PMD_SERVICE = 'fb005c80-02e7-f387-1cad-8acd2d8df0c8';
const POLAR_PMD_CONTROL_POINT = 'fb005c81-02e7-f387-1cad-8acd2d8df0c8';
export async function main(): Promise<void> {
try {
await BleClient.initialize();
const device = await BleClient.requestDevice({
services: [HEART_RATE_SERVICE],
optionalServices: [BATTERY_SERVICE, POLAR_PMD_SERVICE],
});
// connect to device, the onDisconnect callback is optional
await BleClient.connect(device.deviceId, (deviceId) => onDisconnect(deviceId));
console.log('connected to device', device);
const result = await BleClient.read(device.deviceId, HEART_RATE_SERVICE, BODY_SENSOR_LOCATION_CHARACTERISTIC);
console.log('body sensor location', result.getUint8(0));
const battery = await BleClient.read(device.deviceId, BATTERY_SERVICE, BATTERY_CHARACTERISTIC);
console.log('battery level', battery.getUint8(0));
await BleClient.write(device.deviceId, POLAR_PMD_SERVICE, POLAR_PMD_CONTROL_POINT, numbersToDataView([1, 0]));
console.log('written [1, 0] to control point');
await BleClient.startNotifications(
device.deviceId,
HEART_RATE_SERVICE,
HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC,
(value) => {
console.log('current heart rate', parseHeartRate(value));
}
);
// disconnect after 10 sec
setTimeout(async () => {
await BleClient.stopNotifications(device.deviceId, HEART_RATE_SERVICE, HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC);
await BleClient.disconnect(device.deviceId);
console.log('disconnected from device', device);
}, 10000);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
function onDisconnect(deviceId: string): void {
console.log(`device ${deviceId} disconnected`);
}
function parseHeartRate(value: DataView): number {
const flags = value.getUint8(0);
const rate16Bits = flags & 0x1;
let heartRate: number;
if (rate16Bits > 0) {
heartRate = value.getUint16(1, true);
} else {
heartRate = value.getUint8(1);
}
return heartRate;
}
An example of using the scanning API:
import { BleClient, numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le';
const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = numberToUUID(0x180d);
export async function scan(): Promise<void> {
try {
await BleClient.initialize();
await BleClient.requestLEScan(
{
services: [HEART_RATE_SERVICE],
},
(result) => {
console.log('received new scan result', result);
}
);
setTimeout(async () => {
await BleClient.stopLEScan();
console.log('stopped scanning');
}, 5000);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
Note: web support depends on the browser, see implementation status.
|method
|Android
|iOS
|web
initialize()
|✅
|✅
|✅
isEnabled()
|✅
|✅
|--
enable()
|✅
|❌
|❌
disable()
|✅
|❌
|❌
startEnabledNotifications(...)
|✅
|✅
|--
stopEnabledNotifications()
|✅
|✅
|--
isLocationEnabled()
|✅
|❌
|❌
openLocationSettings()
|✅
|❌
|❌
openBluetoothSettings()
|✅
|❌
|❌
openAppSettings()
|✅
|✅
|❌
setDisplayStrings(...)
|✅
|✅
|--
requestDevice(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
requestLEScan(...)
|✅
|✅
|🚩
stopLEScan()
|✅
|✅
|🚩
getDevices(...)
|✅
|✅
|🚩
getConnectedDevices(...)
|✅
|✅
|🚩
connect(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
createBond(...)
|✅
|❌
|❌
isBonded(...)
|✅
|❌
|❌
disconnect(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
getServices(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
readRssi(...)
|✅
|✅
|❌
read(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
write(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
readDescriptor(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
writeDescriptor(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
writeWithoutResponse(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
startNotifications(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
stopNotifications(...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
unavailable error)
initialize() => Promise<void>
Initialize Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). If it fails, BLE might be unavailable on this device. On Android it will ask for the location permission. On iOS it will ask for the Bluetooth permission. For an example, see usage.
isEnabled() => Promise<boolean>
Reports whether Bluetooth is enabled on this device.
Always returns
true on web.
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
enable() => Promise<void>
Enable Bluetooth. Only available on Android.
disable() => Promise<void>
Disable Bluetooth. Only available on Android.
startEnabledNotifications(callback: (value: boolean) => void) => Promise<void>
Register a callback function that will be invoked when Bluetooth is enabled (true) or disabled (false) on this device. Not available on web (the callback will never be invoked).
|Param
|Type
|Description
callback
(value: boolean) => void
|Callback function to use when the Bluetooth state changes.
stopEnabledNotifications() => Promise<void>
Stop the enabled notifications registered with
startEnabledNotifications.
isLocationEnabled() => Promise<boolean>
Reports whether Location Services are enabled on this device. Only available on Android.
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
openLocationSettings() => Promise<void>
Open Location settings. Only available on Android.
openBluetoothSettings() => Promise<void>
Open Bluetooth settings. Only available on Android.
openAppSettings() => Promise<void>
Open App settings.
Not available on web.
On iOS when a user declines the request to use Bluetooth on the first call of
initialize, it is not possible
to request for Bluetooth again from within the app. In this case Bluetooth has to be enabled in the app settings
for the app to be able use it.
setDisplayStrings(displayStrings: DisplayStrings) => Promise<void>
Set the strings that are displayed in the
requestDevice dialog.
|Param
|Type
displayStrings
DisplayStrings
requestDevice(options?: RequestBleDeviceOptions | undefined) => Promise<BleDevice>
Request a peripheral BLE device to interact with. This will scan for available devices according to the filters in the options and show a dialog to pick a device. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
RequestBleDeviceOptions
|Device filters, see RequestBleDeviceOptions
Returns:
Promise<BleDevice>
requestLEScan(options: RequestBleDeviceOptions, callback: (result: ScanResult) => void) => Promise<void>
Start scanning for BLE devices to interact with according to the filters in the options. The callback will be invoked on each device that is found.
Scanning will continue until
stopLEScan is called. For an example, see usage.
NOTE: Use with care on web platform, the required API is still behind a flag in most browsers.
|Param
|Type
options
RequestBleDeviceOptions
callback
(result: ScanResult) => void
stopLEScan() => Promise<void>
Stop scanning for BLE devices. For an example, see usage.
getDevices(deviceIds: string[]) => Promise<BleDevice[]>
On iOS and web, if you want to connect to a previously connected device without scanning first, you can use
getDevice.
Uses retrievePeripherals on iOS and
getDevices on web.
On Android, you can directly connect to the device with the deviceId.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceIds
string[]
|List of device IDs, e.g. saved from a previous app run. No used on web.
Returns:
Promise<BleDevice[]>
getConnectedDevices(services: string[]) => Promise<BleDevice[]>
Get a list of currently connected devices. Uses retrieveConnectedPeripherals on iOS, getConnectedDevices on Android and getDevices on web.
|Param
|Type
|Description
services
string[]
|List of services to filter the devices by. If no service is specified, no devices will be returned. Only applies to iOS.
Returns:
Promise<BleDevice[]>
connect(deviceId: string, onDisconnect?: ((deviceId: string) => void) | undefined, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Connect to a peripheral BLE device. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
onDisconnect
((deviceId: string) => void)
|Optional disconnect callback function that will be used when the device disconnects
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
createBond(deviceId: string) => Promise<void>
Create a bond with a peripheral BLE device. Only available on Android. On iOS bonding is handled by the OS.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
isBonded(deviceId: string) => Promise<boolean>
Report whether a peripheral BLE device is bonded. Only available on Android. On iOS bonding is handled by the OS.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
Returns:
Promise<boolean>
disconnect(deviceId: string) => Promise<void>
Disconnect from a peripheral BLE device. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
getServices(deviceId: string) => Promise<BleService[]>
Get services, characteristics and descriptors of a device.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
Returns:
Promise<BleService[]>
readRssi(deviceId: string) => Promise<number>
Read the RSSI value of a connected device. Not available on web.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
Returns:
Promise<number>
read(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<DataView>
Read the value of a characteristic. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
Returns:
Promise<DataView>
write(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, value: DataView, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Write a value to a characteristic. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
value
DataView
|The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0])
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
writeWithoutResponse(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, value: DataView, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Write a value to a characteristic without waiting for a response.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
value
DataView
|The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0])
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
readDescriptor(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, descriptor: string, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<DataView>
Read the value of a descriptor.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
descriptor
string
|UUID of the descriptor (see UUID format)
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
Returns:
Promise<DataView>
writeDescriptor(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, descriptor: string, value: DataView, options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Write a value to a descriptor.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
descriptor
string
|UUID of the descriptor (see UUID format)
value
DataView
|The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0])
options
TimeoutOptions
|Options for plugin call
startNotifications(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string, callback: (value: DataView) => void) => Promise<void>
Start listening to changes of the value of a characteristic.
Note that you should only start the notifications once per characteristic in your app and share the data and
not call
startNotifications in every component that needs the data.
For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
callback
(value: DataView) => void
|Callback function to use when the value of the characteristic changes
stopNotifications(deviceId: string, service: string, characteristic: string) => Promise<void>
Stop listening to the changes of the value of a characteristic. For an example, see usage.
|Param
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)
service
string
|UUID of the service (see UUID format)
characteristic
string
|UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Since
scanning
string
"Scanning..."
|0.0.1
cancel
string
"Cancel"
|0.0.1
availableDevices
string
"Available devices"
|0.0.1
noDeviceFound
string
"No device found"
|0.0.1
|Prop
|Type
|Description
deviceId
string
|ID of the device, which will be needed for further calls. On Android this is the BLE MAC address. On iOS and web it is an identifier.
name
string
|Name of the peripheral device.
uuids
string[]
|Prop
|Type
|Description
services
string[]
|Filter devices by service UUIDs. UUIDs have to be specified as 128 bit UUID strings, e.g. ['0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb'] There is a helper function to convert numbers to UUIDs. e.g. [numberToUUID(0x180f)]. (see UUID format)
name
string
|Filter devices by name
namePrefix
string
|Filter devices by name prefix
optionalServices
string[]
|For web, all services that will be used have to be listed under services or optionalServices, e.g. [numberToUUID(0x180f)] (see UUID format)
allowDuplicates
boolean
|Normally scans will discard the second and subsequent advertisements from a single device. If you need to receive them, set allowDuplicates to true (only applicable in
requestLEScan). (default: false)
scanMode
ScanMode
|Android scan mode (default: ScanMode.SCAN_MODE_BALANCED)
|Prop
|Type
|Description
device
BleDevice
|The peripheral device that was found in the scan. Android and web:
device.name is always identical to
localName. iOS:
device.name is identical to
localName the first time a device is discovered, but after connecting
device.name is the cached GAP name in subsequent scans.
localName
string
|The name of the peripheral device from the advertisement data.
rssi
number
|Received Signal Strength Indication.
txPower
number
|Transmit power in dBm. A value of 127 indicates that it is not available.
manufacturerData
{ [key: string]: DataView; }
|Manufacturer data, key is a company identifier and value is the data.
serviceData
{ [key: string]: DataView; }
|Service data, key is a service UUID and value is the data.
uuids
string[]
|Advertised services.
rawAdvertisement
DataView
|Raw advertisement data (Android only).
|Prop
|Type
buffer
ArrayBuffer
byteLength
number
byteOffset
number
|Method
|Signature
|Description
|getFloat32
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Float32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getFloat64
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Float64 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getInt8
|(byteOffset: number) => number
|Gets the Int8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getInt16
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Int16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getInt32
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Int32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getUint8
|(byteOffset: number) => number
|Gets the Uint8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getUint16
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Uint16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|getUint32
|(byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number
|Gets the Uint32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset.
|setFloat32
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Float32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setFloat64
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Float64 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setInt8
|(byteOffset: number, value: number) => void
|Stores an Int8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setInt16
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Int16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setInt32
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Int32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setUint8
|(byteOffset: number, value: number) => void
|Stores an Uint8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setUint16
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Uint16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
|setUint32
|(byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void
|Stores an Uint32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.
Represents a raw buffer of binary data, which is used to store data for the different typed arrays. ArrayBuffers cannot be read from or written to directly, but can be passed to a typed array or DataView Object to interpret the raw buffer as needed.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
byteLength
number
|Read-only. The length of the ArrayBuffer (in bytes).
|Method
|Signature
|Description
|slice
|(begin: number, end?: number | undefined) => ArrayBuffer
|Returns a section of an ArrayBuffer.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
timeout
number
|Timeout in milliseconds for plugin call. Default is 10000 for
connect and 5000 for other plugin methods.
|Prop
|Type
uuid
string
characteristics
BleCharacteristic[]
|Prop
|Type
uuid
string
properties
BleCharacteristicProperties
descriptors
BleDescriptor[]
|Prop
|Type
broadcast
boolean
read
boolean
writeWithoutResponse
boolean
write
boolean
notify
boolean
indicate
boolean
authenticatedSignedWrites
boolean
reliableWrite
boolean
writableAuxiliaries
boolean
extendedProperties
boolean
notifyEncryptionRequired
boolean
indicateEncryptionRequired
boolean
|Prop
|Type
uuid
string
|Members
|Value
|Description
SCAN_MODE_LOW_POWER
0
|Perform Bluetooth LE scan in low power mode. This mode is enforced if the scanning application is not in foreground. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_LOW_POWER
SCAN_MODE_BALANCED
1
|Perform Bluetooth LE scan in balanced power mode. (default) Scan results are returned at a rate that provides a good trade-off between scan frequency and power consumption. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_BALANCED
SCAN_MODE_LOW_LATENCY
2
|Scan using highest duty cycle. It's recommended to only use this mode when the application is running in the foreground. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_LOW_LATENCY
All UUIDs have to be provided in 128 bit format as string, e.g.
'0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb'. There is a helper function to convert 16 bit UUID numbers to string:
import { numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le';
const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = numberToUUID(0x180d);
// '0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb'
On some Android devices
connect() may fail when the device was connected before, even if the device is not actually connected.
In that case you should first call
disconnect(), e.g.:
const device = await BleClient.requestDevice({
// ...
});
// ...
await BleClient.disconnect(device.deviceId);
await BleClient.connect(device.deviceId);
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
pwespi
💻 📖
|
Dennis Ameling
💻
|
Johannes la Poutre
📖 💻
|
Kasymbekov Sultanmyrza
💻
|
Mutasim Issa
📖
|
Marco Marche
💻
|
Johannes Koch
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!