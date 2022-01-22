



Bluetooth Low Energy

@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le

Capacitor plugin for Bluetooth Low Energy





Introduction

This is a Capacitor plugin for Bluetooth Low Energy. It supports the web, Android and iOS.

The goal is to support the same features on all platforms. Therefore the Web Bluetooth API is taken as a guidline for what features to implement.

For support of Web Bluetooth in various browsers, see implementation status.

Below is an index of all the methods available.

See Platform Support for an overview of supported methods on Android, iOS and web.

Installation

npm install @ capacitor - community / bluetooth - le npx cap sync

iOS

On iOS, add the NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription to Info.plist , otherwise the app will crash when trying to use Bluetooth (see here).

If the app needs to use Bluetooth while it is in the background, you also have to add bluetooth-central to UIBackgroundModes (for details see here).

./ios/App/App/Info.plist :

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> <plist version="1.0"> <dict> <key>CFBundleDevelopmentRegion</key> <string>en</string> ... + <key>NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription</key> + <string>Uses Bluetooth to connect and interact with peripheral BLE devices.</string> + <key>UIBackgroundModes</key> + <array> + <string>bluetooth-central</string> + </array> </dict> </plist>

Android

On Android, no further steps are required to use the plugin (if you are using Capacitor 2, see here).

Configuration

You can configure the strings that are displayed in the device selection dialog on iOS and Android when using requestDevice() :

./capacitor.config.json :

{ "..." : "other configuration" , "plugins" : { "BluetoothLe" : { "displayStrings" : { "scanning" : "Am Scannen..." , "cancel" : "Abbrechen" , "availableDevices" : "Verfügbare Geräte" , "noDeviceFound" : "Kein Gerät gefunden" } } } }

The default values are:

{ "plugins" : { "BluetoothLe" : { "displayStrings" : { "scanning" : "Scanning..." , "cancel" : "Cancel" , "availableDevices" : "Available devices" , "noDeviceFound" : "No device found" } } } }

The display strings can also be set at run-time using setDisplayStrings(...) .

Usage

It is recommended to not use the plugin class directly. There is a wrapper class BleClient which makes events and method arguments easier to work with.

import { BleClient } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le' ; import { BluetoothLe } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le' ;

Here is an example of how to use the plugin. It shows how to read the heart rate from a BLE heart rate monitor such as the Polar H10.

import { BleClient, numbersToDataView, numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le' ; const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = '0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb' ; const HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC = '00002a37-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb' ; const BODY_SENSOR_LOCATION_CHARACTERISTIC = '00002a38-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb' ; const BATTERY_SERVICE = numberToUUID( 0x180f ); const BATTERY_CHARACTERISTIC = numberToUUID( 0x2a19 ); const POLAR_PMD_SERVICE = 'fb005c80-02e7-f387-1cad-8acd2d8df0c8' ; const POLAR_PMD_CONTROL_POINT = 'fb005c81-02e7-f387-1cad-8acd2d8df0c8' ; export async function main ( ): Promise < void > { try { await BleClient.initialize(); const device = await BleClient.requestDevice({ services: [HEART_RATE_SERVICE], optionalServices: [BATTERY_SERVICE, POLAR_PMD_SERVICE], }); await BleClient.connect(device.deviceId, ( deviceId ) => onDisconnect(deviceId)); console .log( 'connected to device' , device); const result = await BleClient.read(device.deviceId, HEART_RATE_SERVICE, BODY_SENSOR_LOCATION_CHARACTERISTIC); console .log( 'body sensor location' , result.getUint8( 0 )); const battery = await BleClient.read(device.deviceId, BATTERY_SERVICE, BATTERY_CHARACTERISTIC); console .log( 'battery level' , battery.getUint8( 0 )); await BleClient.write(device.deviceId, POLAR_PMD_SERVICE, POLAR_PMD_CONTROL_POINT, numbersToDataView([ 1 , 0 ])); console .log( 'written [1, 0] to control point' ); await BleClient.startNotifications( device.deviceId, HEART_RATE_SERVICE, HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC, ( value ) => { console .log( 'current heart rate' , parseHeartRate(value)); } ); setTimeout( async () => { await BleClient.stopNotifications(device.deviceId, HEART_RATE_SERVICE, HEART_RATE_MEASUREMENT_CHARACTERISTIC); await BleClient.disconnect(device.deviceId); console .log( 'disconnected from device' , device); }, 10000 ); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } } function onDisconnect ( deviceId: string ): void { console .log( `device ${deviceId} disconnected` ); } function parseHeartRate ( value: DataView ): number { const flags = value.getUint8( 0 ); const rate16Bits = flags & 0x1 ; let heartRate: number ; if (rate16Bits > 0 ) { heartRate = value.getUint16( 1 , true ); } else { heartRate = value.getUint8( 1 ); } return heartRate; }

An example of using the scanning API:

import { BleClient, numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le' ; const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = numberToUUID( 0x180d ); export async function scan ( ): Promise < void > { try { await BleClient.initialize(); await BleClient.requestLEScan( { services: [HEART_RATE_SERVICE], }, ( result ) => { console .log( 'received new scan result' , result); } ); setTimeout( async () => { await BleClient.stopLEScan(); console .log( 'stopped scanning' ); }, 5000 ); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } }

Example Applications

Platform Support

Note: web support depends on the browser, see implementation status.

Legend

✅ supported

❌ not supported (throws an unavailable error)

error) 🚩 behind a flag in Chrome (see implementation status)

-- not supported, but does not throw an error

API

initialize() => Promise < void >

Initialize Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). If it fails, BLE might be unavailable on this device. On Android it will ask for the location permission. On iOS it will ask for the Bluetooth permission. For an example, see usage.

isEnabled() => Promise < boolean >

Reports whether Bluetooth is enabled on this device. Always returns true on web.

Returns: Promise<boolean>

enable() => Promise < void >

Enable Bluetooth. Only available on Android.

disable() => Promise < void >

Disable Bluetooth. Only available on Android.

startEnabledNotifications(callback: ( value: boolean ) => void ) => Promise < void >

Register a callback function that will be invoked when Bluetooth is enabled (true) or disabled (false) on this device. Not available on web (the callback will never be invoked).

Param Type Description callback (value: boolean) => void Callback function to use when the Bluetooth state changes.

stopEnabledNotifications() => Promise < void >

Stop the enabled notifications registered with startEnabledNotifications .

isLocationEnabled() => Promise < boolean >

Reports whether Location Services are enabled on this device. Only available on Android.

Returns: Promise<boolean>

openLocationSettings() => Promise < void >

Open Location settings. Only available on Android.

openBluetoothSettings() => Promise < void >

Open Bluetooth settings. Only available on Android.

openAppSettings() => Promise < void >

Open App settings. Not available on web. On iOS when a user declines the request to use Bluetooth on the first call of initialize , it is not possible to request for Bluetooth again from within the app. In this case Bluetooth has to be enabled in the app settings for the app to be able use it.

setDisplayStrings(displayStrings: DisplayStrings) => Promise < void >

Set the strings that are displayed in the requestDevice dialog.

Param Type displayStrings DisplayStrings

requestDevice(options?: RequestBleDeviceOptions | undefined ) => Promise <BleDevice>

Request a peripheral BLE device to interact with. This will scan for available devices according to the filters in the options and show a dialog to pick a device. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description options RequestBleDeviceOptions Device filters, see RequestBleDeviceOptions

Returns: Promise<BleDevice>

requestLEScan(options: RequestBleDeviceOptions, callback: ( result: ScanResult ) => void ) => Promise < void >

Start scanning for BLE devices to interact with according to the filters in the options. The callback will be invoked on each device that is found. Scanning will continue until stopLEScan is called. For an example, see usage. NOTE: Use with care on web platform, the required API is still behind a flag in most browsers.

Param Type options RequestBleDeviceOptions callback (result: ScanResult) => void

stopLEScan() => Promise < void >

Stop scanning for BLE devices. For an example, see usage.

getDevices(deviceIds: string []) => Promise <BleDevice[]>

On iOS and web, if you want to connect to a previously connected device without scanning first, you can use getDevice . Uses retrievePeripherals on iOS and getDevices on web. On Android, you can directly connect to the device with the deviceId.

Param Type Description deviceIds string[] List of device IDs, e.g. saved from a previous app run. No used on web.

Returns: Promise<BleDevice[]>

getConnectedDevices(services: string []) => Promise <BleDevice[]>

Get a list of currently connected devices. Uses retrieveConnectedPeripherals on iOS, getConnectedDevices on Android and getDevices on web.

Param Type Description services string[] List of services to filter the devices by. If no service is specified, no devices will be returned. Only applies to iOS.

Returns: Promise<BleDevice[]>

connect(deviceId: string , onDisconnect?: ( ( deviceId: string ) => void ) | undefined , options ?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < void >

Connect to a peripheral BLE device. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) onDisconnect ((deviceId: string) => void) Optional disconnect callback function that will be used when the device disconnects options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

createBond(deviceId: string ) => Promise < void >

Create a bond with a peripheral BLE device. Only available on Android. On iOS bonding is handled by the OS.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)

isBonded(deviceId: string ) => Promise < boolean >

Report whether a peripheral BLE device is bonded. Only available on Android. On iOS bonding is handled by the OS.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)

Returns: Promise<boolean>

disconnect(deviceId: string ) => Promise < void >

Disconnect from a peripheral BLE device. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)

getServices(deviceId: string ) => Promise <BleService[]>

Get services, characteristics and descriptors of a device.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)

Returns: Promise<BleService[]>

readRssi(deviceId: string ) => Promise < number >

Read the RSSI value of a connected device. Not available on web.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan)

Returns: Promise<number>

read(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < DataView >

Read the value of a characteristic. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

Returns: Promise<DataView>

write(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , value: DataView , options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < void >

Write a value to a characteristic. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) value DataView The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0]) options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

writeWithoutResponse(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , value: DataView , options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < void >

Write a value to a characteristic without waiting for a response.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) value DataView The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0]) options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

readDescriptor(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , descriptor: string , options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < DataView >

Read the value of a descriptor.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) descriptor string UUID of the descriptor (see UUID format) options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

Returns: Promise<DataView>

writeDescriptor(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , descriptor: string , value: DataView , options?: TimeoutOptions | undefined ) => Promise < void >

Write a value to a descriptor.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) descriptor string UUID of the descriptor (see UUID format) value DataView The value to write as a DataView. To create a DataView from an array of numbers, there is a helper function, e.g. numbersToDataView([1, 0]) options TimeoutOptions Options for plugin call

startNotifications(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string , callback: ( value: DataView ) => void ) => Promise < void >

Start listening to changes of the value of a characteristic. Note that you should only start the notifications once per characteristic in your app and share the data and not call startNotifications in every component that needs the data. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format) callback (value: DataView) => void Callback function to use when the value of the characteristic changes

stopNotifications(deviceId: string , service: string , characteristic: string ) => Promise < void >

Stop listening to the changes of the value of a characteristic. For an example, see usage.

Param Type Description deviceId string The ID of the device to use (obtained from requestDevice or requestLEScan) service string UUID of the service (see UUID format) characteristic string UUID of the characteristic (see UUID format)

Interfaces

DisplayStrings

Prop Type Default Since scanning string "Scanning..." 0.0.1 cancel string "Cancel" 0.0.1 availableDevices string "Available devices" 0.0.1 noDeviceFound string "No device found" 0.0.1

BleDevice

Prop Type Description deviceId string ID of the device, which will be needed for further calls. On Android this is the BLE MAC address. On iOS and web it is an identifier. name string Name of the peripheral device. uuids string[]

RequestBleDeviceOptions

Prop Type Description services string[] Filter devices by service UUIDs. UUIDs have to be specified as 128 bit UUID strings, e.g. ['0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb'] There is a helper function to convert numbers to UUIDs. e.g. [numberToUUID(0x180f)]. (see UUID format) name string Filter devices by name namePrefix string Filter devices by name prefix optionalServices string[] For web, all services that will be used have to be listed under services or optionalServices, e.g. [numberToUUID(0x180f)] (see UUID format) allowDuplicates boolean Normally scans will discard the second and subsequent advertisements from a single device. If you need to receive them, set allowDuplicates to true (only applicable in requestLEScan ). (default: false) scanMode ScanMode Android scan mode (default: ScanMode.SCAN_MODE_BALANCED)

ScanResult

Prop Type Description device BleDevice The peripheral device that was found in the scan. Android and web: device.name is always identical to localName . iOS: device.name is identical to localName the first time a device is discovered, but after connecting device.name is the cached GAP name in subsequent scans. localName string The name of the peripheral device from the advertisement data. rssi number Received Signal Strength Indication. txPower number Transmit power in dBm. A value of 127 indicates that it is not available. manufacturerData { [key: string]: DataView; } Manufacturer data, key is a company identifier and value is the data. serviceData { [key: string]: DataView; } Service data, key is a service UUID and value is the data. uuids string[] Advertised services. rawAdvertisement DataView Raw advertisement data (Android only).

DataView

Prop Type buffer ArrayBuffer byteLength number byteOffset number

Method Signature Description getFloat32 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Float32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getFloat64 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Float64 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getInt8 (byteOffset: number) => number Gets the Int8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getInt16 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Int16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getInt32 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Int32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getUint8 (byteOffset: number) => number Gets the Uint8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getUint16 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Uint16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. getUint32 (byteOffset: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => number Gets the Uint32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. There is no alignment constraint; multi-byte values may be fetched from any offset. setFloat32 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Float32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setFloat64 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Float64 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setInt8 (byteOffset: number, value: number) => void Stores an Int8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setInt16 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Int16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setInt32 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Int32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setUint8 (byteOffset: number, value: number) => void Stores an Uint8 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setUint16 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Uint16 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view. setUint32 (byteOffset: number, value: number, littleEndian?: boolean | undefined) => void Stores an Uint32 value at the specified byte offset from the start of the view.

ArrayBuffer

Represents a raw buffer of binary data, which is used to store data for the different typed arrays. ArrayBuffers cannot be read from or written to directly, but can be passed to a typed array or DataView Object to interpret the raw buffer as needed.

Prop Type Description byteLength number Read-only. The length of the ArrayBuffer (in bytes).

Method Signature Description slice (begin: number, end?: number | undefined) => ArrayBuffer Returns a section of an ArrayBuffer.

TimeoutOptions

Prop Type Description timeout number Timeout in milliseconds for plugin call. Default is 10000 for connect and 5000 for other plugin methods.

BleService

Prop Type uuid string characteristics BleCharacteristic[]

BleCharacteristic

Prop Type uuid string properties BleCharacteristicProperties descriptors BleDescriptor[]

BleCharacteristicProperties

Prop Type broadcast boolean read boolean writeWithoutResponse boolean write boolean notify boolean indicate boolean authenticatedSignedWrites boolean reliableWrite boolean writableAuxiliaries boolean extendedProperties boolean notifyEncryptionRequired boolean indicateEncryptionRequired boolean

BleDescriptor

Prop Type uuid string

Enums

ScanMode

Members Value Description SCAN_MODE_LOW_POWER 0 Perform Bluetooth LE scan in low power mode. This mode is enforced if the scanning application is not in foreground. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_LOW_POWER SCAN_MODE_BALANCED 1 Perform Bluetooth LE scan in balanced power mode. (default) Scan results are returned at a rate that provides a good trade-off between scan frequency and power consumption. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_BALANCED SCAN_MODE_LOW_LATENCY 2 Scan using highest duty cycle. It's recommended to only use this mode when the application is running in the foreground. https://developer.android.com/reference/android/bluetooth/le/ScanSettings#SCAN_MODE_LOW_LATENCY

UUID format

All UUIDs have to be provided in 128 bit format as string, e.g. '0000180d-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb' . There is a helper function to convert 16 bit UUID numbers to string:

import { numberToUUID } from '@capacitor-community/bluetooth-le' ; const HEART_RATE_SERVICE = numberToUUID( 0x180d );

Troubleshooting

Connection fails on Android

On some Android devices connect() may fail when the device was connected before, even if the device is not actually connected. In that case you should first call disconnect() , e.g.:

const device = await BleClient.requestDevice({ // ... }); // ... await BleClient.disconnect(device.deviceId); await BleClient.connect(device.deviceId);

