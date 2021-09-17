openbase logo
@capacitor-community/apple-sign-in

by capacitor-community
1.0.1 (see all)

Sign in with Apple Support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Capacitor Sign in With Apple

All Contributors

Capacitor plugin to support Sign in With Apple

🚨 This plugin is for Capacitor 3 🚨

Capacitor 2 users can use version 0.2.0.

Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocialSponsoring Company
Max Lynchmlynch@maxlynchIonic
Jose "Pilito" Martinezepicshaggy@pilito_he
Laszlo Csokalcsoka

Maintenance Status: Partially Maintained (help wanted)

Installation

  • npm i @capacitor-community/apple-sign-in

Usage (iOS, Web)

import {
  SignInWithApple,
  SignInWithAppleResponse,
  SignInWithAppleOptions,
} from '@capacitor-community/apple-sign-in';

let options: SignInWithAppleOptions = {
  clientId: 'com.your.webservice',
  redirectURI: 'https://www.yourfrontend.com/login',
  scopes: 'email name',
  state: '12345',
  nonce: 'nonce',
};

SignInWithApple.authorize(options)
  .then((result: SignInWithAppleResponse) => {
    // Handle user information
    // Validate token with server and create new session
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // Handle error
  });

Instructions (Android)

Not supported.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Masahiko Sakakibara
💻
Pilito
💻
lcsoka
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

