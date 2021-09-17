Capacitor plugin to support Sign in With Apple
🚨 This plugin is for Capacitor 3 🚨
Capacitor 2 users can use version 0.2.0.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Sponsoring Company
|Max Lynch
|mlynch
|@maxlynch
|Ionic
|Jose "Pilito" Martinez
|epicshaggy
|@pilito_he
|Laszlo Csoka
|lcsoka
Maintenance Status: Partially Maintained (help wanted)
npm i @capacitor-community/apple-sign-in
import {
SignInWithApple,
SignInWithAppleResponse,
SignInWithAppleOptions,
} from '@capacitor-community/apple-sign-in';
let options: SignInWithAppleOptions = {
clientId: 'com.your.webservice',
redirectURI: 'https://www.yourfrontend.com/login',
scopes: 'email name',
state: '12345',
nonce: 'nonce',
};
SignInWithApple.authorize(options)
.then((result: SignInWithAppleResponse) => {
// Handle user information
// Validate token with server and create new session
})
.catch(error => {
// Handle error
});
Not supported.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Masahiko Sakakibara
💻
|
Pilito
💻
|
lcsoka
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!