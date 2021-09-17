Capacitor Sign in With Apple

Capacitor plugin to support Sign in With Apple

🚨 This plugin is for Capacitor 3 🚨 Capacitor 2 users can use version 0.2.0.

Maintainer GitHub Social Sponsoring Company Max Lynch mlynch @maxlynch Ionic Jose "Pilito" Martinez epicshaggy @pilito_he Laszlo Csoka lcsoka

Maintenance Status: Partially Maintained (help wanted)

Installation

npm i @capacitor-community/apple-sign-in

Usage (iOS, Web)

import { SignInWithApple, SignInWithAppleResponse, SignInWithAppleOptions, } from '@capacitor-community/apple-sign-in' ; let options: SignInWithAppleOptions = { clientId: 'com.your.webservice' , redirectURI: 'https://www.yourfrontend.com/login' , scopes: 'email name' , state: '12345' , nonce: 'nonce' , }; SignInWithApple.authorize(options) .then( ( result: SignInWithAppleResponse ) => { }) .catch( error => { });

Instructions (Android)

Not supported.

