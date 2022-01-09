



AdMob

@capacitor-community/admob

Capacitor community plugin for native AdMob.





Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Sponsoring Company Masahiko Sakakibara rdlabo @rdlabo RELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION Saninn Salas Diaz Saninn Salas Diaz @SaninnSalas

Maintenance Status: Actively Maintained

Demo

Demo code is here.

Screenshots

Banner Interstitial Reward iOS Android

Installation

% npm install --save @ capacitor - community / admob % npx cap update

Android configuration

In file android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java , add the plugin to the initialization list:

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); registerPlugin(com.getcapacitor.community.admob.AdMob . class ) ; } }

In file android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add the following XML elements under <manifest><application> :

< meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.ads.APPLICATION_ID" android:value = "@string/admob_app_id" />

In file android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :

< string name = "admob_app_id" > [APP_ID] </ string >

Don't forget to replace [APP_ID] by your AdMob application Id.

iOS configuration

Add the following in the ios/App/App/info.plist file inside of the outermost <dict> :

< key > GADIsAdManagerApp </ key > < true /> < key > GADApplicationIdentifier </ key > < string > [APP_ID] </ string > < key > SKAdNetworkItems </ key > < array > < dict > < key > SKAdNetworkIdentifier </ key > < string > cstr6suwn9.skadnetwork </ string > </ dict > </ array > < key > NSUserTrackingUsageDescription </ key > < string > [Why you use NSUserTracking. ex: This identifier will be used to deliver personalized ads to you.] </ string >

Don't forget to replace [APP_ID] by your AdMob application Id.

Example

Initialize AdMob

import { AdMob } from '@capacitor-community/admob' ; export async function initialize ( ): Promise < void > { const { status } = await AdMob.trackingAuthorizationStatus(); if (status === 'notDetermined' ) { } AdMob.initialize({ requestTrackingAuthorization: true , testingDevices: [ '2077ef9a63d2b398840261c8221a0c9b' ], initializeForTesting: true , }); }

You can use option requestTrackingAuthorization . This change permission to require AppTrackingTransparency in iOS >= 14: https://developers.google.com/admob/ios/ios14

Default value is true . If you don't want to track, set requestTrackingAuthorization false .

Send and array of device Ids in `testingDevices? to use production like ads on your specified devices -> https://developers.google.com/admob/android/test-ads#enable_test_devices

Show Banner

import { AdMob, BannerAdOptions, BannerAdSize, BannerAdPosition, BannerAdPluginEvents, AdMobBannerSize } from '@capacitor-community/admob' ; export async function banner ( ): Promise < void > { AdMob.addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded, () => { }); AdMob.addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged, ( size: AdMobBannerSize ) => { }); const options: BannerAdOptions = { adId: 'YOUR ADID' , adSize: BannerAdSize.BANNER, position: BannerAdPosition.BOTTOM_CENTER, margin: 0 , }; AdMob.showBanner(options); }

Show Interstitial

import { AdMob, AdOptions, AdLoadInfo, InterstitialAdPluginEvents } from '@capacitor-community/admob' ; export async function interstitial ( ): Promise < void > { AdMob.addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded, ( info: AdLoadInfo ) => { }); const options: AdOptions = { adId: 'YOUR ADID' , }; await AdMob.prepareInterstitial(options); await AdMob.showInterstitial(); }

Show RewardVideo

import { AdMob, RewardAdOptions, AdLoadInfo, RewardAdPluginEvents, AdMobRewardItem } from '@capacitor-community/admob' ; export async function rewardVideo ( ): Promise < void > { AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded, ( info: AdLoadInfo ) => { }); AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, ( rewardItem: AdMobRewardItem ) => { console .log(rewardItem); }); const options: RewardAdOptions = { adId: 'YOUR ADID' , }; await AdMob.prepareRewardVideoAd(options); const rewardItem = await AdMob.showRewardVideoAd(); }

Server-side Verification Notice

SSV callbacks are only fired on Production Adverts, therefore test Ads will not fire off your SSV callback.

For E2E tests or just for validating the data in your RewardAdOptions work as expected, you can add a custom GET request to your mock endpoint after the RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded similar to this:

AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, async () => { if (ENVIRONMENT_IS_DEVELOPMENT) { try { const url = `https://your-staging-ssv-endpoint` + new URLSearchParams({ 'ad_network' : 'TEST' , 'ad_unit' : 'TEST' , 'custom_data' : customData, 'reward_amount' : 'TEST' , 'reward_item' : 'TEST' , 'timestamp' : 'TEST' , 'transaction_id' : 'TEST' , 'user_id' : userId, 'signature' : 'TEST' , 'key_id' : 'TEST' }); await fetch(url); } catch (err) { console .error(err); } } });

Index

API

initialize(options: AdMobInitializationOptions) => Promise < void >

Initialize AdMob with AdMobInitializationOptions

Param Type Description options AdMobInitializationOptions AdMobInitializationOptions

trackingAuthorizationStatus() => Promise <TrackingAuthorizationStatusInterface>

Confirm requestTrackingAuthorization status (iOS >14)

Returns: Promise<TrackingAuthorizationStatusInterface>

showBanner(options: BannerAdOptions) => Promise < void >

Show a banner Ad

Param Type Description options BannerAdOptions AdOptions

hideBanner() => Promise < void >

Hide the banner, remove it from screen, but can show it later

resumeBanner() => Promise < void >

Resume the banner, show it after hide

removeBanner() => Promise < void >

Destroy the banner, remove it from screen.

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged, listenerFunc: ( info: AdMobBannerSize ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged bannerAdSizeChanged listenerFunc (info: AdMobBannerSize) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Notice: request loaded Banner ad

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded bannerAdLoaded listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: ( info: AdMobError ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Notice: request failed Banner ad

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad bannerAdFailedToLoad listenerFunc (info: AdMobError) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Opened, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Notice: full-screen banner view will be presented in response to the user clicking on an ad.

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.Opened bannerAdOpened listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Closed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Notice: The full-screen banner view will been dismissed.

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.Closed bannerAdClosed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.AdImpression, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Unimplemented

Param Type Description eventName BannerAdPluginEvents.AdImpression AdImpression listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

prepareInterstitial(options: AdOptions) => Promise <AdLoadInfo>

Prepare interstitial banner

Param Type Description options AdOptions AdOptions

Returns: Promise<AdLoadInfo>

showInterstitial() => Promise < void >

Show interstitial ad when it’s ready

addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: ( error: AdMobError ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad listenerFunc (error: AdMobError) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: ( info: AdLoadInfo ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded listenerFunc (info: AdLoadInfo) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Dismissed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, listenerFunc: ( error: AdMobError ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow listenerFunc (error: AdMobError) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Showed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Showed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

prepareRewardVideoAd(options: RewardAdOptions) => Promise <AdLoadInfo>

Prepare a reward video ad

Param Type Description options RewardAdOptions RewardAdOptions

Returns: Promise<AdLoadInfo>

showRewardVideoAd() => Promise <AdMobRewardItem>

Show a reward video ad

Returns: Promise<AdMobRewardItem>

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: ( error: AdMobError ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad listenerFunc (error: AdMobError) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: ( info: AdLoadInfo ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded listenerFunc (info: AdLoadInfo) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, listenerFunc: ( reward: AdMobRewardItem ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded listenerFunc (reward: AdMobRewardItem) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.Dismissed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, listenerFunc: ( error: AdMobError ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow listenerFunc (error: AdMobError) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Showed, listenerFunc: () => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Param Type eventName RewardAdPluginEvents.Showed listenerFunc () => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

Interfaces

AdMobInitializationOptions

Prop Type Description requestTrackingAuthorization boolean Use or not requestTrackingAuthorization in iOS(>14) testingDevices string[] An Array of devices IDs that will be marked as tested devices if {@link AdMobInitializationOptions.initializeForTesting} is true (Real Ads will be served to Testing devices but they will not count as 'real'). initializeForTesting boolean If set to true, the devices on {@link AdMobInitializationOptions.testingDevices} will be registered to receive test production ads. tagForChildDirectedTreatment boolean For purposes of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), there is a setting called tagForChildDirectedTreatment. tagForUnderAgeOfConsent boolean When using this feature, a Tag For Users under the Age of Consent in Europe (TFUA) parameter will be included in all future ad requests. maxAdContentRating MaxAdContentRating WAs an app developer, you can indicate whether you want Google to treat your content as child-directed when you make an ad request.

TrackingAuthorizationStatusInterface

Prop Type status 'authorized' | 'denied' | 'notDetermined' | 'restricted'

BannerAdOptions

This interface extends AdOptions

Prop Type Description adSize BannerAdSize Banner Ad Size, defaults to ADAPTIVE_BANNER. IT can be: ADAPTIVE_BANNER, SMART_BANNER, BANNER, MEDIUM_RECTANGLE, FULL_BANNER, LEADERBOARD position BannerAdPosition Set Banner Ad position. TOP_CENTER or CENTER or BOTTOM_CENTER

PluginListenerHandle

Prop Type remove () => Promise<void>

AdMobBannerSize

When notice listener of OnAdLoaded, you can get banner size.

Prop Type width number height number

AdMobError

For more information https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/ads/AdError

Prop Type Description code number Gets the error's code. message string Gets the message describing the error.

AdLoadInfo

Prop Type adUnitId string

AdOptions

Prop Type Description adId string The ad unit ID that you want to request isTesting boolean You can use test mode of ad. margin number Margin Banner. Default is 0px; If position is BOTTOM_CENTER, margin is be margin-bottom. If position is TOP_CENTER, margin is be margin-top. npa boolean The default behavior of the Google Mobile Ads SDK is to serve personalized ads. Set this to true to request Non-Personalized Ads

RewardAdOptions

Prop Type Description ssv AtLeastOne<{ / An optional UserId to pass to your SSV callback function. / userId: string; / An optional custom set of data to pass to your SSV callback function. / customData: string; }> If you have enabled SSV in your AdMob Application. You can provide customData or a userId be passed to your callback to do further processing on. Important You HAVE to define one of them.

AdMobRewardItem

For more information https://developers.google.com/admob/android/rewarded-video-adapters?hl=en

Prop Type Description type string Rewarded type user got amount number Rewarded amount user got

Type Aliases

AtLeastOne

{[K in keyof T]: Pick<T, K>}[keyof T]

Pick

From T, pick a set of properties whose keys are in the union K

{ [P in K]: T[P]; }

Enums

MaxAdContentRating

Members Value Description General 'General' Content suitable for general audiences, including families. ParentalGuidance 'ParentalGuidance' Content suitable for most audiences with parental guidance. Teen 'Teen' Content suitable for teen and older audiences. MatureAudience 'MatureAudience' Content suitable only for mature audiences.

BannerAdSize

Members Value Description BANNER 'BANNER' Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) banner ad size (320x50 density-independent pixels). FULL_BANNER 'FULL_BANNER' Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) full banner ad size (468x60 density-independent pixels). LARGE_BANNER 'LARGE_BANNER' Large banner ad size (320x100 density-independent pixels). MEDIUM_RECTANGLE 'MEDIUM_RECTANGLE' Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) medium rectangle ad size (300x250 density-independent pixels). LEADERBOARD 'LEADERBOARD' Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) leaderboard ad size (728x90 density-independent pixels). ADAPTIVE_BANNER 'ADAPTIVE_BANNER' A dynamically sized banner that is full-width and auto-height. SMART_BANNER 'SMART_BANNER'

BannerAdPosition

Members Value Description TOP_CENTER 'TOP_CENTER' Banner position be top-center CENTER 'CENTER' Banner position be center BOTTOM_CENTER 'BOTTOM_CENTER' Banner position be bottom-center(default)

BannerAdPluginEvents

Members Value Description SizeChanged "bannerAdSizeChanged" Loaded "bannerAdLoaded" FailedToLoad "bannerAdFailedToLoad" Opened "bannerAdOpened" Open "Adsense" Event after user click banner Closed "bannerAdClosed" Close "Adsense" Event after user click banner AdImpression "bannerAdImpression" Similarly, this method should be called when an impression is recorded for the ad by the mediated SDK.

InterstitialAdPluginEvents

Members Value Description Loaded 'interstitialAdLoaded' Emits after trying to prepare and Interstitial, when it is loaded and ready to be show FailedToLoad 'interstitialAdFailedToLoad' Emits after trying to prepare and Interstitial, when it could not be loaded Showed 'interstitialAdShowed' Emits when the Interstitial ad is visible to the user FailedToShow 'interstitialAdFailedToShow' Emits when the Interstitial ad is failed to show Dismissed 'interstitialAdDismissed' Emits when the Interstitial ad is not visible to the user anymore.

RewardAdPluginEvents

Members Value Description Loaded 'onRewardedVideoAdLoaded' Emits after trying to prepare a RewardAd and the Video is loaded and ready to be show FailedToLoad 'onRewardedVideoAdFailedToLoad' Emits after trying to prepare a RewardAd when it could not be loaded Showed 'onRewardedVideoAdShowed' Emits when the AdReward video is visible to the user FailedToShow 'onRewardedVideoAdFailedToShow' Emits when the AdReward video is failed to show Dismissed 'onRewardedVideoAdDismissed' Emits when the AdReward video is not visible to the user anymore. Important: This has nothing to do with the reward it self. This event will emits in this two cases: 1. The user starts the video ad but close it before the reward emit. 2. The user start the video and see it until end, then gets the reward and after that the ad is closed. Rewarded 'onRewardedVideoAdReward' Emits when user get rewarded from AdReward

TROUBLE SHOOTING

If you have error:

[error] Error running update: Analyzing dependencies [!] CocoaPods could not find compatible versions for pod "Google-Mobile-Ads-SDK":

You should run pod repo update ;

License

Capacitor AdMob is MIT licensed.