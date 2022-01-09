@capacitor-community/admob
Capacitor community plugin for native AdMob.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Sponsoring Company
|Masahiko Sakakibara
|rdlabo
|@rdlabo
|RELATION DESIGN LABO, GENERAL INC. ASSOCIATION
|Saninn Salas Diaz
|Saninn Salas Diaz
|@SaninnSalas
Maintenance Status: Actively Maintained
Made with contributors-img.
|Banner
|Interstitial
|Reward
|iOS
|Android
% npm install --save @capacitor-community/admob
% npx cap update
In file
android/app/src/main/java/**/**/MainActivity.java, add the plugin to the initialization list:
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
registerPlugin(com.getcapacitor.community.admob.AdMob.class);
}
}
In file
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, add the following XML elements under
<manifest><application> :
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.APPLICATION_ID"
android:value="@string/admob_app_id"/>
In file
android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml add the following lines :
<string name="admob_app_id">[APP_ID]</string>
Don't forget to replace
[APP_ID] by your AdMob application Id.
Add the following in the
ios/App/App/info.plist file inside of the outermost
<dict>:
<key>GADIsAdManagerApp</key>
<true/>
<key>GADApplicationIdentifier</key>
<string>[APP_ID]</string>
<key>SKAdNetworkItems</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>SKAdNetworkIdentifier</key>
<string>cstr6suwn9.skadnetwork</string>
</dict>
</array>
<key>NSUserTrackingUsageDescription</key>
<string>[Why you use NSUserTracking. ex: This identifier will be used to deliver personalized ads to you.]</string>
Don't forget to replace
[APP_ID] by your AdMob application Id.
import { AdMob } from '@capacitor-community/admob';
export async function initialize(): Promise<void> {
const { status } = await AdMob.trackingAuthorizationStatus();
if (status === 'notDetermined') {
/**
* If you want to explain TrackingAuthorization before showing the iOS dialog,
* you can show the modal here.
* ex)
* const modal = await this.modalCtrl.create({
* component: RequestTrackingPage,
* });
* await modal.present();
* await modal.onDidDismiss(); // Wait for close modal
**/
}
AdMob.initialize({
requestTrackingAuthorization: true,
testingDevices: ['2077ef9a63d2b398840261c8221a0c9b'],
initializeForTesting: true,
});
}
You can use option
requestTrackingAuthorization. This change permission to require
AppTrackingTransparency in iOS >= 14:
https://developers.google.com/admob/ios/ios14
Default value is
true. If you don't want to track, set requestTrackingAuthorization
false.
Send and array of device Ids in `testingDevices? to use production like ads on your specified devices -> https://developers.google.com/admob/android/test-ads#enable_test_devices
import { AdMob, BannerAdOptions, BannerAdSize, BannerAdPosition, BannerAdPluginEvents, AdMobBannerSize } from '@capacitor-community/admob';
export async function banner(): Promise<void> {
AdMob.addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded, () => {
// Subscribe Banner Event Listener
});
AdMob.addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged, (size: AdMobBannerSize) => {
// Subscribe Change Banner Size
});
const options: BannerAdOptions = {
adId: 'YOUR ADID',
adSize: BannerAdSize.BANNER,
position: BannerAdPosition.BOTTOM_CENTER,
margin: 0,
// isTesting: true
// npa: true
};
AdMob.showBanner(options);
}
import { AdMob, AdOptions, AdLoadInfo, InterstitialAdPluginEvents } from '@capacitor-community/admob';
export async function interstitial(): Promise<void> {
AdMob.addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded, (info: AdLoadInfo) => {
// Subscribe prepared interstitial
});
const options: AdOptions = {
adId: 'YOUR ADID',
// isTesting: true
// npa: true
};
await AdMob.prepareInterstitial(options);
await AdMob.showInterstitial();
}
import { AdMob, RewardAdOptions, AdLoadInfo, RewardAdPluginEvents, AdMobRewardItem } from '@capacitor-community/admob';
export async function rewardVideo(): Promise<void> {
AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded, (info: AdLoadInfo) => {
// Subscribe prepared rewardVideo
});
AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, (rewardItem: AdMobRewardItem) => {
// Subscribe user rewarded
console.log(rewardItem);
});
const options: RewardAdOptions = {
adId: 'YOUR ADID',
// isTesting: true
// npa: true
// ssv: {
// userId: "A user ID to send to your SSV"
// customData: JSON.stringify({ ...MyCustomData })
//}
};
await AdMob.prepareRewardVideoAd(options);
const rewardItem = await AdMob.showRewardVideoAd();
}
SSV callbacks are only fired on Production Adverts, therefore test Ads will not fire off your SSV callback.
For E2E tests or just for validating the data in your
RewardAdOptions work as expected, you can add a custom GET
request to your mock endpoint after the
RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded similar to this:
AdMob.addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, async () => {
// ...
if (ENVIRONMENT_IS_DEVELOPMENT) {
try {
const url = `https://your-staging-ssv-endpoint` + new URLSearchParams({
'ad_network': 'TEST',
'ad_unit': 'TEST',
'custom_data': customData, // <-- passed CustomData
'reward_amount': 'TEST',
'reward_item': 'TEST',
'timestamp': 'TEST',
'transaction_id': 'TEST',
'user_id': userId, // <-- Passed UserID
'signature': 'TEST',
'key_id': 'TEST'
});
await fetch(url);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
}
// ...
});
initialize(...)
trackingAuthorizationStatus()
showBanner(...)
hideBanner()
resumeBanner()
removeBanner()
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged, ...)
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded, ...)
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.Opened, ...)
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.Closed, ...)
addListener(BannerAdPluginEvents.AdImpression, ...)
prepareInterstitial(...)
showInterstitial()
addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded, ...)
addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, ...)
addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, ...)
addListener(InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Showed, ...)
prepareRewardVideoAd(...)
showRewardVideoAd()
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, ...)
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded, ...)
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, ...)
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, ...)
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, ...)
addListener(RewardAdPluginEvents.Showed, ...)
initialize(options: AdMobInitializationOptions) => Promise<void>
Initialize AdMob with AdMobInitializationOptions
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
AdMobInitializationOptions
|AdMobInitializationOptions
trackingAuthorizationStatus() => Promise<TrackingAuthorizationStatusInterface>
Confirm requestTrackingAuthorization status (iOS >14)
Returns:
Promise<TrackingAuthorizationStatusInterface>
showBanner(options: BannerAdOptions) => Promise<void>
Show a banner Ad
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
BannerAdOptions
|AdOptions
hideBanner() => Promise<void>
Hide the banner, remove it from screen, but can show it later
resumeBanner() => Promise<void>
Resume the banner, show it after hide
removeBanner() => Promise<void>
Destroy the banner, remove it from screen.
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged, listenerFunc: (info: AdMobBannerSize) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.SizeChanged
|bannerAdSizeChanged
listenerFunc
(info: AdMobBannerSize) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Notice: request loaded Banner ad
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.Loaded
|bannerAdLoaded
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: (info: AdMobError) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Notice: request failed Banner ad
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad
|bannerAdFailedToLoad
listenerFunc
(info: AdMobError) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Opened, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Notice: full-screen banner view will be presented in response to the user clicking on an ad.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.Opened
|bannerAdOpened
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.Closed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Notice: The full-screen banner view will been dismissed.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.Closed
|bannerAdClosed
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: BannerAdPluginEvents.AdImpression, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
Unimplemented
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
BannerAdPluginEvents.AdImpression
|AdImpression
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
prepareInterstitial(options: AdOptions) => Promise<AdLoadInfo>
Prepare interstitial banner
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
AdOptions
|AdOptions
Returns:
Promise<AdLoadInfo>
showInterstitial() => Promise<void>
Show interstitial ad when it’s ready
addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: (error: AdMobError) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad
listenerFunc
(error: AdMobError) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: (info: AdLoadInfo) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Loaded
listenerFunc
(info: AdLoadInfo) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Dismissed
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, listenerFunc: (error: AdMobError) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
InterstitialAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow
listenerFunc
(error: AdMobError) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Showed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
InterstitialAdPluginEvents.Showed
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
prepareRewardVideoAd(options: RewardAdOptions) => Promise<AdLoadInfo>
Prepare a reward video ad
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
RewardAdOptions
|RewardAdOptions
Returns:
Promise<AdLoadInfo>
showRewardVideoAd() => Promise<AdMobRewardItem>
Show a reward video ad
Returns:
Promise<AdMobRewardItem>
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad, listenerFunc: (error: AdMobError) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToLoad
listenerFunc
(error: AdMobError) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded, listenerFunc: (info: AdLoadInfo) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.Loaded
listenerFunc
(info: AdLoadInfo) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded, listenerFunc: (reward: AdMobRewardItem) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.Rewarded
listenerFunc
(reward: AdMobRewardItem) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Dismissed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.Dismissed
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow, listenerFunc: (error: AdMobError) => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.FailedToShow
listenerFunc
(error: AdMobError) => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
addListener(eventName: RewardAdPluginEvents.Showed, listenerFunc: () => void) => PluginListenerHandle
|Param
|Type
eventName
RewardAdPluginEvents.Showed
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
|Description
requestTrackingAuthorization
boolean
|Use or not requestTrackingAuthorization in iOS(>14)
testingDevices
string[]
|An Array of devices IDs that will be marked as tested devices if {@link AdMobInitializationOptions.initializeForTesting} is true (Real Ads will be served to Testing devices but they will not count as 'real').
initializeForTesting
boolean
|If set to true, the devices on {@link AdMobInitializationOptions.testingDevices} will be registered to receive test production ads.
tagForChildDirectedTreatment
boolean
|For purposes of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), there is a setting called tagForChildDirectedTreatment.
tagForUnderAgeOfConsent
boolean
|When using this feature, a Tag For Users under the Age of Consent in Europe (TFUA) parameter will be included in all future ad requests.
maxAdContentRating
MaxAdContentRating
|WAs an app developer, you can indicate whether you want Google to treat your content as child-directed when you make an ad request.
|Prop
|Type
status
'authorized' | 'denied' | 'notDetermined' | 'restricted'
This interface extends AdOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
adSize
BannerAdSize
|Banner Ad Size, defaults to ADAPTIVE_BANNER. IT can be: ADAPTIVE_BANNER, SMART_BANNER, BANNER, MEDIUM_RECTANGLE, FULL_BANNER, LEADERBOARD
position
BannerAdPosition
|Set Banner Ad position. TOP_CENTER or CENTER or BOTTOM_CENTER
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
When notice listener of OnAdLoaded, you can get banner size.
|Prop
|Type
width
number
height
number
For more information https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/ads/AdError
|Prop
|Type
|Description
code
number
|Gets the error's code.
message
string
|Gets the message describing the error.
|Prop
|Type
adUnitId
string
|Prop
|Type
|Description
adId
string
|The ad unit ID that you want to request
isTesting
boolean
|You can use test mode of ad.
margin
number
|Margin Banner. Default is 0px; If position is BOTTOM_CENTER, margin is be margin-bottom. If position is TOP_CENTER, margin is be margin-top.
npa
boolean
|The default behavior of the Google Mobile Ads SDK is to serve personalized ads. Set this to true to request Non-Personalized Ads
|Prop
|Type
|Description
ssv
AtLeastOne<{ / An optional UserId to pass to your SSV callback function. / userId: string; / An optional custom set of data to pass to your SSV callback function. / customData: string; }>
|If you have enabled SSV in your AdMob Application. You can provide customData or a userId be passed to your callback to do further processing on. Important You HAVE to define one of them.
For more information https://developers.google.com/admob/android/rewarded-video-adapters?hl=en
|Prop
|Type
|Description
type
string
|Rewarded type user got
amount
number
|Rewarded amount user got
{[K in keyof T]: Pick<T, K>}[keyof T]
From T, pick a set of properties whose keys are in the union K
{
[P in K]: T[P];
}
|Members
|Value
|Description
General
'General'
|Content suitable for general audiences, including families.
ParentalGuidance
'ParentalGuidance'
|Content suitable for most audiences with parental guidance.
Teen
'Teen'
|Content suitable for teen and older audiences.
MatureAudience
'MatureAudience'
|Content suitable only for mature audiences.
|Members
|Value
|Description
BANNER
'BANNER'
|Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) banner ad size (320x50 density-independent pixels).
FULL_BANNER
'FULL_BANNER'
|Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) full banner ad size (468x60 density-independent pixels).
LARGE_BANNER
'LARGE_BANNER'
|Large banner ad size (320x100 density-independent pixels).
MEDIUM_RECTANGLE
'MEDIUM_RECTANGLE'
|Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) medium rectangle ad size (300x250 density-independent pixels).
LEADERBOARD
'LEADERBOARD'
|Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) leaderboard ad size (728x90 density-independent pixels).
ADAPTIVE_BANNER
'ADAPTIVE_BANNER'
|A dynamically sized banner that is full-width and auto-height.
SMART_BANNER
'SMART_BANNER'
|Members
|Value
|Description
TOP_CENTER
'TOP_CENTER'
|Banner position be top-center
CENTER
'CENTER'
|Banner position be center
BOTTOM_CENTER
'BOTTOM_CENTER'
|Banner position be bottom-center(default)
|Members
|Value
|Description
SizeChanged
"bannerAdSizeChanged"
Loaded
"bannerAdLoaded"
FailedToLoad
"bannerAdFailedToLoad"
Opened
"bannerAdOpened"
|Open "Adsense" Event after user click banner
Closed
"bannerAdClosed"
|Close "Adsense" Event after user click banner
AdImpression
"bannerAdImpression"
|Similarly, this method should be called when an impression is recorded for the ad by the mediated SDK.
|Members
|Value
|Description
Loaded
'interstitialAdLoaded'
|Emits after trying to prepare and Interstitial, when it is loaded and ready to be show
FailedToLoad
'interstitialAdFailedToLoad'
|Emits after trying to prepare and Interstitial, when it could not be loaded
Showed
'interstitialAdShowed'
|Emits when the Interstitial ad is visible to the user
FailedToShow
'interstitialAdFailedToShow'
|Emits when the Interstitial ad is failed to show
Dismissed
'interstitialAdDismissed'
|Emits when the Interstitial ad is not visible to the user anymore.
|Members
|Value
|Description
Loaded
'onRewardedVideoAdLoaded'
|Emits after trying to prepare a RewardAd and the Video is loaded and ready to be show
FailedToLoad
'onRewardedVideoAdFailedToLoad'
|Emits after trying to prepare a RewardAd when it could not be loaded
Showed
'onRewardedVideoAdShowed'
|Emits when the AdReward video is visible to the user
FailedToShow
'onRewardedVideoAdFailedToShow'
|Emits when the AdReward video is failed to show
Dismissed
'onRewardedVideoAdDismissed'
|Emits when the AdReward video is not visible to the user anymore. Important: This has nothing to do with the reward it self. This event will emits in this two cases: 1. The user starts the video ad but close it before the reward emit. 2. The user start the video and see it until end, then gets the reward and after that the ad is closed.
Rewarded
'onRewardedVideoAdReward'
|Emits when user get rewarded from AdReward
[error] Error running update: Analyzing dependencies [!] CocoaPods could not find compatible versions for pod "Google-Mobile-Ads-SDK":
You should run
pod repo update ;
Capacitor AdMob is MIT licensed.
Been using this in production for a few months, very stable and much better than the seemingly no longer maintained packages like cordova-admob-pro, cordova-admob-free, etc...