graphqlgen

Generate & scaffold type-safe resolvers based on your GraphQL Schema in TypeScript, Flow & Reason

Deprecation note

graphqlgen has been officially deprecated in favor of the The Guild's project GraphQL Code Generator. Learn more about the collaboration of Prisma and the Guild in this blog post.

About

Highlights

Schema-first Design in SDL to derive ideal types

Design in SDL to derive ideal types Type-safety Resolvers with precise signatures including parent , args and return type

Resolvers with precise signatures including , and return type DX Precise resolver types puts your editor intellisense to work

Precise resolver types puts your editor intellisense to work Ecosystem Interop codegen suitable for Yoga 1 or Apollo Server and supports prettier and graphql-import out of the box

Motivation

Programming in type-safe environments can contribute toward great confidence in your code's integrity. graphqlgen aims to leverage the GraphQL type system to make your resolvers completely type-safe. This is important because resolvers are the heart of any graphql service and yet the hardest to statically type due to their dynaminism.

Supported languages

TypeScript

Flow

Others under discussion:

Getting started

Try out a project initializer

Run initializer yarn create graphqlgen my-app cd my-app yarn start Edit ./my-app/src/schema.graphql to your heart's content. Generate types: yarn graphqlgen

Add to existing project

yarn add --dev graphqlgen

Then you will have access to the cli ( gg or graphqlgen ):

yarn -s gg -- help

Usage : graphqlgen or gg Option s: -i, --init Initialize a graphqlgen.yml file -v, -- version Show version number [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

gg depends on the presence of a graphqlgen.yml config located in the directory where gg is invoked. Here is an example:

language: typescript schema: ./src/schema.graphql context: ./src/context.ts:Context output: ./src/generated/graphqlgen.ts models: files: - ./src/generated/prisma-client/index.ts

Documentation

https://oss.prisma.io/graphqlgen

Addendum

Community

Join us at #graphqlgen in our Slack group and if you have more fleshed out ideas, bug reports etc. create a Github issue:

Project Status

graphqlgen is still in early stage development where breaking changes and tool design are a fluid matter. Feedback is deeply appreciated. You may feel comfortable giving it a try on production systems since there is no runtime aspect and hence quite safe to do so (save for a few optional default resolvers).

Prior Art