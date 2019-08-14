Generate & scaffold type-safe resolvers based on your GraphQL Schema in TypeScript, Flow & Reason
graphqlgen has been officially deprecated in favor of the The Guild's project GraphQL Code Generator. Learn more about the collaboration of Prisma and the Guild in this blog post.
Programming in type-safe environments can contribute toward great confidence in your code's integrity.
graphqlgen aims to leverage the GraphQL type system to make your resolvers completely type-safe. This is important because resolvers are the heart of any graphql service and yet the hardest to statically type due to their dynaminism.
TypeScript
Flow
Others under discussion:
Run initializer
yarn create graphqlgen my-app # npm init graphqlgen my-app
cd my-app
yarn start # npm run start
Edit
./my-app/src/schema.graphql to your heart's content.
Generate types:
yarn graphqlgen
yarn add --dev graphqlgen # npm install --save-dev graphqlgen
Then you will have access to the cli (
gg or
graphqlgen):
yarn -s gg --help # npm run gg --help
Usage: graphqlgen or gg
Options:
-i, --init Initialize a graphqlgen.yml file
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
gg depends on the presence of a
graphqlgen.yml config located in the directory where
gg is invoked. Here is an example:
language: typescript
schema: ./src/schema.graphql
context: ./src/context.ts:Context
output: ./src/generated/graphqlgen.ts
models:
files:
- ./src/generated/prisma-client/index.ts
https://oss.prisma.io/graphqlgen
Join us at
#graphqlgen in our Slack group and if you have more fleshed out ideas, bug reports etc. create a Github issue:
graphqlgen is still in early stage development where breaking changes and tool design are a fluid matter. Feedback is deeply appreciated. You may feel comfortable giving it a try on production systems since there is no runtime aspect and hence quite safe to do so (save for a few optional default resolvers).
