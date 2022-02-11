This is a collection of components designed to be the way to consume Vanilla Framework when using React.
See the component docs for usage instructions.
Canonical react components currently require that your build is configured with sass-loader (or equivalent), to compile sass.
To use the NPM package do:
yarn add @canonical/react-components
Or if you use NPM:
npm install @canonical/react-components
Please file any issues at GitHub.
You might want to:
You may wish to link this library directly to your projects while developing locally.
You can do this by cloning this repo to your local workspace;
git clone https://github.com/canonical-web-and-design/react-components
If you then drop into that folder and run;
yarn run link-packages
...this will add this project,
react and
react-dom to a local yarn registry.
Switching back to the project you are developing, run;
yarn install
yarn link react
yarn link react-dom
yarn link @canonical/react-components
...to pull the linked deps from the local registry. If you now run
yarn build-watch in your
react-components folder, your project should pick up any changes on refresh or hot module reload.
Note: When you're finished working locally - don't forget to go back and unlink;
cd react-components
yarn run unlink-packages