React components for Vanilla Framework.

This is a collection of components designed to be the way to consume Vanilla Framework when using React.

How to use the components

See the component docs for usage instructions.

Requirements

Canonical react components currently require that your build is configured with sass-loader (or equivalent), to compile sass.

Install

To use the NPM package do:

yarn add @canonical/react-components

Or if you use NPM:

npm install @canonical/react-components

Issues

Please file any issues at GitHub.

Contributing

You might want to:

Developing locally using this repository

You may wish to link this library directly to your projects while developing locally.

You can do this by cloning this repo to your local workspace;

git clone https://github.com/canonical-web-and-design/react-components

If you then drop into that folder and run;

yarn run link-packages

...this will add this project, react and react-dom to a local yarn registry.

Switching back to the project you are developing, run;

yarn install yarn link react yarn link react-dom yarn link @canonical/react-components

...to pull the linked deps from the local registry. If you now run yarn build-watch in your react-components folder, your project should pick up any changes on refresh or hot module reload.

Note: When you're finished working locally - don't forget to go back and unlink;