openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@canonical/react-components

by canonical-web-and-design
0.24.0 (see all)

A set of components based on Vanilla Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

9

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

10

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React components for Vanilla Framework.

This is a collection of components designed to be the way to consume Vanilla Framework when using React.

How to use the components

See the component docs for usage instructions.

CI Cypress chrome headless

Requirements

Canonical react components currently require that your build is configured with sass-loader (or equivalent), to compile sass.

Install

To use the NPM package do:

yarn add @canonical/react-components

Or if you use NPM:

npm install @canonical/react-components

Issues

Please file any issues at GitHub.

Contributing

You might want to:

Developing locally using this repository

You may wish to link this library directly to your projects while developing locally.

You can do this by cloning this repo to your local workspace;

git clone https://github.com/canonical-web-and-design/react-components

If you then drop into that folder and run;

yarn run link-packages

...this will add this project, react and react-dom to a local yarn registry.

Switching back to the project you are developing, run;

yarn install
yarn link react
yarn link react-dom
yarn link @canonical/react-components

...to pull the linked deps from the local registry. If you now run yarn build-watch in your react-components folder, your project should pick up any changes on refresh or hot module reload.

Note: When you're finished working locally - don't forget to go back and unlink;

cd react-components
yarn run unlink-packages

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial