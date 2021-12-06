openbase logo
@canner/rc-tabs

by react-component
9.2.7 (see all)

React Tabs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

466

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rc-tabs

React Tabs component.

NPM version dumi build status Test coverage Dependencies DevDependencies npm download bundle size

Screenshot

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples

online example: https://tabs.react-component.now.sh/

install

rc-tabs

Feature

Keyboard

  • left and up: tabs to previous tab
  • right and down: tabs to next tab

Usage

import Tabs, { TabPane } from 'rc-tabs';

var callback = function(key) {};

React.render(
  <Tabs defaultActiveKey="2" onChange={callback}>
    <TabPane tab="tab 1" key="1">
      first
    </TabPane>
    <TabPane tab="tab 2" key="2">
      second
    </TabPane>
    <TabPane tab="tab 3" key="3">
      third
    </TabPane>
  </Tabs>,
  document.getElementById('t2'),
);

API

Tabs

nametypedefaultdescription
activeKeystring-current active tabPanel's key
animatedboolean | { inkBar: boolean, tabPane: boolean }{ inkBar: true, tabPane: false }config animation
defaultActiveKeystring-initial active tabPanel's key if activeKey is absent
destroyInactiveTabPanebooleanfalsewhether destroy inactive TabPane when change tab
direction`'ltr''rlt'`'ltr'
editable{ onEdit(type: 'add''remove', info: { key, event }), showAdd: boolean, removeIcon: ReactNode, addIcon: ReactNode }-
locale{ dropdownAriaLabel: string, removeAriaLabel: string, addAriaLabel: string }-Accessibility locale help text
moreIconReactNode-collapse icon
tabBarGutternumber0config tab bar gutter
tabBarPosition`'left''right''top'
tabBarStylestyle-tab nav style
tabBarExtraContentReactNode | { left: ReactNode, right: ReactNode }-config extra content
renderTabBar(props, TabBarComponent) => ReactElement-How to render tab bar
prefixClsstring'rc-tabs'prefix class name, use to custom style
onChange(key) => void-called when tabPanel is changed
onTabClick(key) => void-called when tab click
onTabScroll({ direction }) => void-called when tab scroll

TabPane

nametypedefaultdescription
keystring-corresponding to activeKey, should be unique
forceRenderbooleanfalseforced render of content in tabs, not lazy render after clicking on tabs
tabReactNode-current tab's title corresponding to current tabPane
closeIconReactNode-Config close icon

Development

npm install
npm start

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-tabs is released under the MIT license.

