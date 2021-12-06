React Tabs component.

Screenshot

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples

online example: https://tabs.react-component.now.sh/

install

Feature

Keyboard

left and up: tabs to previous tab

right and down: tabs to next tab

Usage

import Tabs, { TabPane } from 'rc-tabs' ; var callback = function ( key ) {}; React.render( < Tabs defaultActiveKey = "2" onChange = {callback} > < TabPane tab = "tab 1" key = "1" > first </ TabPane > < TabPane tab = "tab 2" key = "2" > second </ TabPane > < TabPane tab = "tab 3" key = "3" > third </ TabPane > </ Tabs > , document .getElementById( 't2' ), );

API

Tabs

name type default description activeKey string - current active tabPanel's key animated boolean | { inkBar: boolean, tabPane: boolean } { inkBar: true, tabPane: false } config animation defaultActiveKey string - initial active tabPanel's key if activeKey is absent destroyInactiveTabPane boolean false whether destroy inactive TabPane when change tab direction `'ltr' 'rlt'` 'ltr' editable { onEdit(type: 'add' 'remove', info: { key, event }), showAdd: boolean, removeIcon: ReactNode, addIcon: ReactNode } - locale { dropdownAriaLabel: string, removeAriaLabel: string, addAriaLabel: string } - Accessibility locale help text moreIcon ReactNode - collapse icon tabBarGutter number 0 config tab bar gutter tabBarPosition `'left' 'right' 'top' tabBarStyle style - tab nav style tabBarExtraContent ReactNode | { left: ReactNode, right: ReactNode } - config extra content renderTabBar (props, TabBarComponent) => ReactElement - How to render tab bar prefixCls string 'rc-tabs' prefix class name, use to custom style onChange (key) => void - called when tabPanel is changed onTabClick (key) => void - called when tab click onTabScroll ({ direction }) => void - called when tab scroll

TabPane

name type default description key string - corresponding to activeKey, should be unique forceRender boolean false forced render of content in tabs, not lazy render after clicking on tabs tab ReactNode - current tab's title corresponding to current tabPane closeIcon ReactNode - Config close icon

Development

npm install npm start

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-tabs is released under the MIT license.