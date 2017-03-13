Canboatjs

Pure javascript NMEA 2000 decoder and encoder

Canboatjs is a port of the canboat project (https://github.com/canboat/canboat) to javascript

Contributors

Canboajs js is built on the backs of a few people whithout whom it would not be possible.

Kees Verruijt kees@verruijt.net

Jouni Hartikainen jouni.hartikainen@iki.fi

Teppo Kurki teppo.kurki@iki.fi

Features

Reads directly from CAN bus devices and NMEA 2000 gateways including: Actisense NGT-1 Digital Yacht iKonvert Yacht Devices YDWG-02 Shipmodul MiniPlex-3-N2K

Parses input in canboat analyzer json format

Converts and outputs binary N2K format to supported devices

PGN Descriptions

The details about the PGNs recognized by Canboatjs come from the canboat project in pgns.json. If you want to add or update PGN details, please make changes to the pgn.h file in canboat and submit a pull request there. Include sample data and raise an issue here so that I can include your changes in Canboatjs.

Command Line Programs

analyzerjs

This program is similar to the canboat analyzer command-line. It takes input in the actisense serial format and outputs canboat json for mat.

Examples:

actisense-serialjs /dev/ttyUSB0 | analyzerjs

ikonvert-serial /dev/ttyUSB0 | analyzerjs

nc ydgw 1475 | analyzerjs

This program takes input in the canboat json format and outputs actisense serial format.

candumpanalyzer

This program takes input in the candump format and outputs canboat json format

Example: candump can0 | candumpanalyzerjs

Usage

Installation

npm install @canboat/canboatjs

Create the parser

const FromPgn = require ( "@canboat/canboatjs" ).FromPgn; const parser = new FromPgn(); parser.on( "warning" , (pgn, warning) => { console .log( `[warning] ${pgn.pgn} ${warning} ` ); });

Parse input from the Actisense NGT-1 or iKonvert string formats

const json = parser.parseString( "2017-03-13T01:00:00.146Z,2,127245,204,255,8,fc,f8,ff,7f,ff,7f,ff,ff" ); if (json) { console .log( JSON .stringify(json)); }

Output:

{ "description" : "Rudder" , "dst" : 255 , "prio" : 2 , "pgn" : 127245 , "fields" : { "Reserved1" : "62" , "Direction Order" : 0 , "Instance" : 252 }, "src" : 204 , "timestamp" : "2017-03-13T01:00:00.146Z" }

Parse input from the YDWG-02

const json = parser.parseString( "16:29:27.082 R 09F8017F 50 C3 B8 13 47 D8 2B C6" ); if (json) { console .log( JSON .stringify(json)); }

Output:

{ "src" : 127 , "pgn" : 129025 , "description" : "Position, Rapid Update" , "timestamp" : "2019-04-10T20:29:27.082Z" , "dst" : 255 , "prio" : 2 , "fields" : { "Latitude" : 33.0875728 , "Longitude" : -97.0205113 } }

Parse input from the MiniPlex-3-N2K

const json = parser.parseString( "$MXPGN,01F801,2801,C1308AC40C5DE343*19" ); if (json) { console .log( JSON .stringify(json)); }

Output:

{ "src" : 1 , "pgn" : 129025 , "description" : "Position, Rapid Update" , "timestamp" : "2019-04-10T20:29:27.082Z" , "dst" : 255 , "prio" : 0 , "fields" : { "Latitude" : 33.0875728 , "Longitude" : -97.0205113 } }

Generate Actisense format from canboat json

const pgnToActisenseSerialFormat = require ( "./index" ) .pgnToActisenseSerialFormat; const string = pgnToActisenseSerialFormat({ dst : 255 , prio : 2 , pgn : 127245 , fields : { Reserved1 : "62" , "Direction Order" : 0 , Instance : 252 , }, src : 204 , }); if (string) { console .log(string); }

Output:

2019-04-10T12:00:32.733Z,2,127245,0,255,8,fc,f8,ff,7f,ff,7f,ff,ff

Generate iKconvert format from canboat json

const pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat = require ( "./index" ).pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat; const string = pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat({ dst : 255 , prio : 2 , pgn : 127245 , fields : { Reserved1 : "62" , "Direction Order" : 0 , Instance : 252 , }, src : 204 , }); if (string) { console .log(string); }

Output: !PDGY,127245,255,/Pj/f/9///8=

Generate YDGW-02 format from canboat json

const pgnToYdwgRawFormat = require ( "./index" ).pgnToYdwgRawFormat; const array = pgnToYdwgRawFormat({ src : 127 , prio : 3 , dst : 255 , pgn : 129029 , fields : { SID : 0 , Date : "2019.02.17" , Time : "16:29:28" , Latitude : 33.08757283333333 , Longitude : -97.02051133333333 , Altitude : 148.94 , "GNSS type" : "GPS+GLONASS" , Method : "GNSS fix" , Integrity : "No integrity checking" , "Number of SVs" : 0 , HDOP : 0.5 , PDOP : 1 , "Geoidal Separation" : -24 , "Reference Stations" : 0 , list : [{ "Reference Station ID" : 15 }], }, }); if (array) { console .log( JSON .stringify(array, null , 2 )); }

Output:

[ "0df8057f 40 2f 00 18 46 80 d6 62" , "0df8057f 41 23 40 63 1b cc b8 81" , "0df8057f 42 97 04 7f c2 7f fc 96" , "0df8057f 43 23 89 f2 e0 a4 e0 08" , "0df8057f 44 00 00 00 00 12 fc 00" , "0df8057f 45 32 00 64 00 a0 f6 ff" , "0df8057f 46 ff 00 ff 00 ff ff ff" ]

Parse a N2K string into canId parts and create Buffer

Before the conversion of the individual fields happens the string needs to be parsed for attributes like priority, pgn, destination, source (collectively the CanId) and the hex or base64 needs to be converted to a Buffer. Use parseN2kString for this purpose.