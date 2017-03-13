Pure javascript NMEA 2000 decoder and encoder
Canboatjs is a port of the canboat project (https://github.com/canboat/canboat) to javascript
Canboajs js is built on the backs of a few people whithout whom it would not be possible.
The details about the PGNs recognized by Canboatjs come from the canboat project in pgns.json. If you want to add or update PGN details, please make changes to the pgn.h file in canboat and submit a pull request there. Include sample data and raise an issue here so that I can include your changes in Canboatjs.
This program is similar to the canboat
analyzer command-line. It takes input in the actisense serial format and outputs canboat json for mat.
Examples:
actisense-serialjs /dev/ttyUSB0 | analyzerjs
ikonvert-serial /dev/ttyUSB0 | analyzerjs
nc ydgw 1475 | analyzerjs
This program takes input in the canboat json format and outputs actisense serial format.
This program takes input in the candump format and outputs canboat json format
Example:
candump can0 | candumpanalyzerjs
npm install @canboat/canboatjs
const FromPgn = require("@canboat/canboatjs").FromPgn;
const parser = new FromPgn();
parser.on("warning", (pgn, warning) => {
console.log(`[warning] ${pgn.pgn} ${warning}`);
});
const json = parser.parseString(
"2017-03-13T01:00:00.146Z,2,127245,204,255,8,fc,f8,ff,7f,ff,7f,ff,ff"
);
if (json) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
}
Output:
{
"description": "Rudder",
"dst": 255,
"prio": 2,
"pgn": 127245,
"fields": {
"Reserved1": "62",
"Direction Order": 0,
"Instance": 252
},
"src": 204,
"timestamp": "2017-03-13T01:00:00.146Z"
}
const json = parser.parseString(
"16:29:27.082 R 09F8017F 50 C3 B8 13 47 D8 2B C6"
);
if (json) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
}
Output:
{
"src": 127,
"pgn": 129025,
"description": "Position, Rapid Update",
"timestamp": "2019-04-10T20:29:27.082Z",
"dst": 255,
"prio": 2,
"fields": {
"Latitude": 33.0875728,
"Longitude": -97.0205113
}
}
const json = parser.parseString("$MXPGN,01F801,2801,C1308AC40C5DE343*19");
if (json) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
}
Output:
{
"src": 1,
"pgn": 129025,
"description": "Position, Rapid Update",
"timestamp": "2019-04-10T20:29:27.082Z",
"dst": 255,
"prio": 0,
"fields": {
"Latitude": 33.0875728,
"Longitude": -97.0205113
}
}
const pgnToActisenseSerialFormat = require("./index")
.pgnToActisenseSerialFormat;
const string = pgnToActisenseSerialFormat({
dst: 255,
prio: 2,
pgn: 127245,
fields: {
Reserved1: "62",
"Direction Order": 0,
Instance: 252,
},
src: 204,
});
if (string) {
console.log(string);
}
Output:
2019-04-10T12:00:32.733Z,2,127245,0,255,8,fc,f8,ff,7f,ff,7f,ff,ff
const pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat = require("./index").pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat;
const string = pgnToiKonvertSerialFormat({
dst: 255,
prio: 2,
pgn: 127245,
fields: {
Reserved1: "62",
"Direction Order": 0,
Instance: 252,
},
src: 204,
});
if (string) {
console.log(string);
}
Output:
!PDGY,127245,255,/Pj/f/9///8=
const pgnToYdwgRawFormat = require("./index").pgnToYdwgRawFormat;
const array = pgnToYdwgRawFormat({
src: 127,
prio: 3,
dst: 255,
pgn: 129029,
fields: {
SID: 0,
Date: "2019.02.17",
Time: "16:29:28",
Latitude: 33.08757283333333,
Longitude: -97.02051133333333,
Altitude: 148.94,
"GNSS type": "GPS+GLONASS",
Method: "GNSS fix",
Integrity: "No integrity checking",
"Number of SVs": 0,
HDOP: 0.5,
PDOP: 1,
"Geoidal Separation": -24,
"Reference Stations": 0,
list: [{ "Reference Station ID": 15 }],
},
});
if (array) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(array, null, 2));
}
Output:
[
"0df8057f 40 2f 00 18 46 80 d6 62",
"0df8057f 41 23 40 63 1b cc b8 81",
"0df8057f 42 97 04 7f c2 7f fc 96",
"0df8057f 43 23 89 f2 e0 a4 e0 08",
"0df8057f 44 00 00 00 00 12 fc 00",
"0df8057f 45 32 00 64 00 a0 f6 ff",
"0df8057f 46 ff 00 ff 00 ff ff ff"
]
Before the conversion of the individual fields happens the string needs to be parsed for attributes like priority, pgn, destination, source (collectively the CanId) and the hex or base64 needs to be converted to a Buffer. Use
parseN2kString for this purpose.
const { parseN2kString } = require("@canboat/canboatjs");
const n2kParts1 = parseN2kString(
"$PCDIN,01F119,00000000,0F,2AAF00D1067414FF*59"
);
const matches1 =
n2kParts1 ===
{
data: Buffer.from("2AAF00D1067414FF", "hex"),
dst: 255,
format: "PCDIN",
prefix: "$PCDIN",
pgn: 127257,
prio: 0,
src: 15,
timer: 0,
timestamp: new Date(0),
};
const n2kParts2 = parseN2kString(
"16:29:27.082 R 09F8017F 50 C3 B8 13 47 D8 2B C6"
);
const today = new Date().toISOString().split("T")[0];
const matches2 =
n2kParts2 ===
{
canId: 0x09f8017f,
data: Buffer.from("50C3B81347D82BC6", "hex"),
direction: "R",
dst: 255,
format: "YDRAW",
pgn: 129025,
prio: 2,
src: 127,
timestamp: new Date(`${today}T16:29:27.082Z`),
};
const n2kParts3 = parseN2kString(
"2016-04-09T16:41:09.078Z,3,127257,17,255,8,00,ff,7f,52,00,21,fe,ff"
);
const matches3 =
n2kParts3 ===
{
data: Buffer.from("00ff7f520021feff", "hex"),
dst: 255,
len: 8,
format: "Actisense",
pgn: 127257,
prio: 3,
src: 17,
timestamp: "2016-04-09T16:41:09.078Z",
};