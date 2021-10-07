typical

Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.

Zero dependencies

MIT licensed →

→ Emoji support

Smart delete: only delete what needs deleting

only delete what needs deleting Pausing: pause between steps

pause between steps Looping: easily loop from any point

easily loop from any point Waiting: wait on arbitrary Promises

wait on arbitrary Promises Humanity: slightly varied typing speed

Demo →

Install

npm install @camwiegert/typical

More install options Instead of using a package manager, you can download typical.js from GitHub and import it locally or import it directly from a CDN like unpkg.

API

type (target: HTMLElement, ...steps: any []) => Promise < void >;

The module exports a single function, type , which takes a target element as its first argument, and any number of additional arguments as the steps to perform. Additional arguments perform actions based on their type:

string arguments will be typed

arguments will be typed number arguments will pause, in milliseconds

arguments will pause, in milliseconds function arguments will be called with the target element as an argument

arguments will be called with the target element as an argument Promise arguments will wait for resolution

Usage

The most basic usage of type is providing a target element and a string to type.

import { type } from '@camwiegert/typical' ; type(element, 'text' );

Pausing

In order to pause typing at any point, pass a number of milliseconds to pause.

type(element, 'Hello' , 1000 , 'Hello world!' );

Looping

In order to loop, pass type as a parameter to itself at the point at which you'd like to start looping. It can be helpful to alias type as loop to be explicit.

import { type, type as loop }; const steps = [ 1000 , 'Ready' , 1000 , 'Set' , 1000 , 'Go' ]; type(element, ...steps, loop);

To loop a finite amount, pass your steps multiple times.

type(element, ...steps, ...steps, ...steps);

Waiting

When passed a Promise , type will wait for it to resolve before continuing. Because type itself returns a Promise , that means you can wait on a set of steps to complete before starting another.

const init = type(target, 'In a moment...' , 500 ); type(target, init, 'start' , 500 , 'looping' , loop);

Functions

Function arguments are passed the target element, and can be useful for operating on the target element between steps. If you return a Promise , type will wait for it to resolve.

const toggle = ( element ) => element.classList.toggle( 'is-typing' ); type(target, toggle, 'Type me' , toggle);

Support