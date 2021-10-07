openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
typ

@camwiegert/typical

by Cam Wiegert
0.1.1 (see all)

Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typical

Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.

  • Zero dependencies
  • MIT licensed
  • Emoji support
  • Smart delete: only delete what needs deleting
  • Pausing: pause between steps
  • Looping: easily loop from any point
  • Waiting: wait on arbitrary Promises
  • Humanity: slightly varied typing speed

Demo →

Install

npm install @camwiegert/typical
More install options

Instead of using a package manager, you can download typical.js from GitHub and import it locally or import it directly from a CDN like unpkg.

API

type(target: HTMLElement, ...steps: any[]) => Promise<void>;

The module exports a single function, type, which takes a target element as its first argument, and any number of additional arguments as the steps to perform. Additional arguments perform actions based on their type:

  • string arguments will be typed
  • number arguments will pause, in milliseconds
  • function arguments will be called with the target element as an argument
  • Promise arguments will wait for resolution

Usage

The most basic usage of type is providing a target element and a string to type.

import { type } from '@camwiegert/typical';

type(element, 'text');

Pausing

In order to pause typing at any point, pass a number of milliseconds to pause.

type(element, 'Hello', 1000, 'Hello world!');

Looping

In order to loop, pass type as a parameter to itself at the point at which you'd like to start looping. It can be helpful to alias type as loop to be explicit.

import {
    type,
    type as loop
};

const steps = [1000, 'Ready', 1000, 'Set', 1000, 'Go'];

type(element, ...steps, loop);

To loop a finite amount, pass your steps multiple times.

type(element, ...steps, ...steps, ...steps);

Waiting

When passed a Promise, type will wait for it to resolve before continuing. Because type itself returns a Promise, that means you can wait on a set of steps to complete before starting another.

const init = type(target, 'In a moment...', 500);

type(target, init, 'start', 500, 'looping', loop);

Functions

Function arguments are passed the target element, and can be useful for operating on the target element between steps. If you return a Promise, type will wait for it to resolve.

const toggle = (element) =>
    element.classList.toggle('is-typing');

type(target, toggle, 'Type me', toggle);

Support

  • Chrome
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Internet Explorer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial