Animated typing in ~400 bytes 🐡 of JavaScript.
npm install @camwiegert/typical
Instead of using a package manager, you can download
typical.js from GitHub and import it locally or import it directly from a CDN like unpkg.
type(target: HTMLElement, ...steps: any[]) => Promise<void>;
The module exports a single function,
type, which takes a target element as its first argument, and any number of additional arguments as the steps to perform. Additional arguments perform actions based on their type:
string arguments will be typed
number arguments will pause, in milliseconds
function arguments will be called with the target element as an argument
Promise arguments will wait for resolution
The most basic usage of
type is providing a target element and a string to type.
import { type } from '@camwiegert/typical';
type(element, 'text');
In order to pause typing at any point, pass a number of milliseconds to pause.
type(element, 'Hello', 1000, 'Hello world!');
In order to loop, pass
type as a parameter to itself at the point at which you'd like to start looping. It can be helpful to alias
type as
loop to be explicit.
import {
type,
type as loop
};
const steps = [1000, 'Ready', 1000, 'Set', 1000, 'Go'];
type(element, ...steps, loop);
To loop a finite amount, pass your steps multiple times.
type(element, ...steps, ...steps, ...steps);
When passed a
Promise,
type will wait for it to resolve before continuing. Because
type itself returns a
Promise, that means you can wait on a set of steps to complete before starting another.
const init = type(target, 'In a moment...', 500);
type(target, init, 'start', 500, 'looping', loop);
Function arguments are passed the target element, and can be useful for operating on the target element between steps. If you return a
Promise,
type will wait for it to resolve.
const toggle = (element) =>
element.classList.toggle('is-typing');
type(target, toggle, 'Type me', toggle);