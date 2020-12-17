This is a plugin to ensure that Intl translations are being made correctly with react-intl. Since they should be stored in an object for translation, this disables plain text between html tags.
The plugin is actively supported by the Calm engineering team, and contributions/concerns are welcome at https://github.com/calm/eslint-plugin-react-intl.
There are three options to enable, and we recommend enabling all of them to ensure proper translations in all languages.
The { noTrailingWhitespace: true } option is set by default and is not necessary to declare in the rules section.
This is recommended as some languages don't have spaces between words.
Additionally, the option
ignoreLinks is set to true by default. Depending on your
use case, you may want to disable this.
<a> tags by default are not checked (this can be disabled)
-)
<track label="subtitles" />)
<img alt="description" />)
<Checkbox value="checkedA" inputProps={{ 'aria-label': 'Checkbox A' }} />)
{variable} declarations must be declared in the
values attribute
number
defaultMessage and
id attributes set
requireDefaultMessage : false
defaultMessage and
id attributes cannot be empty
requireDescription can optionally be set to require that all translations contain the description attribute
formatDefineMessages: true option in order to also check the defineMessages declaration from react-intl
requireIdAsString: false will allow for variables in the id field
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm i eslint --save-dev
Next, install
@calm/eslint-plugin-react-intl:
$ npm install @calm/eslint-plugin-react-intl --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
@calm/eslint-plugin-react-intl globally.
Add
@calm/react-intl to the plugins section of your
.eslintrc configuration file. You can omit the
eslint-plugin- prefix:
{
"plugins": [
"@calm/react-intl"
]
}
Then configure the rules you want to use under the rules section.
It's recommended that you explicitly set each option.
The rules (with their default settings) are listed below.
{
"rules": {
"@calm/react-intl/missing-formatted-message": [2,
{
"noTrailingWhitespace": true,
"ignoreLinks": true,
"enforceLabels": false,
"enforceImageAlts": false,
"enforceInputProps": false
}
],
"@calm/react-intl/missing-attribute": [2,
{
"noTrailingWhitespace": true,
"noSpreadOperator": true,
"requireDescription": false,
"formatDefineMessages": false,
"requireIdAsString": true,
"requireDefaultMessage": true,
}
],
"@calm/react-intl/missing-values": 2
}
}