A Webpack-based toolkit to build your React Native application with full support of Webpack ecosystem.
Re.Pack is a next generation of Haul — a Webpack-based bundler for React Native applications.
Re.Pack uses Webpack 5 and React Native CLI's plugin system to allow you to bundle your application using Webpack and allow to easily switch from Metro.
Check the base
webpack.config.js template, if you're curious how it all looks like.
r key
import() support with and without
React.lazy() (recommended).
ChunksToHermesBytecodePlugin plugin to automatically transform async chunks to bytecode format.
webpack-init command
The documentation is available at: https://re-pack.netlify.app/
You can also use the following links to jump to specific topics:
