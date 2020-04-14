Animated Arc for building circular progress bars and donut charts with native performance!
Install
@callstack/reanimated-arc
yarn add @callstack/reanimated-arc
react-native-svg peer dependency
yarn add react-native-svg@^10.0.0
Library supports
react-native-svgin versions from
9.13.4to last of
10.0.0. It seems to not work well on Android with
11and above
react-native-reanimated peer dependency
yarn add react-native-reanimated
Example app lives in example directory
ReanimatedArc
import React, {useState, useCallback} from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import {ReanimatedArc} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc';
const App = () => {
const [arc, setArc] = useState(50);
const animate = useCallback(() => {
setArc(Math.random() * 360);
}, []);
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<ReanimatedArc
color="coral"
diameter={200}
width={30}
arcSweepAngle={arc}
lineCap="round"
rotation={arc / 2}
/>
<Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} />
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
export default App;
ReanimatedArcBase
import React, {useRef, useCallback} from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import {ReanimatedArcBase} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc';
import Reanimated, {Easing} from 'react-native-reanimated';
const App = () => {
const arcAngle = useRef(new Reanimated.Value(50));
const animate = useCallback(
() =>
Reanimated.timing(arcAngle.current, {
toValue: Math.random() * 360,
easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.quad),
duration: 800,
}).start(),
[],
);
return (
<SafeAreaView>
<ReanimatedArcBase
color="coral"
diameter={200}
width={30}
arcSweepAngle={arcAngle.current}
lineCap="round"
rotation={Reanimated.divide(arcAngle.current, 2)}
/>
<Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} />
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
export default App;
ReanimatedArc component will automatically animate changes of
arcSweepAngle and
rotation props. It do not accept reanimated nodes as values for those props.
|property
|type
|description
|default
|diameter
number
|Diameter of the arc
|required
|width
number
|Width of the arc stroke
|required
|initialAnimation
boolean
|Whether to perform initial arc animation
|true
|animationDuration
number
|Animation duration in milliseconds
800
|easing
Reanimated.EasingFunction
|Animation easing function
Easing.linear
|arcSweepAngle
number
|Angle defining part of the circle to be shown
360
|rotation
number
|Rotation of the arc in degrees
0
|color
string
|Color of the arc
'black'
|lineCap
'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square'
|Line ending style
'round'
|hideSmallAngle
boolean
|Wether to hide arc for angles less than 1
true
|style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Additional styles of the container
undefined
This component provides ability to control arc by reanimated values or nodes.
|property
|type
|description
|default
|diameter
number
|Diameter of the arc
|required
|width
number
|Width of the arc stroke
|required
|arcSweepAngle
number \| Reanimated.Node<number>
|Angle defining part of the circle to be shown
360
|rotation
number \| Reanimated.Node<number>
|Rotation of the arc in degrees
0
|color
string \| Reanimated.Node<string>
|Color of the arc
'black'
|lineCap
'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square'
|Line ending style
'round'
|hideSmallAngle
boolean
|Wether to hide arc for angles less than 1
true
|style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Additional styles of the container
undefined
Please note that if
arcSweepAngle,
rotation or
color would be primitive value (not Reanimated node), property would not be animated.
If you want to have those values automatically animated please use
ReanimatedArc component
|property
|notes
|color
|Animating color is buggy on android. We used
Reanimated.concat to compose
rgb color.
Reanimated.color is not yet supported by
react-native-svg
|lineCap
|For some reason on android angles with value of
90
180 and
270 with
round cap appears without rounded end. Using
90.1
180.1
270.1 is a workaround for now.
|hideSmallAngle
|When
lineCap="round" is used, arc of angle
1 is a dot, which is visually bigger than 1 deg. Prop can be used as a workaround for this issue.
It's likely that library will have performance dropdown in some specific cases, especially on android. See Donut example as a reference.
Contents of actual library can be found in reanimated-arc subdirectory
Library has a great development experience. Follow these steps to set up environment:
yarn in root directory to install dependencies
yarn --cwd reanimated-arc build:watch to start building library in watch mode
yarn --cwd example start to start packager. It is required to start packager separately because otherwise it has incorrect working directory.
yarn --cwd example android or
yarn --cwd example ios to start example app
Reanimated Arc is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!
Special thanks to Lenus eHealth for their openness to sharing solutions, that were created during the project time, with the open-source community.
Library was inspired by
react-native-circular-progress and some math behind generating arc was taken directly from that repo. Also big thanks for the authors.