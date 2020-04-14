openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@callstack/reanimated-arc

by callstack
0.1.0-alpha.3 (see all)

This repository contains react-native reanimated arc component. It can be used to create animated circular progress bars, donut charts etc.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Animated Arc for building circular progress bars and donut charts with native performance!

Version MIT License

PRs Welcome Code of Conduct Sponsored by Callstack

Installation

Install @callstack/reanimated-arc

yarn add @callstack/reanimated-arc

Install react-native-svg peer dependency

yarn add react-native-svg@^10.0.0

Library supports react-native-svg in versions from 9.13.4 to last of 10.0.0. It seems to not work well on Android with 11 and above

Install react-native-reanimated peer dependency

yarn add react-native-reanimated

Examples

Example app lives in example directory

Usage

With animations working out-of-the-box using ReanimatedArc

import React, {useState, useCallback} from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import {ReanimatedArc} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc';

const App = () => {
  const [arc, setArc] = useState(50);
  const animate = useCallback(() => {
    setArc(Math.random() * 360);
  }, []);

  return (
    <SafeAreaView>
      <ReanimatedArc
        color="coral"
        diameter={200}
        width={30}
        arcSweepAngle={arc}
        lineCap="round"
        rotation={arc / 2}
      />
      <Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} />
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};

export default App;

With full control over the animations using ReanimatedArcBase

import React, {useRef, useCallback} from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import {ReanimatedArcBase} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc';
import Reanimated, {Easing} from 'react-native-reanimated';

const App = () => {
  const arcAngle = useRef(new Reanimated.Value(50));
  const animate = useCallback(
    () =>
      Reanimated.timing(arcAngle.current, {
        toValue: Math.random() * 360,
        easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.quad),
        duration: 800,
      }).start(),
    [],
  );
  return (
    <SafeAreaView>
      <ReanimatedArcBase
        color="coral"
        diameter={200}
        width={30}
        arcSweepAngle={arcAngle.current}
        lineCap="round"
        rotation={Reanimated.divide(arcAngle.current, 2)}
      />
      <Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} />
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};

export default App;

ReanimatedArc

ReanimatedArc component will automatically animate changes of arcSweepAngle and rotation props. It do not accept reanimated nodes as values for those props.

Properties

propertytypedescriptiondefault
diameternumberDiameter of the arcrequired
widthnumberWidth of the arc strokerequired
initialAnimationbooleanWhether to perform initial arc animationtrue
animationDurationnumberAnimation duration in milliseconds800
easingReanimated.EasingFunctionAnimation easing functionEasing.linear
arcSweepAnglenumberAngle defining part of the circle to be shown360
rotationnumberRotation of the arc in degrees0
colorstringColor of the arc'black'
lineCap'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square'Line ending style'round'
hideSmallAnglebooleanWether to hide arc for angles less than 1true
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>Additional styles of the containerundefined

ReanimatedArcBase

This component provides ability to control arc by reanimated values or nodes.

Properties

propertytypedescriptiondefault
diameternumberDiameter of the arcrequired
widthnumberWidth of the arc strokerequired
arcSweepAnglenumber \| Reanimated.Node<number>Angle defining part of the circle to be shown360
rotationnumber \| Reanimated.Node<number>Rotation of the arc in degrees0
colorstring \| Reanimated.Node<string>Color of the arc'black'
lineCap'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square'Line ending style'round'
hideSmallAnglebooleanWether to hide arc for angles less than 1true
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>Additional styles of the containerundefined

Notes

Please note that if arcSweepAngle, rotation or color would be primitive value (not Reanimated node), property would not be animated. If you want to have those values automatically animated please use ReanimatedArc component

propertynotes
colorAnimating color is buggy on android. We used Reanimated.concat to compose rgb color. Reanimated.color is not yet supported by react-native-svg
lineCapFor some reason on android angles with value of 90 180 and 270 with round cap appears without rounded end. Using 90.1 180.1 270.1 is a workaround for now.
hideSmallAngleWhen lineCap="round" is used, arc of angle 1 is a dot, which is visually bigger than 1 deg. Prop can be used as a workaround for this issue.

Caveats

It's likely that library will have performance dropdown in some specific cases, especially on android. See Donut example as a reference.

This is a monorepo

Contents of actual library can be found in reanimated-arc subdirectory

Example app lives in example directory

Development

Library has a great development experience. Follow these steps to set up environment:

  1. Run yarn in root directory to install dependencies
  2. Run yarn --cwd reanimated-arc build:watch to start building library in watch mode
  3. Run yarn --cwd example start to start packager. It is required to start packager separately because otherwise it has incorrect working directory.
  4. Run yarn --cwd example android or yarn --cwd example ios to start example app

Made with ❤️ at Callstack

Reanimated Arc is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!

Special Thanks

Special thanks to Lenus eHealth for their openness to sharing solutions, that were created during the project time, with the open-source community.

Library was inspired by react-native-circular-progress and some math behind generating arc was taken directly from that repo. Also big thanks for the authors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial