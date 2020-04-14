Animated Arc for building circular progress bars and donut charts with native performance!

Installation

Install @callstack/reanimated-arc

yarn add @callstack/reanimated-arc

Install react-native-svg peer dependency

yarn add react-native-svg@^10.0.0

Library supports react-native-svg in versions from 9.13.4 to last of 10.0.0 . It seems to not work well on Android with 11 and above

Install react-native-reanimated peer dependency

yarn add react-native-reanimated

Examples

Example app lives in example directory

Usage

With animations working out-of-the-box using ReanimatedArc

import React, {useState, useCallback} from 'react'; import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native'; import {ReanimatedArc} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc'; const App = () => { const [arc, setArc] = useState(50); const animate = useCallback(() => { setArc(Math.random() * 360); }, []); return ( <SafeAreaView> <ReanimatedArc color="coral" diameter={200} width={30} arcSweepAngle={arc} lineCap="round" rotation={arc / 2} /> <Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} /> </SafeAreaView> ); }; export default App;

With full control over the animations using ReanimatedArcBase

import React, {useRef, useCallback} from 'react'; import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native'; import {ReanimatedArcBase} from '@callstack/reanimated-arc'; import Reanimated, {Easing} from 'react-native-reanimated'; const App = () => { const arcAngle = useRef(new Reanimated.Value(50)); const animate = useCallback( () => Reanimated.timing(arcAngle.current, { toValue: Math.random() * 360, easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.quad), duration: 800, }).start(), [], ); return ( <SafeAreaView> <ReanimatedArcBase color="coral" diameter={200} width={30} arcSweepAngle={arcAngle.current} lineCap="round" rotation={Reanimated.divide(arcAngle.current, 2)} /> <Button title="Animate Arc!" onPress={animate} /> </SafeAreaView> ); }; export default App;

ReanimatedArc

ReanimatedArc component will automatically animate changes of arcSweepAngle and rotation props. It do not accept reanimated nodes as values for those props.

Properties

property type description default diameter number Diameter of the arc required width number Width of the arc stroke required initialAnimation boolean Whether to perform initial arc animation true animationDuration number Animation duration in milliseconds 800 easing Reanimated.EasingFunction Animation easing function Easing.linear arcSweepAngle number Angle defining part of the circle to be shown 360 rotation number Rotation of the arc in degrees 0 color string Color of the arc 'black' lineCap 'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square' Line ending style 'round' hideSmallAngle boolean Wether to hide arc for angles less than 1 true style StyleProp<ViewStyle> Additional styles of the container undefined

ReanimatedArcBase

This component provides ability to control arc by reanimated values or nodes.

Properties

property type description default diameter number Diameter of the arc required width number Width of the arc stroke required arcSweepAngle number \| Reanimated.Node<number> Angle defining part of the circle to be shown 360 rotation number \| Reanimated.Node<number> Rotation of the arc in degrees 0 color string \| Reanimated.Node<string> Color of the arc 'black' lineCap 'round' \| 'butt' \| 'square' Line ending style 'round' hideSmallAngle boolean Wether to hide arc for angles less than 1 true style StyleProp<ViewStyle> Additional styles of the container undefined

Notes

Please note that if arcSweepAngle , rotation or color would be primitive value (not Reanimated node), property would not be animated. If you want to have those values automatically animated please use ReanimatedArc component

property notes color Animating color is buggy on android. We used Reanimated.concat to compose rgb color. Reanimated.color is not yet supported by react-native-svg lineCap For some reason on android angles with value of 90 180 and 270 with round cap appears without rounded end. Using 90.1 180.1 270.1 is a workaround for now. hideSmallAngle When lineCap="round" is used, arc of angle 1 is a dot, which is visually bigger than 1 deg. Prop can be used as a workaround for this issue.

Caveats

It's likely that library will have performance dropdown in some specific cases, especially on android. See Donut example as a reference.

This is a monorepo

Contents of actual library can be found in reanimated-arc subdirectory

Development

Library has a great development experience. Follow these steps to set up environment:

Run yarn in root directory to install dependencies Run yarn --cwd reanimated-arc build:watch to start building library in watch mode Run yarn --cwd example start to start packager. It is required to start packager separately because otherwise it has incorrect working directory. Run yarn --cwd example android or yarn --cwd example ios to start example app

