@callstack/react-theme-provider is a set of utilities that help you create your own theming system in few easy steps.
You can use it to customize colors, fonts, etc.
createTheming(defaultTheme) - factory returns:
ThemeProvider - component
withTheme - Higher Order Component
useTheme - React Hook
npm install --save @callstack/react-theme-provider
or using yarn
yarn add @callstack/react-theme-provider
Import
createTheming from the library to create a theming object.
import { createTheming } from '@callstack/react-theme-provider';
const { ThemeProvider, withTheme, useTheme } = createTheming(defaultTheme);
Then wrap your code in
ThemeProvider component to make it available to all components.
<ThemeProvider>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>
You can access the theme data in your components by wrapping it in
withTheme HOC:
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div style={{ color: props.theme.primaryColor }}>Hello</div>;
}
}
export default withTheme(App);
Another usage for functional component:
const App = ({ theme }) => (
<div style={{ color: theme.primaryColor }}>
Hello
</div>
);
export withTheme(App);
You can also use the hooks based API:
function App() {
const theme = useTheme();
return <div style={{ color: theme.primaryColor }}>Hello</div>;
}
It will inject the following props to the component:
theme - our theme object.
getWrappedInstance - exposed by some HOCs like react-redux's
connect.
Use it to get the ref of the underlying element.
You can also override
theme provided by
ThemeProvider by setting
theme prop on the component wrapped in
withTheme HOC.
Just like this:
const Button = withTheme(({ theme }) => (
<div style={{ color: theme.primaryColor }}>Click me</div>
));
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={{ primaryColor: 'red' }}>
<Button theme={{ primaryColor: 'green' }} />
</ThemeProvider>
);
In this example Button will have green text.
createTheming
type:
<T, S>(defaultTheme: T) => {
ThemeProvider: ThemeProviderType<T>,
withTheme: WithThemeType<T, S>,
}
This is more advanced replacement to classic importing
ThemeProvider and
withTheme directly from the library.
Thanks to it you can create your own ThemeProvider with any default theme.
Returns instance of
ThemeProvider component and
withTheme HOC.
You can use this factory to create a singleton with your instances of
ThemeProvider and
withTheme.
Note:
ThemeProviderand
withThemegenerated by
createThemingalways will use different context so make sure you are using matching
withTheme! If you acidentially import
withThemefrom
@callstack/react-theme-providerinstead of your theming instance it won't work.
defaultTheme - default theme object
flow types for your theme
ThemeProviders in your app without any conflicts.
// theming.js
import { createTheming } from '@callstack/react-theme-provider';
const { ThemeProvider, withTheme } = createTheming({
primaryColor: 'red',
secondaryColor: 'green',
});
export { ThemeProvider, withTheme };
//App.js
import { ThemeProvider, withTheme } from './theming';
ThemeProvider
type:
type ThemeProviderType<Theme> = React.ComponentType<{
children: React.Node,
theme?: Theme,
}>;
Component you have to use to provide the theme to any component wrapped in
withTheme HOC.
-
theme - your theme object
withTheme
type:
type WithThemeType<Theme> = React.ComponentType<{ theme: Theme }>
Higher Order Component which takes your component as an argument and injects
theme prop into it.
useTheme
type:
type UseTheme = (overrides?: PartialTheme) => Theme;
Hook which takes theme overrides and returns a theme object.
Example:
function App(props) {
const theme = useTheme(props.theme);
return <div style={{ color: theme.primaryColor }}>Hello</div>;
}
If you want to change the theme for a certain component, you can directly pass the theme prop to the component. The theme passed as the prop is merged with the theme from the Provider.
import * as React from 'react';
import MyButton from './MyButton';
export default function ButtonExample() {
return <MyButton theme={{ roundness: 3 }}>Press me</MyButton>;
}
The
ThemeProvider exposes the theme to the components via React's context API,
which means that the component must be in the same tree as the
ThemeProvider. Some React Native components will render a
different tree such as a
Modal, in which case the components inside the
Modal won't be able to access the theme. The work
around is to get the theme using the
withTheme HOC and pass it down to the components as props, or expose it again with the
exported
ThemeProvider component.