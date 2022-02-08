A Webpack-based toolkit to build your React Native application with full support of Webpack ecosystem.

Re.Pack is a next generation of Haul — a Webpack-based bundler for React Native applications.

Re.Pack uses Webpack 5 and React Native CLI's plugin system to allow you to bundle your application using Webpack and allow to easily switch from Metro.

Check the base webpack.config.js template, if you're curious how it all looks like.

Features

Webpack ecosystem, plugins and utilities

Development server with support for: Built-in Hot Module Replacement + React Refresh support

Built-in Hot Module Replacement + React Refresh support Flipper support: Crash Reporter, Application logs Layout Network Hermes debugger React DevTools Development server (debugging/verbose) logs

Flipper support: Hermes support: Running the production/development bundle using Hermes engine Transforming production bundle into bytecode bundle Inspecting running Hermes engine with Flipper

Hermes support: Code splitting ( experimental ): Dynamic import() support with and without React.lazy() (recommended). Arbitrary scripts (only for advanced users).

Code splitting ( ): Web Dashboard with compilation status, server logs and artifacts.

Planned features

ChunksToHermesBytecodePlugin plugin to automatically transform async chunks to bytecode format.

plugin to automatically transform async chunks to bytecode format. webpack-init command

command Module Federation support

Documentation

The documentation is available at: https://re-pack.netlify.app/

You can also use the following links to jump to specific topics:

