Cross platform local storage with React Native - like API.
Check out working web example 💻 and mobile 📱
In order to use it, just import from either web or native:
import AsyncStorage from '@callstack/async-storage';
and call any of the methods available here. The API is 100% compatible, including the errors that can be thrown.
AsyncStorage.setItem('key', 'value')
.then(() => {})
.catch(() => {})
~Warning: Unlike React Native AsyncStorage, this module doesn't accept callbacks. If you are already using Promises or async/await, this warning can be ignored.~
Sice the version 1.1.0 we do support callbacks (along with promises) for methods
setItem,
getItem,
removeItem and
getAllKeys. That's mean that this library now plays well with e.g. redux-persist. 🚀