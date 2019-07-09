Cross platform local storage with React Native - like API.

Check out working web example 💻 and mobile 📱

In order to use it, just import from either web or native:

import AsyncStorage from '@callstack/async-storage' ;

and call any of the methods available here. The API is 100% compatible, including the errors that can be thrown.

AsyncStorage.setItem( 'key' , 'value' ) .then( () => {}) .catch( () => {})

~Warning: Unlike React Native AsyncStorage, this module doesn't accept callbacks. If you are already using Promises or async/await, this warning can be ignored.~