@callstack/async-storage

by callstack
2.0.3 (see all)

Cross platform storage for React, built on top of AsyncStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

695

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Version Build Status

@callstack/async-storage

Cross platform local storage with React Native - like API.

Check out working web example 💻 and mobile 📱

In order to use it, just import from either web or native:

import AsyncStorage from '@callstack/async-storage';

and call any of the methods available here. The API is 100% compatible, including the errors that can be thrown.

AsyncStorage.setItem('key', 'value')
  .then(() => {})
  .catch(() => {})

~Warning: Unlike React Native AsyncStorage, this module doesn't accept callbacks. If you are already using Promises or async/await, this warning can be ignored.~

Sice the version 1.1.0 we do support callbacks (along with promises) for methods setItem, getItem, removeItem and getAllKeys. That's mean that this library now plays well with e.g. redux-persist. 🚀

