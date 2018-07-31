Tubo works like the pipe operator more common in functional programming languages, like Elixir.
This lib supports sync and async arguments.
If all arguments are sync functions or literal, the pipeline will run as a normal function returning the last value computed. In case one of the arguments is a function that returns a promise or a promise instance (then-able object), a promise will be returned at the end.
npm install tubo --save
function double(x) {
return x * 2
}
function square(x) {
return x * x
}
var output = tubo(
2,
double,
square
)
console.log(output) // => 16
try {
const result = await tubo(
bookingDetails.userId,
fetchUserById, // async
JSON.parse
)
console.log(result)
} catch (error) {
console.error(error)
}
tubo(
bookingDetails.userId,
fetchUserById, // async
JSON.parse
)
.then(function(result) {
console.log(result)
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log(error)
})
It is also possible to mix sync and async arguments.
Whenever a function that generates promises or a promise intance is found,
the lib switchs to async mode and will return a
Promise.
// Before
function validateEmail(email) {
email = trim(email)
validateEmailTld(email)
validateEmailFormat(email)
}
// After
function validateEmail(email) {
return tubo(
email,
trim,
validateEmailTld,
validateEmailFormat
)
}
try {
validateEmail('john@email.com')
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
// Before
if (cache && localStorage.getItem(endpoint)) {
return m.prop( JSON.parse( localStorage.get(endpoint) ) )
}
// After
if (cache && localStorage.getItem(endpoint)) {
return tubo(
localStorage.get(endpoint),
JSON.parse,
m.prop
)
}
// Before
let items = base64ToJSON(response.data.content)
items = Array.isArray(items) ? items : [items]
// After
const items = tubo(
base64ToJSON(response.data.content),
x => Array.isArray(x) ? x : [x]
)
// Before
return Event.create(
Object.assign(attrs, { parent_id: parentId, status: 'draft' })
)
// After
return tubo(
Object.assign(attrs, { parent_id: parentId, status: 'draft' }),
Event.create
)
caiogondim.com · GitHub @caiogondim · Twitter @caio_gondim