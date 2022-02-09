The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI)

Installation

Make sure you have Sequelize installed. Then install the Sequelize CLI to be used in your project with

npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli

And then you should be able to run the CLI with

npx sequelize -- help

Usage

Sequelize CLI [Node: 10.21.0, CLI: 6.0.0, ORM: 6.1.0] sequelize < command > Commands: sequelize db:migrate Run pending migrations sequelize db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add Update migration table to have timestamps sequelize db:migrate:status List the status of all migrations sequelize db:migrate:undo Reverts a migration sequelize db:migrate:undo:all Revert all migrations ran sequelize db:seed Run specified seeder sequelize db:seed:undo Deletes data from the database sequelize db:seed:all Run every seeder sequelize db:seed:undo:all Deletes data from the database sequelize db:create Create database specified by configuration sequelize db:drop Drop database specified by configuration sequelize init Initializes project sequelize init:config Initializes configuration sequelize init:migrations Initializes migrations sequelize init:models Initializes models sequelize init:seeders Initializes seeders sequelize migration:generate Generates a new migration file [aliases: migration:create] sequelize model:generate Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create] sequelize seed:generate Generates a new seed file [aliases: seed:create] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- help Show help [boolean] Please specify a command

Contributing

All contributions are accepted as a PR.

You can file issues by submitting a PR (with test) as a test case.

Implement new feature by submitting a PR

Improve documentation by submitting PR to Sequelize

Please read the contributing guidelines.

