CableReady helps you create great real-time user experiences by making it simple to trigger client-side DOM changes from server-side Ruby. It establishes a standard for interacting with the client via ActionCable web sockets. No need for custom JavaScript.

Please read the official ActionCable docs to learn more about ActionCable before proceeding.

bundle add cable_ready && yarn add cable_ready

Everyone interacting with CableReady is expected to follow the Code of Conduct

This project uses Standard and prettier-standard to minimize bike shedding related to code formatting.

Please run ./bin/standardize prior submitting pull requests.

Make sure that you run yarn and bundle to pick up the latest. Bump version number at lib/cable_ready/version.rb . Pre-release versions use .preN Run rake build Commit and push changes to github Run rake release Run yarn publish --no-git-tag-version Yarn will prompt you for the new version. Pre-release versions use -preN Run GITHUB_CHANGELOG_GENERATOR_TOKEN=SECRET rake changelog Commit and push changes to github

