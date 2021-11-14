@cabiri/serverless-plugin-canary-deployments

Serverless Plugin Canary Deployments

A Serverless plugin to implement canary deployments of Lambda functions, making use of the traffic shifting feature in combination with AWS CodeDeploy

Contents

Installation

npm i --save-dev serverless-plugin-canary-deployments

Usage

To enable gradual deployments for Lambda functions, your serverless.yml should look like this:

service: canary-deployments provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs6.10 iamRoleStatements: - Effect: Allow Action: - codedeploy:* Resource: - "*" plugins: - serverless-plugin-canary-deployments functions: hello: handler: handler.hello events: - http: GET hello deploymentSettings: type: Linear10PercentEvery1Minute alias: Live preTrafficHook: preHook postTrafficHook: postHook alarms: - FooAlarm - name: BarAlarm preHook: handler: hooks.pre postHook: handler: hooks.post

You can see a working example in the example folder.

Configuration

type : (required) defines how the traffic will be shifted between Lambda function versions. It must be one of the following: Canary10Percent5Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic in the first increment. The remaining 90 percent is deployed five minutes later. Canary10Percent10Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic in the first increment. The remaining 90 percent is deployed 10 minutes later. Canary10Percent15Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic in the first increment. The remaining 90 percent is deployed 15 minutes later. Canary10Percent30Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic in the first increment. The remaining 90 percent is deployed 30 minutes later. Linear10PercentEvery1Minute : shifts 10 percent of traffic every minute until all traffic is shifted. Linear10PercentEvery2Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic every two minutes until all traffic is shifted. Linear10PercentEvery3Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic every three minutes until all traffic is shifted. Linear10PercentEvery10Minutes : shifts 10 percent of traffic every 10 minutes until all traffic is shifted. AllAtOnce : shifts all the traffic to the new version, useful when you only need to execute the validation hooks.

: (required) defines how the traffic will be shifted between Lambda function versions. It must be one of the following: alias : (required) name that will be used to create the Lambda function alias.

: (required) name that will be used to create the Lambda function alias. preTrafficHook : (optional) validation Lambda function that runs before traffic shifting. It must use the CodeDeploy SDK to notify about this step's success or failure (more info here).

: (optional) validation Lambda function that runs before traffic shifting. It must use the CodeDeploy SDK to notify about this step's success or failure (more info here). postTrafficHook : (optional) validation Lambda function that runs after traffic shifting. It must use the CodeDeploy SDK to notify about this step's success or failure (more info here)

: (optional) validation Lambda function that runs after traffic shifting. It must use the CodeDeploy SDK to notify about this step's success or failure (more info here) alarms : (optional) list of CloudWatch alarms. If any of them is triggered during the deployment, the associated Lambda function will automatically roll back to the previous version.

: (optional) list of CloudWatch alarms. If any of them is triggered during the deployment, the associated Lambda function will automatically roll back to the previous version. triggerConfigurations : (optional) list of CodeDeploy Triggers. See more details in the CodeDeploy TriggerConfiguration Documentation, or this CodeDeploy notifications guide for example uses

Default configurations

You can set default values for all functions in a top-level custom deploymentSettings section. E.g.:

custom: deploymentSettings: codeDeployRole: some_arn_value codeDeployRolePermissionsBoundary: some_arn_value stages: - dev - prod functions: ...

Some values are only available as top-level configurations. They are:

codeDeployRole : (optional) an ARN specifying an existing IAM role for CodeDeploy. If absent, one will be created for you. See the codeDeploy policy for an example of what is needed.

: (optional) an ARN specifying an existing IAM role for CodeDeploy. If absent, one will be created for you. See the codeDeploy policy for an example of what is needed. codeDeployRolePermissionsBoundary : (optional) an ARN specifying an existing IAM permissions boundary, this permission boundary is set on the code deploy that is being created when codeDeployRole is not defined.

: (optional) an ARN specifying an existing IAM permissions boundary, this permission boundary is set on the code deploy that is being created when codeDeployRole is not defined. stages : (optional) list of stages where you want to deploy your functions gradually. If not present, it assumes that are all of them.

How it works

The plugin relies on the AWS Lambda traffic shifting feature to balance traffic between versions and AWS CodeDeploy to automatically update its weight. It modifies the CloudFormation template generated by Serverless, so that:

It creates a Lambda function Alias for each function with deployment settings. It creates a CodeDeploy Application and adds a CodeDeploy DeploymentGroup per Lambda function, according to the specified settings. It modifies events that trigger Lambda functions, so that they invoke the newly created alias.

Limitations

For now, the plugin only works with Lambda functions invoked by

API Gateway

Stream based (such as the triggered by Kinesis, DynamoDB Streams or SQS)

SNS based events

S3 events

CloudWatch Scheduled events

CloudWatch Logs

IoT rules

More events will be added soon.

License

ISC © David García