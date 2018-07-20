Toolset (actions, reducer, middleware, enhancer, selectors) to help use Polyglot with Redux.
npm install --save redux-polyglot
First of all, you need the polyglot reducer in your rootReducer :
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { polyglotReducer } from 'redux-polyglot';
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
...yourReducers,
polyglot: polyglotReducer,
});
const store = createStore(rootReducer, {});
You can use redux-polyglot without his middleware, for this you need the
setLanguage() action creator :
setLanguage :: (String, Object) -> Action
Example:
import { setLanguage } from 'redux-polyglot';
store.dispatch(setLanguage('en', { yolo: 'yolo' }));
second parameter should be
polyglot phrases (see polyglot documentation)
note: if language phrases already exists, this will overwrite the corresponding object state.
The
createPolyglotMiddleware() function allow you to automatically update language and phrases by listening to specific action(s).
The middleware catches specific action(s), and find the locale in the payload, and then [asynchronously] load the
polyglot phrases (with Promise).
It takes 3 parameters and return a middleware :
actionToCatch :: String | Array<String>
getLocale :: Object -> String
getPhrases :: String -> Promise Object
getLocale) and return a Promise of Object ( Object should be
polyglot phrases )
the middleware will catch
actionToCatch; note: when a matching action is dispatched, it will return this promise called so you can await on it (pretty useful on SSR)
import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
const polyglotMiddleware = createPolyglotMiddleware(
'ACTION_TO_CATCH',
action => action.payload.locale,
locale => new Promise(resolve => {
// perform async here
resolve({
hello: 'bonjour',
});
}),
)
const store = createStore(rootReducer, {}, applyMiddleware(polyglotMiddleware));
you can catch more than one action passing an array of action types:
const polyglotMiddleware = createPolyglotMiddleware(
['FIRST_ACTION_TO_CATCH', 'SECOND_ACTION_TO_CATCH'],
getLocale,
getPhrases,
)
note: if language has not changed, nothing happens.
You can use the
getP(state) selector.
It returns an object with 4 functions inside :
t function)
(see polyglot documentation)
there is an optional parameter to getP().
this is allow you to automatically 'aim' a scope in your phrases object using
polyglotScope property.
for example :
store.dispatch(setLanguage('en', {
some: { nested: { data: { hello: 'hello' } } }
}));
const p = getP(store.getState(), { polyglotScope: 'some.nested.data' });
console.log(p.tc('hello')) // => will return 'Hello'
getLocale(state) selector returns current language.
You can use
connect() from
react-redux, and the getP() selector, to get the
p prop in your component.
Proptype:
p: PropTypes.shape({
t: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
tc: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
tu: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
tm: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
}),
props.p can be also be provided easily to a component with the translate enhancer :
import translate from 'redux-polyglot/translate';
const DummyComponentWithPProps = translate(DummyComponent);
you can select a
polyglotScope with
translate('scope', Component)
// all this lines return an enhanced Dummy component
translate(Dummy);
translate('catalog', Dummy); // with polyglotScope
translate()(Dummy); // curried
translate('catalog')(Dummy); // curried with polyglotScope.
translate({ polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data', ownPhrases: 'some.nested.data.hello': 'Hi !', ... })(Dummy); // curried with object configuration.
You can use the
getLocale() selector inside a mapStateToProps from react-redux.
Proptype:
locale: PropTypes.string,
In some case, you should be able to replace some default phrases by others phrases.
For doing this, you have to define an object which contains your overwrited phrases.
This object is composed of :
{ 'some.nested.data': 'phrase', ... } where
key is the target path you want to replace and
value ... the new value.
Simply add
ownPhrases property and set the new configuration like above to overwrite :
store.dispatch(setLanguage('en', {
some: { nested: { data: { hello: 'hello' } } }
}));
const p = getP(store.getState(), {
polyglotScope: 'some.nested.data',
ownPhrases: { 'some.nested.data.hello': 'Hi !' }
});
console.log(p.tc('hello')) // => will return 'Hi !'
Instead passing only string as parameter :
translate('catalog', Dummy), pass a plain object which contains
polyglotScope and
ownPhrases properties :
translate({
polyglotScope : 'some.nested.data',
ownPhrases: { 'some.nested.data.catalog': 'Cars' }
}, Dummy);
console.log(p.tc('catalog')) // => will return 'Cars'
if you want to use
onMissingKey,
allowMissing or
warn polyglot options, you can use the
createGetP factory selector to create a custom
getP.
usage :
import { createGetP } from 'redux-polyglot';
const options = {
allowMissing: true,
}
export const getP = createGetP(options);
Please note you cannot use translate hoc with a custom
getP selector.
